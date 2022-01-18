1.) Ivermectin (the world is full of pro-Ivermectin nuts, and believe me, I hear from them. I don’t allow most of them to comment as I consider them dangerous).
2.) The unfairness of allowing trans-women to compete with biological women in women’s sports.
3.) Calling out what I see as anti-Semitism.
I can’t see any commonality among these topics except that there are Woke perspectives on all of them, and that (particularly for #1 and #2) motivates nearly all the criticism.
12 thoughts on “The three things that, when I post about them, draw the most critical emails”
Well, IMHO, keep the battle going. Read today where prisoners are rightly suing the prison system for forcing Ivermectin on them.
I see Ivermectin as an extreme right, anti-government issue rather than a Woke issue.
I don’t understand what a woke perspective on ivermectin would be.
I didn’t express myself well, but the woke perspective is a pro-vax perspective (this is not bad; it’s just a characteristic of woke people), so it’s the anti-woke who favor ivermectin. On right-wing websites you can see plenty of people arguing that the governmental push to vaccinate people is a conspiracy, and that’s anti-woke.
So in this case the “woke” perspective is simply common sense? Seems orthogonal to me although I can see right wingnuts conflating things.
But the Woke aren’t writing to you pro-Ivermectin. Those are the “anti-woke” (?).
Why not just observe that all of those items are very controversial culture-war topics which have passionate believers on the other side of your view?
Tangentially related to Ivermectin, I saw an article the other day complaining that the CDC’s recommendation that US High schools stop football and band was “unrealistic.”
This attitude illustrates why we have the problem with the virus that we have; beyond merely the far right’s rejection of vaccination, we have a much broader swath of the US public which is just unwilling to sacrifice the things they need to sacrifice to stop the pandemic. God forbid high schoolers go to school just to learn!
To say, “unwilling to sacrifice the things they need to sacrifice” is to display a authoritarian mindset. The high school football and band community will say it is not for you to tell them what their needs are, nor prescribe to them how they should balance competing utilities. The CDC recommended against football and band as a counsel of perfection, with no responsibility for consequences. If the state or municipal public health authorities decide not to follow that recommendation and allow those activities to carry on, that is their call. The authorities who actually have to deal with the people involved could well conclude that high school athletes and bandsmen are at exceedingly low risk of serious illness from Omicron and their parents and grandparents can protect themselves with vaccination and avoidance. They’re all going to get it anyway. In the circumstances, it could well be reasonable for public health to listen to the realistic arguments of athletes and bands and say, “Go ahead.”
School is for more than just learning.
It’s not just about them. It’s about all the people their big exposurefests will get sick. And kill.
The point is to minimize social contact to what is necessary. Education is pretty necessary. How is football necessary? Band?
Of course. We can all aspire to be Ron DeSantis’ Florida at Spring Break if we want. But if our goal is to minimize severe illness and deaths from the virus, that’s not the way to go.
They’re low risk…the people they contact, often not.
Sooooo….parentst and grandparents are supposed to practice avoidance. But the footballers and band members…avoidance is just too hard for them? Too much of a sacrifice?
You’re flat, factually wrong. At this point AIUI only about a quarter of the US population has, since 2019, got it. Disease spread is not inevitable, it’s a matter of what we choose to do. Claiming it’s inevitable is just a way to justify not giving up our preferred lifestyle. It’s the thief’s justification – I’m gonna take this thing I want because, hey, someone’s going to take it. It’s inevitable! So it might as well be me that gets the benefit. Which is wrong, both factually and ethically – it’s entirely possible that nobody takes it, if we all work together. And it’s entirely possible to stop disease spread, if we all work together to prevent it.
What would be the “danger” of permitting a few ivermectin nutters to comment on PCC posts? Is it that we who read WEIT comments are particularly likely to be vulnerable to the blandishments of such persons? Or is ivermectin speech “violent” and “harmful” to the delicate sensibilities of the Woke among us?
Myself, I’m immune to the ivermectin chatter (I got vaccinated by good skeptical education), but I might be entertained to read a bit of their PCC-response commentary here and there. Just to see what makes ’em tick, y’ know.
We can sometimes learn a bit from such eccentric correspondents about the mysterious goings-on out there beyond the silo walls, and I really doubt that their comments are much of a danger to us. Provided, of course, that said comments are not permitted to metastasize and take over a thread! After all, we’re treated here to many amusing excerpts from the theological maunderings of the NYT’s pet Anglican priestess, and I haven’t yet noted any wave of conversion among the WEIT readership.
Antisemitism is an integral part of Woke ideology.
The anti-Semitism posts have been especially instructive to me.