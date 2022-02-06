It’s Sunday, so we have a batch of themed bird photos by ornithophile and evolutionist John Avise. John’s IDs and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.
Some Non-yellow Warblers
Several weeks ago, Jerry posted my photos of the Yellow Warbler and some other American Wood-warblers with conspicuous yellow in their plumages (see here).
But nearly 40 species of Wood-warblers (Parulidae) reside in North America, and not all of them display yellow feathers. This week I show several of these non-yellow warblers (yes, American Redstarts, Ovenbirds, and Waterthrushes are included in the family Parulidae). All of the Wood-Warbler species tend to be hyperactive little sprites, and in my experience they are extremely difficult to photograph well.
Black-and-White Warbler male (Mniotilta varia; Texas) (notice the male’s black throat):
Black-and-White Warbler female (California) (notice the female’s white throat):
Black-throated Gray Warbler male (Dendroica nigrescens; California; notice the male’s black throat):
Black-throated Gray Warbler female (California) (notice the female’s white throat):
Black-throated Blue Warbler male (Dendroica caerulescens; Florida):
Another Black-throated Blue Warbler (Florida):
Black-throated Blue Warbler female (Florida):
American Redstart male (Setophaga ruticilla; Michigan) (the female would be yellow where the male is orange):
Painted Redstart (Myioborus pictus; Arizona) (the two sexes look alike):
Louisiana Waterthrush (Seiurus motacilla; Mexico) (the two sexes look alike):
Another Louisiana Waterthrush (Mexico):
Ovenbird (Seiurus aurocapillus; Michigan; the two sexes look alike):
2 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Beautiful pictures, as always. I don’t know how you photograph so many different species!
I agree–just beautiful. The warblers are one good-looking family.