Google purifies its language

Lawrence Krauss has an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal (note: this bit of the paper is largely right wing, not that Krauss is) that shows some ways the ever vigilant Google Squad is policing language. Click on the screenshot to read:
According to Krauss, the policing will work this way:
Google has created guidelines for “inclusive” language in software and documentation that describe how software should reflect the hypersensitive feelings of programmers who are immersed in woke culture and fixated on victimhood and offense. Apparently these guidelines will be enforced in the future in all new open-source projects, and the company will scrub earlier versions as well. Various other technology groups, including some at universities and professional associations, have developed their own guidelines. Microsoft recently introduced a feature for its popular Word software that can ferret out and replace noninclusive words and phrases.
He mentions some of the changes that aren’t offensive, like using “master/slave” for technology or “whitelist/blacklist” used in the usual ways, but there are some words whose offense isn’t so easily discerned:
“black box”
“senior citizen” (it is to be “older adults”)
“older version” (now to be “earlier version”)
and the all time champion:
“smartphone”. What is that about? Is it offensive because other phone are dumb, and thus the term is ableist? No substitute has been prescribed. How about “meritocraticphone”?
“Quantum supremacy”, the point at which quantum computers exceed what conventional computers can do, is has been verboten for a while but to justify that is a stretch.
Krauss gives two reasons why this Orwellian revision of language is bad: it’s a waste of time and it makes language less colorful. But I think it’s bad for a more important reason: it reflects a policing of our whole society by a gang of Medium Brothers (as opposed to Big Brothers), and it stifles dissent. It’s the most obvious sign of how the authoritarian Pecksniffs are trying to force society to talk and think their way.
Here’s a dumbphone, which is offended by the iPhone 13:
12 thoughts on “Google purifies its language”
Remember when their slogan was “Don’t be evil”?
That’s beyond science fiction, very frightening. By the way, I presume even black holes should be called something else
Ass holes – after those who rename things.
What could possibly go wrong with the unelected and unaccountable tech giants taking over the world?
Meanwhile, over at the former Facebook (now Meta), according to today’s Sunday Times:
Yes, when we already see how humans behave online, you’d think those geniuses could foresee the likely outcome of VR.
I predicted this 25 years ago when they renamed “jungle” to “rainforest.”
A jungle and a rainforest are 2 quite distinct things. A jungle is a forest with dense undergrowth, of the ‘impenetrable’ kind, while rainforests have most of their business end in a high canopy, and can be quite easily walked through on ground level.
I respect that distinction. However many still call any remote tropical forest “rainforest.” Sounds so kind.
Senior citizen with a dumb phone (flip phone) here.
I have a quite clever phone, I think it is me that is dumb.
I am convinced that most of the people making these decisions at Google and elsewhere know they are wrongheaded but they do it purely out of defense. Unfortunately, there just isn’t enough upside to fighting it or downside for those that push it. Calling the Woke names doesn’t seem to bother them that much as they can just regard the name-callers as enemies, racists, and bigots. I wish there was a solution but I don’t see it. We can wait for it all to blow over but that will surely take decades, if it happens at all.