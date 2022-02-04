I had no idea that constructing a motorcade to protect the President—as well as a car that could shield the President from nearly any assault—was so complex! I found this video of how the Prez drives from point A to point B fascinating, as well as the way that the (two) Presidential limousines are constructed. They’re like James Bond vehicles! They even have blood for transfusion in them, as well as tons of weapons and a smoke emitter. $1.5 million for each vehicle!
The Presidential motorcade
February 4, 2022 • 2:30 pm
3 thoughts on “The Presidential motorcade”
Of course, “The Beast” is not just infallible, as Obama found out in Ireland: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=ep9bomhKXt8
D’oh – not sure how “just” got into my comment. Grrr!
I have to disagree with the last statement in the video (that it’s worth the money/expense). While it’s very nice to keep the president safe and all, I think we put too much emphasis on safety and everything else orbiting the central silverback male (male so far, anyway) of the US. The president is a public servant, and should think of himself as such, as should all members of Congress, Senators, Justices and Judges, etc. They should be reminded of this fact regularly, and the American people CERTAINLY need to be reminded of it, because they/we are so depressingly prone to characterize these people as our “leaders”. MLK was a leader, who led by example and by word. The president is just a person employed in a management position, no more supernal and awe-inspiring than the manager of the local McDonald’s.