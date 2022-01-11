Let a million genders blossom

Yes, it’s a slow news day, so let’s catch up with some recent draft posts that never got posted.

As we all know, gender is a “spectrum,” with an infinite number of identities one can assume with respect to how you feel about your sexual identity. Well, almost infinite, I thought, for surely there can’t be more than, say, fifty different genders that are named.

Oy, was I wrong! If you go to this page (click on the screenshot), you’ll find about 320 terms relating to gender: not all of them are genders, as some refer to items around discussions of gender, but most are.

And this is only one page of three! I estimate that at least eight hundred different genders are named. But you can count them.

This is page 2 of 3. Note that each term links to a description of the item or gender, and sometimes to its origin, so you can browse to your heart’s content.

I’ll just give ten that I found intriguing (note the extensive crosslinking)

A.) Cassgender is a gender identity where one feels that their gender is unimportant, or is indifferent to the idea of gender. Cassgender is unlike agender, as a cassgender individual might identify as a particular gender, but they don’t feel it is an important part of their identity. A term related to Cassgender is cassflux, where the level of indifference fluctuates. Sometimes one might feel completely indifferent towards gender but other time it might feel more important. B.) Duoquinquagintigender is a gender identity characterized by feeling as if you have an unlimited amount of genders. These can change daily, weekly, hourly, from one to another. Duoquinquagintigendered people usually do not feel the same genders for longer than 2 weeks. It very uncommon for duoquinquagintigendered people to feel one of their unlimited genders for longer than 2 weeks. There are many duoquinquagintigendered people all around the world. However, the majority stay hidden and do not reveal their true gender identity to their friends or family in fear of mockery. Despite duoquinquagintigendered people being able to have unlimited genders at one point in time, none of those genders can be male or female. Duoquinquagintigendered people are incapable of possessing the male or female gender at any point in time. However, some duoquinquagintigendered people reported feeling that an inanimate object is their gender. C.) Eafluid, also known as Enbyfluid or Nobifluid, is a form of genderfluidity where one expirences only or mostly neutral, androgynous, and unaligned genders. An eafluid person may be fluid between genders such as demimaverique, neutrandrogyne, stellarian and/or other similar genders. Eafluid people never expirence genders that are masculine or feminine. Very rarely can they expirence other genders like agender and xenogenders. Eafluid is a Pocket Gender and a subset of genderflor. D.) Genderfae or Genderdoe (or Genderthil) is a form of genderfluidity that does not encompass man-aligned, miaspecgenders, or anything similar. Genderfae individuals tend not to feel mingenders unless said gender happens to also be woman-aligned too (like azurgirl for example). Genderfae is under the genderfaer umbrella. E.) Gendersylph (also known as Genderfaon, Genderfeor, or Genderfen) is a form of genderfluidity that is fluid between many genders that are xenic, aporine, genderless, or exobinary genders for example. Gendersylph is under the genderflor umbrella. Gendersylph has three subsets: gendersylpher, gendersylphen, and gendersylphet. F.) Quintgender is a gender identity which can be literally translated as ‘five genders’ or ‘quintuple gender’. Quintgender people experience exactly five gender identities, either simultaneously or varying between them. These five gender identities can be male, female and/orany non-binary identities. For other identities for those who experience multiple genders, please see multigender. Quintgender people may also identify as multigender, non-binary and/or transgender. If a quintgender person feels that their identity changes over time or depending on circumstance, they may also identify as genderfluid, which describes any person whose gender identity varies over time. Quintgender people can have any gender expression but many prefer to be seen as androgynous and/or change their presentation to be more masculine or feminine depending on their current identity. Quintgender people may experience dysphoria all, some or none of the time. G.) Regius gender is a non-binary gender and refers to any identification of a noble gender. It can therefore also be used as a collective term. The noble gender can be variable depending on the country and region and does not refer solely to a king, queen, emperor, empress, prince or princess etc. This gender is expressed primarily in its language. Therefore, it can be masculine, feminine or something else because the pronoun is expressed neutrally with you/your. Also, salutations such as “Your Highness” or “Your Serene Highness” may be used. Of course, this varies from person to person and identity. A person who feels that he or she belongs to the Regius gender embodies this in his or her elevated and educated expression. It is therefore advisable to express oneself with exactly that without placing oneself above the person. Furthermore, clothing and behaviour can also be an expression of one’s affiliation, which is also expressed individually but always in an elevated manner.

And people used to say I was insensitive when I said my personal pronouns were “Your Highness” and “His Highness”!

Three more for good measure:

H. Schrodingergender is a gender that can be every gender, but at the same time, can be no gender. People who identify as Schrodingergender feel at home, cozy and comfortable with this gender identity, since they have no other way to classify how they feel. Schrodingergender is named after the famous Schrodinger’s Cat experiment, in which a cat is placed in a box with a device that has a 50% chance of killing it. The cat is said to be both dead and alive until there was definite proof to the answer. This name ties into this gender, as the person feels like every gender and no gender at the same time. I.) Rahugender – a gender related to the flourishing of the persona that you continually seek to be like, become and present to the world in your mission of material self-actualization, or the desire or greed to keep chasing such idealized state of completion of one’s own goals. Rahugender can generally be contrasted with a ketugender, as if they were opposite missions. Has as its symbol the unicode character for north node of the moon (☊).

Last but not least (and appropriate):

J.) Vaxgender (sometimes called gendervax, transvax, or transvaccinated) is a gender that feels cold, sharp, and quick. A vaxgender person’s gender feels strongly assoiated [sic] with the nature and feeling of vaccines. A transvaccinated person may or may not be vaccinated depending on the person. If a person isnt [sic] vaccinated and can get vaccinated, they should go get vaccinated. If anything a transvaccinated person would love to get vaccinated (those who dont are afraid of needles and just need encouragement).

But why isn’t there an “Antivaxgender”, one that feels persecuted and resistant?

How can one keep up with this?