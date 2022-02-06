Readers’ wildlife photos

February 6, 2022 • 8:30 am

It’s Sunday, so we have a batch of themed bird photos by ornithophile and evolutionist John Avise. John’s IDs and narrative are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Some Non-yellow Warblers

Several weeks ago, Jerry posted my photos of the Yellow Warbler and some other American Wood-warblers with conspicuous yellow in their plumages (see here).

But nearly 40 species of Wood-warblers (Parulidae) reside in North America, and not all of them display yellow feathers.  This week I show several of these non-yellow warblers (yes, American Redstarts, Ovenbirds, and Waterthrushes are included in the family Parulidae).  All of the Wood-Warbler species tend to be hyperactive little sprites, and in my experience they are extremely difficult to photograph well.

Black-and-White Warbler male (Mniotilta varia; Texas) (notice the male’s black throat):

Black-and-White Warbler female (California) (notice the female’s white throat):

Black-throated Gray Warbler male (Dendroica nigrescens; California; notice the male’s black throat):

Black-throated Gray Warbler female (California) (notice the female’s white throat):

Black-throated Blue Warbler male (Dendroica caerulescens; Florida):

Another Black-throated Blue Warbler (Florida):

Black-throated Blue Warbler female (Florida):

American Redstart male (Setophaga ruticilla; Michigan) (the female would be yellow where the male is orange):

Painted Redstart (Myioborus pictus; Arizona) (the two sexes look alike):

Louisiana Waterthrush (Seiurus motacilla; Mexico) (the two sexes look alike):

Another Louisiana Waterthrush (Mexico):

Ovenbird (Seiurus aurocapillus; Michigan; the two sexes look alike):

