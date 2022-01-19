Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “avoid,” shows the boys once again having a dust-up with the barmaid. They may be divine, but they’ll never win.
x
x
x
x
x
Why Evolution is True is a blog written by Jerry Coyne, centered on evolution and biology but also dealing with diverse topics like politics, culture, and cats.
Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “avoid,” shows the boys once again having a dust-up with the barmaid. They may be divine, but they’ll never win.
x
x
x
x
x
One thought on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Satan”
Come to think of it, Satan would be an excellent character for J&M to hang out with in the series.