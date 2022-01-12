The road to perdition for the Demonized

This is something I not only see happening all the time, but also worry about it happening to myself. The phenomenon is this: someone of a liberal bent gets called out, demonized, or canceled on social media by the Woke, and is more or less blindsided because of it. Then a series of semi-predictable steps occurs, with many stopping before the last step, which corresponds to the lowest circle of Hell.
I won’t give a lot of names, but I’ve given names of people who seem to have stopped at various levels.
1.) Person strikes back either once or not at all at those who have gone after him/her. Remains a liberal. (Example: Nick Cohen)
2.) Person continues to strike back, writing several accounts or emitting several tweets about their cancellation. Person, however, remains liberal. (Examples: J. K. Rowling, Abigail Shrier.)
3.) Person goes into more general critiques of Wokeism, more or less making their living attacking the Woke. Politics begin to move rightward (Example: Bari Weiss.)
4.) Person moves much further towards the right, becoming more or less a conservative (Example: James Lindsay, who voted for Trump, apparently as a reaction to wokeness.) This is akin to having abandoned your ideological principles in the service of revenge, but it never works because the Woke never forgive.
Now of course not everyone goes down this route, but it is a natural pathway, and to me an understandable one: it’s a way of repeatedly striking back at those who, you think, have wronged you. And there are exceptions. Although Andrew Sullivan was center-right, the follies of the Right have moved his politics toward the center. And Sullivan, who’s remarkably open-minded, seems impervious to criticism, and is willing to admit when he missteps.
As for me, I constantly worry about the excesses of the Left moving me towards the Right. (You know the old saying, “A young person who is a conservative has no heart; an old person who is a liberal has no brain.”) And I console myself by saying that I haven’t moved towards the Right; rather, I’ve stayed put while the Democrats have moved leftward. In general I think that’s true, but I always wonder whether, were I to meet my 25-year-old self and exchange political views, the younger Jerry Coyne would be upset at the views of the older one. A tweet by Colin Wright expressing my concerns is mentioned by reader Michael Hart in comment #4 below:
I’ve been a diehard Democrat my whole life, and even voted for Bernie Sanders in the primary. My liberal history when I was younger is known to readers here, but whatever political “activism” remains comes out in this website. (Granted, I spend a lot of time bashing the “Progressive Left,” but that’s because I want to save the classical liberal Left.
I may be missing steps, and am loath to give examples lest I insult people. But feel free to weigh in. Just don’t call me “alt-right” or I’ll ban your tuchas.
I totally sympathize, JC. University diversity/equity/inclusion training has done nothing but a) remind me what I thought I already learned in 3rd grade and b) “harden” my position in general against the excesses of the woke movement. Like you, I don’t know if I’ve drifted right a bit, or the whole spectrum here has drifted left. Probably a bit of both. Certainly has made this non-tenured research staff member a lot less likely to speak up/push back, that’s for sure. So, yep, my speech has certainly been chilled….
A slightly different version of the quote: “ ‘If You Are Not a Liberal When You Are Young, You Have No Heart, and If You Are Not a Conservative When Old, You Have No Brain’”.
How does one combat the woke? Suppose that one is one of many authors on a paper, but doesn’t like the woke “this research was carried out on land stolen from…” in the acknowledgements?
I found Colin Wright’s perspective on this is enlightening. Combines elements of levels 1–4 but without actually moving on any political spectrum. Plus you can get it on a coffee mug.
As long as you still question your own position on issues, you are intellectually safe, IMHO. Perhaps it is just fear that the younger Jerry Coyne would be Woke. That would be the stuff of nightmares.
I don’t think the Democrats have really moved Left. I think the Left has become authoritarian and irrational and some parts of the Democrats have embraced that. I don’t think that’s left, it’s something else that has changed what it means to be liberal.
Like you, Jerry, I feel that I haven’t become more conservative, but the Left and Right can parlor dance each other into opposite positions. I.e., when the Left goes from pro- to anti- free speech, the Right shifts in favor of free speech; when the Left goes from less racialized judgements of people to more racialized judgements, the Right swings to the side of “don’t judge people by their race.” Your views may be stable, but the spectrum is not. Let’s hope the Left-Right dance is a death spiral and the whole spectrum shatters so we can start over without all the old garbage Left and Right has laid on us.
I remember that people thought Hitchens had abandoned his principles when he supported the war against Saddam Hussein. He, of course, felt that it was in line with his principles. With regard to Lindsay, perhaps he felt that Trump would never be able to commit his fascist outrages with the opposition he had, whereas Biden with the support of the Liberal Establishment was likely to be able to commit his non-fascist outrages.