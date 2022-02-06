It’s Sunday, so we have a batch of themed bird photos by ornithophile and evolutionist John Avise. John’s IDs and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Some Non-yellow Warblers

Several weeks ago, Jerry posted my photos of the Yellow Warbler and some other American Wood-warblers with conspicuous yellow in their plumages (see here).

But nearly 40 species of Wood-warblers (Parulidae) reside in North America, and not all of them display yellow feathers. This week I show several of these non-yellow warblers (yes, American Redstarts, Ovenbirds, and Waterthrushes are included in the family Parulidae). All of the Wood-Warbler species tend to be hyperactive little sprites, and in my experience they are extremely difficult to photograph well.

Black-and-White Warbler male (Mniotilta varia; Texas) (notice the male’s black throat):