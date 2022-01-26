Wednesday: Hili dialogue (and Mietek monologue)

Yes, it is Hump Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, but not everyone likes the name (h/t Grant):
There a new Google Doodle today honoring the life and work of Katarzyna Kobro, born on this day (26 January 1898 – 22 February 1951).Wikipedia identifies her as
a Polish avant-garde sculptor and a prominent representative of the Constructivist movement in Poland. A pioneer of innovative multi-dimensional abstract sculpture, she rejected Aestheticism and advocated for the integration of spatial rhythm and scientific advancements into visual art.
The Doodle:
One of her works (they’re like three-dimensional Mondrians):
News of the Day:
*I had forgotten about this but reader Ken caught it:
Yesterday, Joe Biden got caught on a hot mic (or “mike,” per your preference) calling Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy “a stupid son of a bitch.”
Within the hour, Biden called Doocy to apologize — as one does, if one hasn’t been raised by wolves.
*Two from the NYT. First, in an op-ed called “What does it mean to be ‘done with Covid’?“, columnist Michelle Goldberg criticizes her former colleague Bari Weiss for expressing that sentiment as pushback against the government’s health policies. (We discussed this the other day.) I disagreed with Weiss, and so does Goldberg:
The desperate desire to get back to normal is understandable. What’s odd is seeing the absence of normality as a political betrayal instead of an epidemiological curveball. The reason things aren’t normal isn’t that power-mad public health officials went back on their promises. It’s because a new coronavirus variant emerged that overwhelmed hospitals and threw schools and many industries into chaos, and because not everyone has the luxury of being insouciant about infection.
. . . Critics of how liberals have responded to the pandemic sometimes argue that we’ve overestimated our ability to control this virus. But those who think we can escape this excruciating period simply by changing our mind-set are also overestimating how much control we have. America won’t seem remotely normal until it’s a lot less sick.
*In his new NYT column, “Stay Woke. The right can be illiberal, too,” John McWhorter addresses the frequent comment (also made here) about censorship form the Right probably being a greater danger than is censorship from the Left.
I’m genuinely open to the idea that censorship from the right is more of a problem than I have acknowledged. The truth may be, as it so often is, in the middle, and a legal case from the past week has made me think about it.
The case? That of a Florida judge overturning the University of Florida’s prohibition of 6 of its professors testifying against the imposition of new voter-registration laws in the state, a case of the Right muzzling academic freedom. McWhorter then gives equal time to a kerfuffle at the University of North Texas about whether or not a Jewish figure in music theory might have been racist, with the critics being on the Left this time. (These fights get so tiresome.) At any rate, McWhorter just concludes that both sides are more or less equally culpable, which may be true, but who cares? It’s harder for a Leftist to effectively push back against Right-wing than against Left-wing censorship, though in both cases they can be called out. McWhorter:
On the right, even if you’re wary of critical race theory’s effect on the way many kids are taught, it is both backward and unnecessary to institutionalize the sense that discussing race at all is merely unwelcome pot stirring (and if that’s not what you mean, then you need to make it clear). On the left, illiberalism does not become insight just because some think they are speaking truth to power. Resistance to this kind of perspective is vital, no matter where it comes from on the political spectrum.
And don’t get on me for not criticizing the Right; I went after the University of Florida case the minute I heard about it!
The digital SAT will be easier to take, easier to give, and more relevant,” said Priscilla Rodriguez, vice president of College Readiness Assessments at College Board. “We’re not simply putting the current SAT on a digital platform — we’re taking full advantage of what delivering an assessment digitally makes possible. With input from educators and students, we are adapting to ensure we continue to meet their evolving needs.”The decision comes as the College Board has felt increasing pressure to change its stress-inducing test in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and questions around the test’s fairness and relevance.
The test has long been criticized for bias against those from poor households as well as Black and Hispanic students. The high-stakes nature of the test means that those with more resources can afford to take expensive test prep courses — or even, as the 2019 college admissions scam revealed, to cheat on the test.
Well, the above is from CNN, and the last paragraph is full of distortions. Repeated tests of whether questions are “biased” have shown that they aren’t, and any question with even a “hint” of being biased is tossed. As for SAT prep, it’s often free for poorer students, and what CNN doesn’t note is that test prep adds only very slightly (at best) to one’s score. The real reason the SATs are being dismantled is one we all know but can’t vocalize. Suffice it to say that the downgrading of these tests is part of ending the meritocracy in education. And it must follow, as the night the day, that as these students age, the meritocracy will be dismantled everywhere except (as in plane pilots or brain surgery) it cannot be dispensed with.
*Elizabeth Rata, one of the “Satanic Seven” professors at the University of Auckland who objected to giving indigenous ways of knowing equal time with modern science in the secondary-school and college classroom, has written an article in Newsroom (a NZ news site) reiterating her position. A quote:
. . . science is not euro-centric or western. It is universal. This is recognised in the International Science Council’s definition of science as “rationally explicable, tested against reality, logic, and the scrutiny of peers this is a special form of knowledge”. It includes the arts, humanities and social sciences as human endeavours which may, along with the physical and natural sciences, use such a formalised approach. The very children who need this knowledge the most, now receive less.
The science-ideology discussion matters for many reasons – the university’s future, the country’s reputation for science and education, and the quality of education in primary and secondary schools. But at its heart it is about democracy. Science can only thrive when democracy thrives.
Rata is the Director of the Knowledge in Education Research Unit in the Faculty of Education and Social Work at the University of Auckland. She’s got guts.
*Over at the NYT, columnist Paul Krugmen has a new column: “Attack of the right-wing thought police“. Krugman agrees with McWhorter about the censoriousness of the Right, but says nary a word about the censoriousness of the Left. Like McWhorter, he mentions the Florida professors whom the Right tried to prevent from testifying in favor of equitable voting laws, as well as the ludicrous state laws against the teaching of CRT. His words fall sweetly on the ear attuned to sounds from the Left:
What’s really striking, however, is the idea that schools should be prohibited from teaching anything that causes “discomfort” among students and their parents. If you imagine that the effects of applying this principle would be limited to teaching about race relations, you’re being utterly naïve.
For one thing, racism is far from being the only disturbing topic in American history. I’m sure that some students will find that the story of how we came to invade Iraq — or for that matter how we got involved in Vietnam — makes them uncomfortable. Ban those topics from the curriculum!
Then there’s the teaching of science. Most high schools do teach the theory of evolution, but leading Republican politicians are either evasive or actively deny the scientific consensus, presumably reflecting the G.O.P. base’s discomfort with the concept. Once the Florida standard takes hold, how long will teaching of evolution survive?
But every word in that first paragraph applies to both the Left and Right. Why does he write only about Right-wing censoriousness? I think it was Dr. Johnson who said that if a person’s bread and butter depends on their believing something, then believe they will.
*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 870,837, an increase of 2,362 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,636,137, an increase of about 11,400 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on January 26 include:
- 1564 – The Council of Trent establishes an official distinction between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism.
Do you know the distinction? And don’t say that one church is led by the Vatican and the other isn’t. There are doctrinal differences that you should read about at the link to the “Council of Trent.”
- 1788 – The British First Fleet, led by Arthur Phillip, sails into Port Jackson (Sydney Harbour) to establish Sydney, the first permanent European settlement on Australia. Commemorated as Australia Day.
- 1841 – James Bremer takes formal possession of Hong Kong Island at what is now Possession Point, establishing British Hong Kong.v
- 1885 – Troops loyal to The Mahdi conquer Khartoum, killing the Governor-General Charles George Gordon.
Gordon became famous for his military leadership in China, but then went to the Sudan, where he angered the local authorities. He was hacked to death in Khartoum. Below is an imagined depiction of his death:
- 1905 – The world’s largest diamond ever, the Cullinan, which weighs 3,106.75 carats (0.621350 kg), is found at the Premier Mine near Pretoria in South Africa.
Here’s the rough diamon—about 3,100 carats.
It was cut into nine smaller stones, the largest of which (Cullinan 1) weighd 530 carats. It was set into the British royal crown (see below). Pity that it’s not all that visible:
- 1926 – The first demonstration of the television by John Logie Baird.
Here’s Baird’s first moving t.v. image, with the caption from Wikipedia:
- 1942 – World War II: The first United States forces arrive in Europe, landing in Northern Ireland.
- 1945 – World War II: Audie Murphy displays valor and bravery in action for which he will later be awarded the Medal of Honor.
The son of a sharecropper, Murphy won every single military medal for valor that the Army had. He later became a well known actor, but was killed in a plane crash at 46. Here he is with all his decorations; the Medal of Honor is around his neck:
- 1949 – The Hale telescope at Palomar Observatory sees first light under the direction of Edwin Hubble, becoming the largest aperture optical telescope (until BTA-6 is built in 1976).
- 1998 – Lewinsky scandal: On American television, U.S. President Bill Clinton denies having had “sexual relations” with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Here’s a news report in which Clinton lied. In what world is fellatio not “sexual relations”?
- 2009 – Nadya Suleman gives birth to the world’s first surviving octuplets.
It was via in vitro fertilization, of course. Oy–look at this high chair! (She was known as “Octomom”.)
Notables born on this day include:
- 1880 – Douglas MacArthur, American general, Medal of Honor recipient (d. 1964)
- 1908 – Stéphane Grappelli, French violinist (d. 1997)
Here’s the great jazz violinist playing “I Got Rhythm” at 76:
- 1925 – Paul Newman, American actor, activist, director, race car driver, and businessman, co-founded Newman’s Own (d. 2008)
- 1944 – Angela Davis, American activist, academic, and author
This is how I remember her. She’s now a professor at UC Santa Cruz:
- 1944 – Jerry Sandusky, American football coach and criminal
- 1945 – Jacqueline du Pré, English cellist (d. 1987)
Here’s du Pré playing part of the first movement of Elgar’s Cello Concerto. I believe that it’s Barenboim conducting (they were married). It’s a tragedy that she died of MS at only 43.
Her grave (you can see a late interview with her here. conducted when she was already ill). This is in Golders Green Cemetary, and I suppose she converted to Judaism given the writing (Barenboim was Jewish).
- 1946 – Gene Siskel, American journalist and film critic (d. 1999)
- 1955 – Eddie Van Halen, Dutch-American guitarist, songwriter, and producer (d. 2020)
- 1958 – Ellen DeGeneres, American comedian, actress, and talk show host
- 1961 – Wayne Gretzky, Canadian ice hockey player and coach
Those who perished on January 26 include:
- 1823 – Edward Jenner, English physician and immunologist (b. 1749)
He saved a gazillion lives by devising the small pox vaccine. Here’s “Jenner’s 1802 testimonial to the efficacy of vaccination, signed by 112 members of the Physical Society, London”
- 1885 – Charles George Gordon, English general and politician (b. 1833)
- 1893 – Abner Doubleday, American general (b. 1819)
- 1943 – Nikolai Vavilov, Russian botanist and geneticist (b. 1887)
- 1962 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (b. 1897)
He was lucky that he wasn’t murdered by fellow mobsters. Here’s an NYCPD mug shot from 1931:
- 1973 – Edward G. Robinson, Romanian-American actor (b. 1893)
- 2003 – Hugh Trevor-Roper, English historian and academic (b. 1917)
- 2020 – Kobe Bryant, American basketball player (b. 1978)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is replacing the late Henri the Existentialist cat, and is filled with ennui:
A: What are you thinking about?Hili: I’m wondering whether the charms of this world outweigh its futility.
Ja: Nad czym myślisz?Hili: Zastanawiam się, czy uroki tego świata przeważają jego marność.
A head shot of Kulka:
And a Mietek monologue:
Mietek: From the series: read for me mom
From Bruce:
From Not Another Science Cat Page:
From Ducks in Public: “The fellowship of the wing”:
From Masih, who points out that the newly-chosen Rina Amiri, U.S. Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights, has put on a hijab when meeting the Taliban delegation. In Norway, where hijab are not required! Nor can you say that Amiri wears a hijab normally, for as you can see in the photo to the left or in all the photos here, she doesn’t. Below I’ve put a photo of her in the American delegation with an arrow showing her wearing the hijab.
Her hijab is reprehensible, a slap in the face of the very women she’s supposed to support, for when she has a choice in her normal life she doesn’t wear hijab. She is wearing one to cater to the religious misogyny of the Taliban. (Note that there are no women in the Taliban delegation.)
1)
Rina Amiri the US envoy for Afghan women, wearing hijab in front of the Taliban delegation in Norway! This is called hypocrisy. Women are fighting for freedom against forced hijab on the streets of Afghanistan but Biden’s envoy resorts to appeasement. #LetUsTalk pic.twitter.com/fMZJ9pRFhu
— Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) January 25, 2022
From Simon: This staff person is very privileged!
this is what i have to deal with every day pic.twitter.com/vdRW45Nqhw
— 🙏🌧🌍 (@godblesstoby) January 25, 2022
From Barry. Sound up! And I’m not at all sure that this video is supposed to be funny (read the little words on the lower right).
Behind the scenes at the Anti-Vaxxer School of Medicine. pic.twitter.com/XCCTu73qm5
— Rich (@richienrg) January 24, 2022
From Ginger K.
Whoever told my 10 year-old daughter, who lost her mother 4 weeks ago, that she ‘needs to be strong’ should just keep their thoughts to themselves. No grieving child needs to do anything or be anything. Grief itself is heavy enough.
— Diego Bassani, PhD 🏠😷 💉 💉 💉 (@DGBassani) January 21, 2022
Tweets from Matthew. First, sexual dimorphism in blue-winged teal. Every duck species with such dimorphism does it in a different way, with different colors, patterns and behavior. A mystery for sexual selection to solve!
Translation: “Blue-winged teal the drake (male) has a white spot in the shape of a crescent between the eye and beak. The forewing is blue to. Underside is ocher yellow with closely spaced round black spots. The duckling (female) has a light blue front wing and a white belly.”
Blauwvleugeltaling de woerd (man) heeft een witte vlek in de vorm van een halvemaan tussen oog en snavel. De voorvleugel is blauw tot. Onderzijde is okergeel met dicht op elkaar staande ronde zwarte vlekjes. Het eendje (vrouw) heeft een lichtblauwe voorvleugel en een witte buik. pic.twitter.com/tM9YF97ZsT
— Natura Notitia (@Naturanotitia) January 11, 2022
The kakapo are having a banner year in New Zealand! Keep your fingers crossed; all of these flightless parrots are confined to a single island to keep predators away. They need to reproduce!
Even though she’s an old #kakapo, Nora found energy to mate with two males last night – including for 83 minutes with Guapo! She produced chicks in 1981, and is still going… #kakapo2022 #kakapo #conservation pic.twitter.com/Uurh17SjSW
— Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) January 17, 2022
Do you know what this bird is? I don’t, but I bet at least one reader does.
Earthling
[photo: Somdipta Sen / IG https://t.co/mg4rQqe8Yo] pic.twitter.com/p1raiAPvtU
— Earthling (@ziyatong) January 17, 2022
Very clever; I wonder what kind of book it’s from.
We do love a good index…. pic.twitter.com/g75wzo9qxv
— Hull Libraries (@hull_libraries) January 12, 2022
The index with the recursive entry for ‘infinite loop’ looks like it’s from Leslie Lamport’s book on the LaTeX document preparation system. My copy is an early edition whose index matches the screenshot quite closely, except for the ‘infinite loop’ entry, which must have been added in a later edition. Anyway, the answer to PCC(E)’s question is: a book for computer/maths geeks, written by a computer/maths geek. By our humour shall ye know us.
My name appears in that book. I was an early beta tester of LaTeX when Leslie Lamport was developing it at SRI. It was a game-changer for anyone writing papers with equations.
OK, but do any anti-CRT laws or similar actually say that, or is Krugmen sticking a bayonet into a strawman?
No, such laws are not a strawman. Here is a story about a bill in Florida that “would ban public schools and private businesses from making people feel ‘discomfort” when being taught about racial discrimination in U.S. history.”
https://abc7news.com/critical-race-theory-florida-bill-discomfort-ron-desantis-what-is-crt-in-schools/11491558/
Another law from Texas bans teaching about race that can invoke guilt.
https://www.texastribune.org/2021/08/03/texas-critical-race-theory-social-studies-teachers/
There are other examples. We can now see where the real attempt to “erase” history comes from. Lost Cause ideology, never really dead, is once again live and kicking.
Yes, but you can’t trust the media! E.g., your first link says:
“According to the bill, an individual shouldn’t be made to “feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.”
But, if you click the link in the report, what the bill actually prohibits is teaching that:
“compels such individual to believe … [that] An individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on account of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin.” (added emphasis)
That is very different from what the media report about it says. The report is simply dishonest. And it is very, very different from Krugmen’s claim that such bills say that “schools should be prohibited from teaching anything that causes “discomfort” among students”.
I’m surprised you are serious about this nit you are picking.
It is not clear to me as to the distinction between the news report and the text of the bill you are making. You seem to think that the word “compels” in the text is critical. So, is what you are saying is that it is all right for a student to feel guilty as the result of the teaching as long as the teaching does not compel it? I doubt that a teacher would make such a distinction if your interpretation of the bill is correct. Teachers will not want to risk being accused of “compulsion.” In other words this bill would have a chilling effect on the teaching of history in the classroom.
I don’t understand your criticism of Krugmen’s criticism. It’s precisely the same criticism / characterization that has been made by many here many times, including Jerry, and elsewhere for years with respect to a variety of censorship type issues instigated by a variety of ‘groups’.
Surely any would be censor, whatever their specific motivation, can reasonably be characterized as being “discomforted” by whatever it is they are trying to ban? It’s a pretty broad term after all.
See my reply above. What they are trying to ban is students being compelled to agree with woke attitudes about race.
It’s similar to schools being allowed to teach about religion, but not allowed to teach kids that they must or should agree with that religion. (And, following John McWhorter, woke CRT pretty much is a religion.) The anti-CRT bills generally don’t ban teaching about race (even if that makes some kids uncomfortable) any more than they are banned from teaching about religion.
In general I think there is a lot of merit in these anti-CRT bills — though, having said that, there are a lot of such bills all with different wording, so it may be that some go too far and ban content that should be taught (I expect that some Republicans do want such bills to go way too far).
PCC(E) has repeatedly pointed to “compelled speech”.
… but this is a “feelings” thing, emotion, “compelled feelings” or “compelled agreement” … there’s a distinction, perhaps. What is speech? That sort of … endless lucubration…?
Well, from the second of Historian’s links, the bill says:
“a teacher .. may not … make part of the course the concept that … an individual should feel discomfort … on account of the individual’s race”.
That is very different from prohibiting honest teaching about race that does make a student feel discomfort.
[And I’m surprised that anyone sees the distinction as a nitpick, it’s the same distinction between a school teaching “some people see abortion as sinful”, and “you should see abortion as sinful (and you’ll get a fail grade if you don’t assent)”.]
“a teacher .. may not … make part of the course the concept that … an individual should feel discomfort … on account of the individual’s race”.
Hmmm….
“discomfort”
… there’s something fishy there… starting to ring bells about coddling and Jonathan Haidt…. I’m lost…
The underlying doctrinal difference between Roman Catholicism and Protestantism is the same as the underlying doctrinal differences among all the Protestant sects, and indeed, about the underlying differences between any religions at all.
It’s about who gets to give the orders, and even more importantly, who gets to keep the money.
Re: making students “uncomfortable” – wasn’t it just a few years ago that the MAGAs were calling us “snowflakes” for asking for some civility from them? And now, they are assuming that students must be TREATED like snowflakes? Hmmmm…
L
To prove your contention that at least one reader can recognise the bird, it is a Glossy Ibis.
I could tell right off that it was some sort of ibis, but I’ve never seen this variety before.
“Here’s du Pré playing […] It’s a tragedy that she died of MS at only 43.” According to Miriam Margolyes’ recent autobiography, du Pré was given a lethal injection as part of an agreed assisted suicide plan. I believe du Pré’s family vehemently deny the claim. https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2021/sep/05/miriam-margolyes-it-was-my-duty-to-tell-truth-about-du-pres-death
Easy. “Sorry, that was an unacceptable comment to make publicly in a news conference, which should focus on policy and current events and not get personal.” IOW you apologize for the inappropriateness of getting personal in a context/setting where personal comments are supposed to be put aside.
***
I really dislike McWhorter’s “both left and right are equal” rhetoric. Not only is it probably wrong, it’s disingenous. He focuses on censorship on the left because that’s his interest, his passion, his group. He wants to point out the flaws and failings on his own side, because he cares about his own sides’ arguments. He should just say that, and tell his critics to get an argument better than whataboutism.
***
Vaguely. First one is faith vs. works. In RCCism, good works help lead to salvation (though how they do that is something I think RCC theologians argue about). In most flavors of Protestantism, they don’t. Second one is the status of priests and saints. In RCCism they have some intermediate functions between humans and God (priests give the right interpretation of scripture; saints intervene on our behalf, etc.), while in Protestantism that’s all rejected – every human is on the same footing in their relationship with God and there are no theological ‘intermediates’.
Sola fides and sola scriptura, as they say.
The book with the infinite loop looks like an old word-processing manual. I knew someone once who put his children’s names in the indexes of his books.
It’s LaTeX, which is properly described as a typesetting language. It’s pretty much the antithesis of word processing. The TeX typesetting language (on which LaTeX was built) was created by the legendary Stanford computer scientist Donald Knuth, who was writing “The Art of Computer Programming” and was frustrated by the lack of a system that allowed him to typeset mathematics. So he paused work on TAoCP and wrote his own mathematical typesetting language, which he named TeX. That’s a hard X, so it rhymes with “dreck”, and if you say it correctly, your monitor should be slightly damp.
Anyway, to cut a long story short, TeX was quickly adopted by mathematicians and physicists the world over, because it allowed them to typeset their papers and books directly. Lamport wrote a set of macros to make TeX easier to use, and those too were rapidly adopted by the maths and physics community. Today, most journals in mathematics, physics and astronomy require you to submit your manuscript in LaTeX form. And blessed be the names of Knuth and Lamport.
Digitizing SAT might put students from poorer backgrounds at a disadvantage.
In other news, Chinese censorship has reached new heights of ridiculousness:
https://www.theguardian.com/film/2022/jan/25/fight-club-gets-a-new-ending-in-china-and-the-authorities-win
Did you see how they’ve also announced a plan to “clean up” the internet (at least within n China’s borders)?
They’ve been Orwellian for years, but now they’re not even bothering to hide it or pretend otherwise, they’re flaunting it. Beijing Brother.
Biden should apologize to Doocy only for the “s.o.b” remark. The “stupid” part is self-evident.
“And don’t get on me for not criticizing the Right; I went after the University of Florida case the minute I heard about it!”
I am not writing to berate you or criticize you, I’m just going to point this out. You write about one thousand words on the left for every one you write about the right. You have stated at least twice you don’t pay much attention to the right. You probably write more about ducks than you do the right. That is of course your prerogative, we all tend to stick to our passions, but let’s not pretend that a very occasional word or two about the right is much better than Krugman’s ignoring illiberalism of the left.
Listen pal, have you seen my posts on Trump? I said “don’t get on me for not criticizing the Right,” not that “I criticize them just as much as the Left.” I’ve expxlained why.
And yes, criticizing my own side is much better than Krugman’s not criticizing the Left.
And don’t make me laugh: You’re not writing to “criticize me.” Of course you are, so you could at least be honest.
Wednesday Addamswas named for the poem called Monday’s Child :
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monday%27s_Child
Monday’s child is fair of face,
Tuesday’s child is full of grace.
Wednesday’s child is full of woe,
Thursday’s child has far to go.
Friday’s child is loving and giving,
Saturday’s child works hard for a living.
And the child born on the Sabbath day
Is bonny and blithe, good and gay.[1]
[ back to my comment ]
It is clear then the name Wednesday means something related to the Addams Family’s delight in things of a generally morbid nature, including “woe”.
The quotation in this regard I’m familiar with is of more recent vintage and is generally attributed to Upton Sinclair, made during his campaign in the 1930s to be governor of California: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
The right is using the power of the state to suppress free speech, by enacting laws that:
– prohibit the teaching of certain subjects
– places restrictions on a citizens ability to vote
– diminish the power of a citizens vote through gerrymandering
– etc.
Are there a similar examples of the left enacting legislation that limits an individuals free speech? I can’t think of a recent example, but perhaps I’m missing something.
Seems to me that state enforcement using the legal system a MUCH more serious threat to free speech than that of a public shaming, or that of a private university adopting speech standards for their campus.
Are we sure that TikTok video is demonstrating kundalini energy, or just someone messing around playing air-theremin?
Badly.
Jesus, no wonder uneasy is the head that wears that thing, what with all the gratuitous bling.
delurking to chime in…
I swear I recall seeing in the index of an old edition of the Merck manual;
“Sea water; see Water, Sea”
…but I must confess, I’ve been unable to find that edition again.