Several months ago, 23andMe was running a sale on DNA analysis for only $99, which gave you not only a good guess at your ancestry, but also a readout of a large number of nucleotides in your genome—and perhaps the chance to find lost relatives.
I got my kit, spit in the tube, followed all instructions scrupulously, and sent back my material.
During the two months’ wait, I got a fair number of “build up my excitement” emails from the company. I could get my medical information if I wanted—the maladies I’d be most likely to die from! (I said, “No thank you.”). I could find Coynes who shared my genes! The results were on the way! They’re almost here! And so on and so on. . .
And then today I got this:
Apparently my saliva wasn’t good enough. It’s nice of them to offer a free new analysis (I knew that when I paid up in the beginning), but I’ve been waiting for several months for the result. Would I be a Jew? Would I be part Irish? Would I be handsome? Would I be rich? And here’s what they said to me: “Que sera, sera.”
I informed Matthew of this event, and the wag responded, “Why, what happened? Did you come back 50% Neanderthal?”
Very funny, but, as we both realized, the PCR amplification had for some reason failed. I followed the directions carefuly and sent the kit back just a few days after I got it. Frankly, I don’t care if I’m 50% Neanderthal (they’d be able to tell that anyway), as I’ve done pretty well for an early offshoot of modern H. sapiens. (I consider Neanderthals to be H. sapiens rather than a different species because we clearly interbred with them, and the hybrids must have been at least partly fertile.)
So, stay tuned. My Coynezaa present to myself didn’t work out, but there’s still a chance it will.
10 thoughts on “Either I have no DNA or I’m an aberrant hominin”
I went through this with 23andMe. Multiple times. After the second “failure” they wanted to give me my money back. I wanted the tests, though. After much back and forth they agreed to allow me to try one more time, but said if it failed again I would be out of luck and get no refund.
I went ahead. This time, however, I didn’t collect my sample until the morning after I got my kit. I figured that not eating anything overnight and not brushing my teeth in the morning before spitting would maximize the chances of success. So I did that and it worked.
Good luck and I hope you don’t have to deal with the customer “support” person I had. What a pain!
23andMe worth the wait. I joined years ago and have learned a lot.
It is very clear to me why they couldn’t get a DNA reading on you, Jerry.
Because of your conscientious objector status 50 years ago, they sent some of your DNA to the government, particularly the CIA. Therefore there was not enough left to do the PCR test.
Next time, scrape the inside of your mouth with your teeth before spitting. Just an idea.
Or use a spatula 🙂
Yeah. I forgot that I had done that in my final successful attempt.
I didn’t have this problem with 23andMe and was successful on the first try. I’ve always had itchy skin so my guess is that I slough off cells readily. I have no children (that I know of) so this is evidently how I spread my DNA. 😉
It could be the resolution to the Fermi Paradox.
I had the same thing happen to me with Ancestry.com.
The second time was successful, though.
L
Being very European in ancestry, I am highly concentrated with Neanderthal.