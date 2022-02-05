Saturday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on the first Cat Sabbath of the month, Saturday, February 5, 2022— World Nutella Day. A few years ago I bought a jar of the stuff found it it too sweet. (It’s ok, though, when used as a thin filling of cookies; the Italians make a kind of Nutella oreo that’s quite good.) It’s also Ice Cream for Breakfast Day (pie is better), International Pisco Sour Day, National Chocolate Fondue Day, National Fart Day(!), Disaster Day (the day of the Pompeii earthquake in 62 A.D.), California Western Monarch Day, and National Weatherperson’s Day.

Wine of the Day: I don’t drink much vintage port, but after sampling this 24-year-old specimen, I realized that I should. The reasons I neglect port are two: price and time. It’s usually expensive,—$60 a bottle or more when first released—and you should hold onto it for at least 15 years after the vintage date before drinking (it’s aged in oak for three years before it’s bottled). It throws a heavy sediment, and more likely than not you’ll break the cork trying to extricate it, which means laborious decanting and filtering.

But with a good port like this, which can last a week after opening, it’s worth it. I couldn’t find much about this vintage, made from their flagship vineyard (the weather in 1998 wasn’t good for widespread “declaration” of vintage port), but I’ve had enough port to advise that if you can find this one at $50, and can afford it, buy it (I paid considerably less, but that was a while back). This Cockburn was made in the round, sweetish style that I like in this dessert wine (other makers with that style are Graham’s and Taylor’s). It’s now about it’s peak, with ripe, plummy sweetness, like alcoholic jam: perfect for sipping with a book, as I’m about to do now.

I don’t drink port on my own except when I don’t have wine with dinner, as that would be too much alcohol. (This one comes in at a full 20% abv, so a largish glass will last all evening.) Port, along with other sweet wines like sherry or the Australian “stickies,” still remains a great value for quality, even though it isn’t cheap. If you don’t know vintage port, there is no substitute (even the vaunted tawny ports, the next step down), but try to get hold of the good stuff. T

Port after dinner with nuts or Stilton: a great British tradition. (I prefer mine on its own).

News of the Day:

*A few days ago I wrote briefly (in the Hili post) about the fracas at Georgetown University about the tweets of Ilya Shapiro, a constitutional lawyer who was suspended for tweeting (critically) about Biden’s promise to nominate a black woman to fill RBG’s Supreme Court post. As I think so often, what he said was pretty odious, but didn’t deserve firing. The NYT columnist Michelle Goldberg agrees, even considering what Shapiro said:

Shapiro, who’d recently been hired by Georgetown University’s law school, criticized Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court, arguing that the Indian-born judge Sri Srinivasan was “objectively” the “best pick.” But Srinivasan, wrote Shapiro, “alas doesn’t fit into latest intersectionality hierarchy so we’ll get lesser black woman.” He claimed that if Biden considered only Black women, whoever he chose would always have an “asterisk attached.”

That’s offensive for sure, but the man has free speech (he did apologize for one of those tweets), and, as I wrote before, one of his female colleagues said things even more heinous about the nomination of Bret Kavanaugh, but she was defended by Georgetown. This is a clear case of double-standards for speech. (See also the U.S. Free Speech Union’s post “Georgetown’s Thuggish Illiberalism.”)

Why is Goldberg, a liberal, opposed to such punishment? For reasons I well understand:

I wouldn’t argue with anyone who interprets Shapiro’s insulting tweets that way [i.e. black women can’t come up to snuff on the Supreme Court]. Nevertheless, it is a mistake for Georgetown to investigate or punish him, for two reasons, one abstract and one strategic. The abstract one is that however offensive Shapiro’s words were, they’re also the sort of political speech that should be protected by basic notions of academic freedom, which is why a number of people who detest what Shapiro said criticized Georgetown’s move. As The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer wrote, “I’ve made my feelings about what he said clear but it’s impossible for academic institutions to fulfill their missions if they fire or punish people under circumstances like these.”

But punishing Shapiro for his tweets isn’t a bad idea just in principle. It also threatens to undermine the value of academic freedom at a time when that value is under sustained assault in many red states.

This kind of academic censorship, which as Shapiro notes comes from both Right and Left, is reaching a kind of crescendo. Can it get any worse? Debate, yes, but trying to ruin people’s lives over their speech? Well, I’m agin’ it. The gleefulness I see when someone is fired or “canceled” is sickening. And for someone like Trump, there’s both counterspeech and the ballot—and, in some cases, lawsuits.

Professors aren’t immune from the protections of the First Amendment when speaking as citizens. As the USFSU notes about Shapiro’s suspension and condemnation by Georgetown Law dean William Treanor,

Treanor’s bullying statement and actions plainly violate the principle of academic freedom, which protects what the American Association of University Professors terms “extramural utterances.” As the AAUP avows, when professors “speak or write as citizens, they should be free from institutional censorship or discipline.” Elaborating on this idea, the AAUP stresses that “the controlling principle is that a faculty member’s expression of opinion as a citizen cannot constitute grounds for dismissal unless it clearly demonstrates the faculty member’s unfitness for the position.”

Of course the black students will, and have, said that what Shapiro said demonstrates his unfitness as a teacher, but it really doesn’t. He may be perfectly fine as a professor of constitutional law. But, people can claim, “Because of what he said, I will be harmed if I took his class.” Those people need to get over themselves.

People keep forgetting that freedom of speech is there precisely to protect those who say unpopular and unwelcome things. Most moral progress in our era started with unwelcome speech. Nobody, least of all Treanor or the aggrieved students of Georgetown, can set themselves up as judges of what professors can say in their free time.

*Re the Ukraine, based on the continuing Russian buildup, my latest prediction is the Russia will invade the country before the Winter Olympics are over. I will be delighted to be wrong, for one can imagine the horrors that could ensue, even though the most likely response from NATO and the U.S. will be a tepid rather than a bellicose one.

*To make a short poem, “Mike Pence has shown some sense.” In response to Trump’s continuous lying bloviation about the election being rigged, and his claims Pence had the power to overturn it, Pence has finally, as HuffPo would put it, “clapped back.” CNN reports:

Former Vice President Mike Pence called out his former boss by name on Friday, saying that “President (Donald) Trump is wrong” in claiming that Pence had the right to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, 2021.

Former Vice President Mike Pence called out his former boss by name on Friday, saying that “President (Donald) Trump is wrong” in claiming that Pence had the right to overturn the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Speaking at the Federalist Society Florida Chapters conference near Orlando, Pence delivered his strongest response yet to Trump’s ongoing efforts to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, calling it “un-American” to suggest one person could have decided the outcome. Pence warned against conservatives who continue to insist the vice president can alter an election, and said it could be a problematic position for Republicans in the next presidential contest. “Under the Constitution, I had no right to change the outcome of our election, and (Vice President) Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the election when we beat them in 2024,” Pence said. “WE beat them in 2024”? Who, exactly is “we”? It can’t be Trump and Pence, because for sure Pence would not be Trump’s VP pick if the Orange Man ran again in two years. No, it has to mean that, by declaring his independence this way, Pence is throwing his own hat into the ring. That heartens me a bit, because Pence is such a lame-o that he couldn’t beat a decent Democrat. Our problem, though, is we don’t have any decent Democratic candidates for President—at least not ones that I can see all Democrats getting behind. Perhaps one will rise from the ranks, like Obama.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 900,141, an increase of 2,6319 deaths over yesterday’s figure. We’ll probably reach at least a million deaths before this thing is over, but the curve is bending sharply downward (see below). The reported world death toll is now 5,745,796, an increase of about 12,600 over yesterday’s total.

Here’s the curve of “new reported cases in the U.S.” from the NYT; I believe this is a weekly running average:

Stuff that happened on February 5 include:

62 – Earthquake in Pompeii, Italy.

Over 100 bodies of the victims were preserved in situ, a gruesome but fascinating sight. Here are several:

1597 – A group of early Japanese Christians are killed by the new government of Japan for being seen as a threat to Japanese society.

Martin Scorsese’s 2016 movie “Silence,” which I haven’t seen, is about the perilous life of Japanese Christians. Here’s a trailer:

1852 – The New Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia, one of the largest and oldest museums in the world, opens to the public.

I consider The Hermitage, where I spent two fantastic days in 2011; the greatest art museum in the world for its architecture, light, stupendous collection from ancient to modern art, and one’s ability to get close to the paintings (which is probably not good for them).

From the Neva (I was at a meeting and they laid on a fancy cruise complete with tons of food and a bottle of vodka per person):

A staircase inside:

One of their two attributed Leonardos, though this one’s disputed (it may be by a pupil of Leonardo): the Madonna Litta:

1869 – The largest alluvial gold nugget in history, called the “Welcome Stranger“, is found in Moliagul, Victoria, Australia.

Here’s a replica; it weighted 72 kg:

1885 – King Leopold II of Belgium establishes the Congo as a personal possession.

To see what horrors went on under Leopold’s fiefdom, read the book King Leopold’s Ghost: A story of Greed, Terror, and Heroism in Colonial Africa, by Adam Hochsfield. I believe a reader here recommended it, and it’s a page turner.

1907 – Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland announces the creation of Bakelite, the world’s first synthetic plastic.

1924 – The Royal Greenwich Observatory begins broadcasting the hourly time signals known as the Greenwich Time Signal.

Here’s the famous time signal, which I believe the BBC broadcasts every hour:

The Prime Meridian at the Observatory is now marked by a laser:

1945 – World War II: General Douglas MacArthur returns to Manila.

1958 – A hydrogen bomb known as the Tybee Bomb is lost by the US Air Force off the coast of Savannah, Georgia, never to be recovered.

It’s still lost, but it’s pretty sure that it lacks the equipment to initiate the explosion.

1971 – Astronauts land on the Moon in the Apollo 14 mission.

Here’s Alan Shepard, one of the original Mercury astronauts, on the moon with the American flag. But where is the wind coming from?

1988 – Manuel Noriega is indicted on drug smuggling and money laundering charges.

2020 – United States President Donald Trump is acquitted by the United States Senate in his first impeachment trial.

Notables born on this day include:

Here’s Truman and Stevenson (seated) in the Oval Office 1952. Stevenson was called “the thinking man’s candidate”, and of course lost twice—to Eisenhower.

1934 – Hank Aaron, American baseball player (d. 2021)

1944 – Al Kooper, American singer-songwriter and producer

Here’s Koooper with one of his own compositions from the 1968 Blood Sweat and Tears album “Child is Father to the Man“, one of the greatest but least-known albums in rock history. Here’s another song, this one by Randy Newman, and another by Harry Nilsson, both on that album.

1946 – Charlotte Rampling, English actress

1962 – Jennifer Jason Leigh, American actress, screenwriter, producer and director

Those who bowed out on February 4 include:

1881 – Thomas Carlyle, Scottish philosopher, historian, and academic (b. 1795)

1941 – Banjo Paterson, Australian journalist, author, and poet (b. 1864)

Banjo wrote Australia’s most well known song (below):

1993 – Joseph L. Mankiewicz, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1909)

Do see the recent movie “Mank” about his life and collaboration with Orson Welles in writing the movie “Citizen Kane”. Here’s a trailer:

1999 – Wassily Leontief, Russian-American economist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1906)

2020 – Kirk Douglas, American actor (b. 1916)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, it’s time for Hili to pack it in:

Hili: It’s getting late. A: And what about it? Hili: I’m going back home.

In Polish:

Hili: Robi się późno. Ja: I co w związku z tym? Hili: Wracam do domu.

And over in Wloclawek, Elzbieta is in severe pain, having been temporarily felled by radiculitis acquired by sitting in the cold too long and watching beavers. She will be fine, but Leon is watching over her.

Leon: You are in the best care; rest easy.

From Malcolm, who found this picture of penguin feathers on Bored Panda. Look at their density!:

From Only Duck Memes. Please read this if you feed ducks, and inform others if you see them giving ducks bread or crackers (click to enlarge):

From Science Humor, strange but true:

Two from Simon. First from Oded Rechavi, who specializes in turning photos into memes about academic science. As Simon notes of this one, “I liked Oded’s commentary (as always) but I have to wonder what the bear is thinking.”

Tweeting under a lab account instead of using your own name pic.twitter.com/siRxmmzzAF — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) February 4, 2022

Here’s another one. I sometimes felt this way when teaching:

Leaving an impact on the students pic.twitter.com/eZkIHicG1h — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) February 4, 2022

From Merilee. Soon we’ll have a Caturday item about a grand reunion involving this airlift.

They finally made it—286 cats and dogs from the Kabul Small Animal Rescue in Afghanistan have landed in Vancouver, Canada. 🐱🐶 pic.twitter.com/eQxP5zRnn1 — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) February 2, 2022

From Ginger K. This makes sense to me:

If as an NFL player we aren’t allowed to bet on games(which I fully agree with), why are government officials allowed to buy stocks/stock options? — Tyrell Crosby (@Tyrellcrosby) January 18, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. This one he calls “kind of gross unless you’re a dromedary.” This is new to me! Make sure the sound is up!

Lesson for the day: dromedaries are not really “camels”, as “camels” refer to the bactrians. They differ in their number of humps, and you can read about other differences here.

Today I learned. This is a dulla, or diverticulum, a two chambered pocket in the soft palate of dromedary camels. Males inflate theirs during the mating season to attract females. It is present, though smaller in females, but has not been observed in any other camelid. https://t.co/nSdOWZ0Bpc — Krista Koeller (@KristaLerista) February 4, 2022

Just in time for Matthew’s birthday: one of the loveliest murmurations either of us have ever seen:

A little dream came true for me yesterday when I finally caught a magnificent starling murmuration. The sky was dancing & it was glorious!

✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ @BBCSpringwatch @Irishwildlife @BirdWatchIE #Winterwatch pic.twitter.com/m6i9qyXVK5 — Paula McCracken (@Littlemissgloom) January 22, 2022

The comedian Jonathan Pie is now a correspondent for the New York Times. Have a listen to the video at the link:

Meet the New York Times' new UK correspondent! @nytopinion https://t.co/fhuwi3UqWD — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) February 4, 2022

A very old fossil turducken!

Just like the modern example, here’s a fossil food chain of a snake that ate a lizard that ate a beetle. But, this one is 48 million years old! #FossilFriday This is one of the 50 extraordinary fossils featured in my book, Locked in Time. https://t.co/XaYCyEzGJx pic.twitter.com/vvfcvXk5mi — Dr Dean Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) February 4, 2022