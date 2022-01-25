I would never have been able to keep my cool as well as Richard Dawkins does on this Australian television program where he’s faced with a group of creationists (who refuse to admit what they really believe) as well as religious sympathizers who demand “respect and tolerance” for their views. All the usual criticisms of atheists come up, and I’m impressed with how well Dawkins handles them. My favorite is his answer to the accusation, “Isn’t your strident atheism like going around and telling children that there’s no Santa Claus?” I would have been stymied for a bit, but his answer is a few short words that stops the argument cold.
Isn’t it odd how atheists are supposed to show respect and tolerance for the palpable nonsense that people embrace, while those same people get heated and strident when faced with those who don’t buy their palaver?
Now if you can watch this and still argue that Dawkins is a “strident atheist”, then you’re engaging in deliberate misrepresentation.
23 thoughts on “Dawkins keeps his cool when surrounded by irrationality”
There was a similar exchange with Cardinal Pell 🙂
Yes, Dawkins was excellent – and kudos for keeping his cool in the face of such ignorance and evasiveness.
If you can keep your cool when all about you
Are losing theirs and blaming it on you …
… You’ll be a Dawkins, my son!
There are people in the world who cannot have their opinions challenged, in even the most gentle way, without feeling personally attacked.
Poor Christians, not getting the respect their righteousness requires.
It’s a tactic. Clever atheists like Dawkins have a knack of making religionist seem stupid, absurd or ignorant (your video is exhibit a). The only way to counter Dawkins’ arguments is to try to shut him up.
That, of course, would be following millennia of religious tradition.
It’s not hard to make religionists look stupid, absurd and ignorant etc.
I felt bad (only a little bit) for the people he was debating. They were out of their depth.
Me, too. They were waaaaay out of their depths.
Religious people always want to say that you have to pick the right bits out of a religion for it to make sense, and I always wonder why God needs to be edited like that. All of God’s words should be golden. It was good to hear the clapping for RD’s points and the moans when the evasive guy went to his platitudes.
Dawkins is excellent but also strident, at least in the mind of many believers, who weren’t used to being challenging. Religious communities seem to co-fabulate their beliefs together, so that each church and community has its own local “dialect” which is similar to the next one nearby. The further you move away, the more dramatic the changes. It seems it’s against the rules to point out that something doesn’t make much sense. Such argument can only be theological, where the literary world of scripture is investigated as if it was reality itself, and which flows through theological exegesis mixed with personal cherrypicking, attuned to the beliefs of others around.
The atheists is disturbing this great game of make-belief with their presence, for atheism is only ever sensible in direct contrast or rivalry with religion. This is at least the case in Europe, where we’re not a besieged minority and need not construct a reified atheist identity. It’s more a quality of one’s worldview, much like that your car might have just two doors, or four. Any feature, no matter how trivial, can be used to create a category, and then take on prototypical features.
I never saw Dawkins angry or loud, though he did argue for “stridency” himself in his TED talk. But heated anger is so much against his type that religious people couldn’t possibly mean it, but perhaps their own feelings when provoked. Interestingly the typical religious agitator is a often a blustering and shouting shock jock, televangelists, or someone like Bill Donohue, or Bill O’Reilly.
One of many classic clips. Finding troves of this stuff on YouTube was my transition from “I’ve heard religious claims all my life – when am I going to see the evidence?” to “okay, I’ve watched and read all this stuff – if there were evidence, I’d have found at least a little of it by now. There doesn’t seem to be any.”
(I know it would raise some ethical murmurs, but it almost felt like a failure of omission from public schools not to have answered this question for me much earlier.)
Yes indeed, an old clip but, oh boy, does he make Australian politicians look like a bunch of numpties!
Now that I think about it, I’d love to see similar clips around the current issues regarding science education in New Zealand. That feels like just what’s called for, actually.
I find religion is still considered the default belief by most people. That’s why they seem to feel that atheism is the belief that requires justification even though it is clearly the other way round.
I’d like to go off on a tangent from a throwaway comment of the politician, to wit, “People can believe what they want to believe.” We have to disabuse ourselves of this notion. This philosopher has a good way of putting it, and coincidentally he’s Australian.
https://theconversation.com/no-youre-not-entitled-to-your-opinion-9978
Excellent piece!
+1
But deliberate misrepresentation is one of the most popular rhetorical ploys of the religious. It’s not as if they have many options.
See also “liarsforjesus” … which to my moderate surprise is actually a book and website , and from some chapter headings (“Father of Our Country”,”the Constitution”) might even have been published in America. That’ll have some of the wingnut fraternity looking for reds under their beds.
I could not keep my cool.
But compare that still relatively respectful and patient discussion from both sides to what we might have today with an audience of mixed viewpoints.
It continues to amaze me how creationists are usually stridently accusing atheists of being amoral and needing to prove their stance. Furthermore, how about all the wars that have been fought in the name of “G..d” and religion.
The man is just fucking great. I admire him for stepping into the fray, and pwning his opponents.