The Presidential motorcade

I had no idea that constructing a motorcade to protect the President—as well as a car that could shield the President from nearly any assault—was so complex! I found this video of how the Prez drives from point A to point B fascinating, as well as the way that the (two) Presidential limousines are constructed. They’re like James Bond vehicles! They even have blood for transfusion in them, as well as tons of weapons and a smoke emitter. $1.5 million for each vehicle!

