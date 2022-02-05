The University of Waikato vows fealty to New Zealand’s only approved ideology

This video, narrated by Dr Sarah-Jane Tiakiwai and Professor Alister Jones of the University of Waikato in Hamilton, New Zealand, is intended to give “an update on the Taskforce’s work in 2021, and what lies ahead in 2022.” The taskforce was apparently charged with “addressing systemic and casual racism.”
In other words, what we have is a short progress report that outlines “equity” goals for their school. Although this is not a university especially designed to cater to the Māori in particular, it does sit on Māori land and has been supported by the local subgroup, the Tainui. At the same time, however, it’s supposed to be a general “research-led” university with aspirations to world renown. As Wikipedia describes it:
The university provides a strong, research-led global contribution in the disciplines of education, social sciences, and management and is an innovator in environmental science, marine and freshwater ecology, engineering and computer science. It offers degrees in Health, Engineering, computer science, management, Māori and Indigenous Studies, the Arts, Psychology, Social Sciences and Education.
But, as the Kiwi who sent me this video noted sadly, “The University is devoted to praising everything Māori”, and is heavily imbued by Māori “ways of knowing”. I think you can see that in the short video report below.
The characteristics of this kind of pandering or “valorization of the oppressed” are manifest, including heavy use of the local language as a sign of virtue. Most Kiwis, much less those from elswhere, don’t know the language, so they should have provided subtitles). The “outcomes” of the task force study are these (the quotes are from the speakers above):
1.) “Systemic and casual racism no longer have a place” But did they ever? And if they did, why? How did they detect systemic and casual racism?”
2.) “The Treaty of Waitangi [1840] sits at heart of the work that we do here at the University.” This is very strange, for even the interpretation of that treaty varies among people. It seems to be interpreted now as complete equity (not equality) of Māori and non-Māori, and if there is dissent—as thre was with the seven Auckland professors who refused to approve equity in the classroom between science and mātauranga Māori or Māori “ways of knowing”—it’s resolved in favor of Māori. The attitude that “because of the Treaty, the Māori can do no wrong” permeates NZ education.
3.) “And mātauranga Māori is treated.” (I’m not sure that’s exactly the sentence.) Later on, Professor Jones mentions finding the best ways to incorporate mātauranga Māori (MM) into the University’s teaching, learning and research. Increasing the hegemony of MM is a prime goal of the university, as it is in most New Zealand schools.
The more I read these educational plans for the country, whether at the University or at secondary-school level, the less I understand, for they never give specifics; they just keep lauding how great the schools are and planning further “thought groups”. Higher education, or those who write its screeds, are badly afflicted with logorrhea.
Now granted, this committee was formed to address “casual and systemic racism” at the University (which I doubt really exists in extenso). But the combination of regarding the 1840 treaty as nearly a sacred theological document—a “scripture”—combined with the the apparently un-criticizable mixture of legend, fable, tradition, practical knowledge, and theology that is mātauranga Māori, is a recipe for disaster. This will not bring the University of Waikato into the modern era, much less put it among the first rank of research schools—as it aspires to be. For one thing, the scientists will flee the place in droves.
When I watched these two humorless people regurgitate the doctrine that is “political correctness” in New Zealand, larding it generously with indigenous language, I could only think back on the Soviet times, or the Chinese Cultural Revolution, when all academics had to adhere to the official state ideology. It is as if in this video there is a cadre of people off camera, waiting with dunce caps and one-way bus tickets to farms in the country, ready to dole them out if the speakers didn’t hew to the Official Ideology. These people are cowed, as are many in New Zealand. I get emails all the time from those who are afraid to speak up against these trends, for dissent is not treated lightly in New Zealand. Professors who don’t toe the official line, for instance, can be penalized or fired.
Once again, I am not trying to denigrate the Māori, or say that MM is useless (though it is no substitute for modern science and should not be taught as such). The Māori have indeed been historically oppressed, and if there is residual racism, it must be addressed. (I have to say, though, that despite claims of its persistence, nobody gives any examples). But we cannot run a modern university on traditional indigenous principles, nor hold any one group of people to be uniformly and unquestionably superior to any other.
Here’s the video on the University’s “Why Study at Waikato?” page.to attract students. Academia doesn’t seem to be a big draw here, but the fishing is good!
Nice production values on the “Why Study at Waikato” vid.
Yes indeed. Maybe it is a matter of emphasis on the movie title… maybe one should read it it as “why on earth would anyone want to study at Waikato?” Is this film a real product of the university or is it maybe a NZ Onion production? I grow old. I grow old…
I am about to read previous (shape of dialogue) post and jerry’s discussion…maybe i this will enlighten (still a positive term for me) me a bit.
I’ve been to all those places in the video but when I went to Huka Falls I thought it was “Hooker Falls” because my brain had compensated for the NZ accent. Friends (Canadians linguistically) living in NZ at the time made the same mistakes.
Jacinta Ardern has done a sterling job in isolating her country from the rest of the world during the Covid pandemic. Now her academic institutions seem bent on isolating themselves from the rest of the scientific world. A shame; but I’m sure we can manage without them.
Well, I know too many good biologists working in New Zealand to say “I’m sure we can manage without them.” I’d rather work to save the universities than let them be taken over by zealots.
The project planning skills on display here are embarrassingly poor. You should work out how to go about doing something before you commit to a plan to actually do it. It’s called feasibility. Cart meet horse!
I did look up and discover that the Maori had no written language of their own, though they did have some petrographs. A written form of the language was started by Europeans around 1780 or so, using a latin style alphabet. It’s hard to have a detailed history and body of science when you have no written language.
With engagement with Anglican and Catholic Churches, Maori were starting to feel shame at cannibalism, alongside a desire to reshape or excuse past behaviour, Moon said.
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/kahu/cannibalism-had-little-to-do-with-consuming-enemies-mana-says-historian/YUAGSH33RCSOHWPGSAUBWJRZWY/
Maori cannibalism was widespread throughout New Zealand until the mid 1800s but has largely been ignored in history books, says the author of a new book released this week.
https://i.stuff.co.nz/the-press/news/national/565544/Maori-cannibalism-widespread-but-ignored-academic-says#:~:text=Maori%20cannibalism%20was%20widespread%20throughout,new%20book%20released%20this%20week.&text=He%20said%20the%20widespread%20practice,of%20a%20post%2Dbattle%20rage.
I’m not sure what your point is here. So what that they didn’t have a written language. Neither did all the tribes the Romans taught those Latin letters to. Maori, like many cultures, have a rich oral culture handed down in stories and songs. They do have a history just not an oral one.
Surely “Latin” phonemes, well before anyone taught anyone one Phonecian letters.
Māori society had three main groupings, loosely described as classes: rangatira (chiefs), tūtūā or ware (commoners) and taurekareka (slaves). Tohunga (priestly experts) were also sometimes included as a separate grouping.
https://teara.govt.nz/en/turanga-i-te-hapori-status-in-maori-society/page-1#:~:text=M%C4%81ori%20society%20had%20three%20main,)%20and%20taurekareka%20(slaves).
The position of a slave among the Maoris was a peculiar one and depended somewhat on the manner in which a man or woman entered PAGE 154into captivity.
http://nzetc.victoria.ac.nz/tm/scholarly/tei-TreRace-t1-body-d9-d2.html
Like the above comments what is this to do with MM? So what, Maori have a culture that had a structure and they ate people sometimes. They also famously stole a battleship and menaced Europeans during the Maori wars by sailing up and down and firing on them. This story is just as relevant and a lot more entertaining.
Must be one of those oral history stories that gets better and more entertaining with the retelling. HMShips Hazard and North Star were small ships of 18 and 28 muzzle-loading guns (hardly battleships) whose crews suffered casualties in actions against Maori, who proved much more adept at land combat than the British had expected. But no Royal Navy ship was “stolen” or seized or even boarded by Maori warriors. Working a deep-hulled square-rigged navy ship is a bigger challenge than an outrigger canoe.
A good reason to stick with written science cultures. The other stuff is mythology
My point was these are non sequitors and I don’t know why it is so important to point out that the Maori didn’t have a written history. Exactly what is the point of this comment? You seemed to have missed my larger point in your rush to snark.
Not at all. Your rendition of oral history shows why it cannot be relied on for anything important. In NZ or anywhere else. That’s precisely on point.
And why is oral history being discussed? And it can be relied on. You are basically saying only written history has value. That’s short sighted and btw again has nothing to do with this post. It seems to me several comments on this post are veiled attempts to disparage Maori as somehow inferior to Europeans. And my story was not oral. I did read it in a for realz book by Europeans years ago.
There are important medieval European technologies (some developed from Chinese, Indian, or Arabic inventions) that underlie the progression to science and modernity, such as: the mechanical clock, eyeglasses, the stern-mounted rudder, the wheelbarrow, treadwheel-operated cranes, gears, innovations in milling, etc. The existence of written language no doubt facilitated their spread and their improvement
—culminating, of course, in Gutenberg’s moveable type printing press in the 1440s, which in effect gave wings to written language itself.
Indigenous cultures that lacked written language thus missed out on these developments and their
sequelae, which constitute the modern world. Romanticism about the unique wonders of pre-literate
cultures reflect, it seems to me, either of two impulses. One is simple resentment against the literate
culture where modernity did develop. The other is simple play-acting, the spring under post-modernist affectations a generation ago and now wokery.
So are all these variants of Wokeness just the result of too much guilt? Just as Trump tapped into fear of being replaced as the dominant tribe, the Woke have tapped into the dominant tribe’s guilt. Perhaps the solution is to live for today and the future. Don’t forget history, but don’t let it bite you in the ass.
“An independent review into allegations of casual and structural racism at Waikato University has concluded the claims are “incorrect, inaccurate”, and reflective of differing perspectives.”
“Six senior Māori academics made the allegations earlier this month in a letter to the Ministry of Education. The allegations included Māori expertise being ignored, tokenism, lower pay for Māori staff and no meaningful commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi.”
“Although the university had already publicly rejected the allegations, the council of the university unanimously agreed for an independent review, led by Sir Wira Gardiner and Hekia Parata, to look into the matter from 7 September.”
“It found that because New Zealand’s public institutions, including universities, adhere to western traditions and cultures, there is a case for structural, systemic, and casual discrimination at the university.”
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/te-manu-korihi/426948/waikato-university-review-finds-racism-claims-were-incorrect-inaccurate
Treaty of Waitangi
The Treaty promised to protect Māori culture and to enable Māori to continue to live in New Zealand as Māori. At the same time, the Treaty gave the Crown the right to govern New Zealand and to represent *the interests of all New Zealanders.*
https://www.justice.govt.nz/about/learn-about-the-justice-system/how-the-justice-system-works/the-basis-for-all-law/treaty-of-waitangi/
In 1990/91 on and off I dated a student at the U. of Waikato for a long time. Its (then only) campus is only a few hours bus ride from Auckland so I was in Hamilton and at the uni. frequently.
Socially Waikato U. is now unrecognizable.
Virtue signaling Maori language pandering (remember; a language very, very few people speak in NZ) strikes me as so obnoxious and fake. And I think it alienates the 85% non-Maori (“Pakeha” whites and many others) and many Maori people also.
