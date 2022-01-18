Although American households were supposed to order their 4 free Covid test kits beginning tomorrow, reader Paul, quick to the mark, found out that you can order them NOW.
Just go to this site (or click on the screenshot below), and enter your name and address after pressing the blue button. Check out (no charge), and you’ll immediately get a confirmation email from the USPS.
The details (remember, rapid antigen tests aren’t usually accepted for international travel):
- Limit of one order per residential address
- One order includes 4 individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests
- Orders will ship free starting in late January
DO IT NOW! Thanks, Paul.
9 thoughts on “You can order your free Covid test kits now”
Thank you!
Thank you PCC(E).
I’ve been exposed on Saturday though, so I expect they’ll arrive a bit too late.
Hope you do not get ill!
You only get 4 free?! Talk about stingy! Is that because you have no free health service? I am reliably told (by Jez) they are free in this bloody country (UK) but as I live alone & mix very little with other people I have not had one.
Evening, yep, in the UK it is completely free, you just order them via the NHS and they are delivered to your home a day or two after.
If you have symptoms a PCR test can also be ordered and it will be free as well.
Of course any travel related tests have to be paid for and must be sampled by a professional before being analysed by an accredited personal or lab.
Is there an expiration date? If ordered now, could the test kits be used next May, for example, should there be no need for testing in the meantime. Yes, 4 test kits per household seems stingy for larger households (mine has 5 people) and overly generous if ones household is one person. I haven’t paid close attention. Maybe households can reorder once the first order has been depleted.
Remember you will need to use one to check yourself if you develop symptoms or have close contact with someone who is positive and each person in your household will need one if you test positive. If you test positive, You also might want to reserve one for 5-7 days later after symptoms go away (assuming you are fully vaxxed and boosted getting a mild case) to see if you still positive just for your own comfort. So in general four tests is a good, but minimal supply. I am not a physician, but this is just based on my experience with a mild case a couple of weeks ago.
Thanks! And I am closely following advice here (and I will research best methods for use).
There was a comment here earlier that people should carefully read the rather exacting instructions when you get the kit, so that you can better follow them while you are sick. It being harder to comprehend instructions while in a brain fog.
TechCrunch has just announced this so better hurry before the website crashes. After all, it’s our government!
https://techcrunch.com/2022/01/18/covidtests-gov-is-accepting-orders-for-free-rapid-tests-a-day-early/