Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “bone”, came with a link to the Biblical bit (King James Version). Jesus wasn’t that mean to the woman!
Here Mo acts woke, but we don’t know the ethnicity of the woman? Also, Jesus demonstrates the very lack of empathy of which he’s accused.
6 thoughts on “Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ empathy”
Presumably, Jesus was prejudiced against the woman because she wasn’t Jewish. According to the version of the encounter in Mark, she was Syrophoenician by race: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exorcism_of_the_Syrophoenician_woman%27s_daughter#Syrophoenician_woman
Not really consistent with the Good Samaritan parable, now is it, Jesus?
As a child, I always found that point confusing. The story didn’t comport with what the grown ups around me were telling me about Jesus.
Anyway, since you bring up the subject of the Good Samaritan and racism, I can tell you there is new documentary evidence that Jesus was racist.
You’re not implying that god might be racist too are you? That he loves all the little children of the world so long as they are Jewish? How distressing.
Just today, I was at an exhibition at the local museum: https://www.staedelmuseum.de/en/rembrandt-in-amsterdam where there was a huge painting of the blinding of Samson. A class of schoolchildren, maybe 10–11 years old, were also visiting it. That painting might have been a bit strong for some of them. I overheard the teacher say “It didn’t really happen; it’s just a Bible story”. 🙂
https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Rembrandt_Harmensz._van_Rijn_-_The_Blinding_of_Samson_-_Google_Art_Project.jpg