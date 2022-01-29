Readers’ wildlife photos: special “spot the moths” version

Have an hour to spare to find some cryptic insects? Today we have a “spot the moths” series from Mark Sturtevant. It has two hidden species, one per photo. I’ve put Mark’s reveals below the fold. Click on the two photos below to enlarge them, and the narrative from Mark is indented.

I rate both pictures as “extraordinarily difficult,” so take your time finding them. I doubt that you’ll find both! This also shows how amazingly cryptic moths can be, and of course they tend to land in places that give them camouflage.

Can your readers find the moths in the two pictures? They are both pretty much in plain view and fairly large. Da Rool, however, must be to please not reveal the locations so that other readers can have a go. Have at it, people! JAC: BE SURE TO ENLARGE THE PHOTOS TO THEIR MAXIMUM SIZE (click twice in succession), or you’ll fail miserably. Photo (and speciesI 2:

Click “continue reading” below for the Big Reveals, but first try to see the moths!

Here are the two moths. The first is a Luna Moth (Actias luna), and I just about got a charley horse pulling up to a stop when I first saw it! There were some obscuring branches in the close up picture, but those were removed with some digital chicanery. The second is a large underwing moth (Catocala sp.). These have boldly colored hindwings that they keep well concealed when at rest. The bug cage holds a big nursery web spider that I was taking home for pictures. The pole is one tool that I use for keeping things steady while taking close up pictures.