Goodbye, Bari Weiss

I don’t mean to imply by the headline that Ms. Weiss is dead, as she isn’t, nor that she’s leaving her Substack site “Common Sense,” which she isn’t, either. Well, actually—yes, she sort of leaving it, and that’s why I’m going to stop subscribing to it it.
When I subscribed to her site last April 28, I didn’t do that lightly, for it takes a lot of impetus for me to pay to read a single-person’s website. But I was a fan back then, after she’d courageously left the New York Times, and I admired both her viewpoint and her prose.
But since then, she’s increasingly handed over the writing on her site to other people—to the point where practically the only things you can read that she’s actually written are introductions to other people’s work or to podcasts she’s done.
I just did a count, deciding to go back to November 1. This was a bit difficult, so I may be a little off, but not that much off:
Total pieces: 39
Total long-form pieces by Bari Weiss: 2 (5% of total)
Total short-form pieces by Weiss, mostly introductions to podcasts or aggregations of other people’s writings: 4
Total pieces by Nellie Bowles (Weiss’s wife): 10 (26% of total), often “TGIF” aggregations of other people’s columns.
There was also one piece by Suzy Weiss, who I believe is Bari’s sister; Suzy wrote several pieces before Nov. 1
Now I’m not complaining about the lack of content here; after all, Andrew Sullivan puts out one piece a week, while here we have nearly 40 pieces in ten weeks. Nor am I saying that the content is all fluff, because it isn’t. Several of the pieces are quite interesting: there are, for instance, pieces by Abigail Shrier and Douglas Murray, and this week’s column about DEI in Hollywood is pretty good.
But I find myself skipping most of the columns. After all, what I signed up to read, or what I thought I’d get, were thoughtful, long-form analyses like the kind Andrew Sullivan puts out. Instead, we get a diversity of views (granted, Weiss is well connected and can rope in decent writers), and now have what appears to be somewhat of a family endeavor, with Bowles and Suzy Weiss weighing in as often or more often than Bari. In other words, we’re getting the whole mishpocheh.
What Weiss has become is an aggregator, not an author. I don’t like podcasts so much, and I wanted to read Weiss, not everybody she gathers under her umbrella. This is a great pity, as I would read her religiously (in the metaphorical sense). I wanted more from her, not from others, who are available all over the Internet.
Now I don’t know why things have worked out this way. Perhaps Weiss, like many who used to write (like Sam Harris) prefers the medium of podcasting. Or perhaps she thinks she can promulgate her political views more widely by enlisting other like-minded people to write for her site.
It doesn’t matter: the upshot is that I’m not getting what I paid for, not reading her site so much; and what I’m getting, while sometimes interesting, isn’t Bari Weiss. I won’t be renewing my subscription come the end of April, and that’s sad.
7 thoughts on “Goodbye, Bari Weiss”
My sentiments exactly. Thanks for doing the math. Hadn’t realized it was that bad.
I concur. I’ve become increasingly frustrated as well. I can only subscribe to so many substacks, thinking of moving over to Andrew Sullivan who, also, happily infuriates me.
That’s too bad….I am right now reading the latest “Hollywood’s New Rules” and it is great column by Peter Kiefer and Peter Savodnik.
Her intention is precisely to move away from a single-writer platform to promote various writers and investigative journalism (think of the one with, I believe, Kmele Foster on the Central Park “Karen”, and there are other examples). But Weiss will continue to write, and not just introductions.
I am delighted she is going this route and will continue to support her.
I struggle with these new content-creator focused sites like Substack and Patreon. If your creator of choice isn’t delivering, then you have no content. Or, as you say, if they right a piece about their vacation, that might not be content you need. I feel like there should be a way to subscribe aat a platform-level such that you can pick and choose from specific content across creators, and have the money drawn from a main account on a pay-the-creator-as-you-go basis. If Bari doesn’t have something I am interested in, I could go to Matt Taibbi or Andrew Sullivan, without being locked into one of them. This is one advantage more traditional newspapers or websites that have multiple creators have, they make sure that there is a variety of new content.
Bari Weiss is (or was) associated with the Con-School, “University” of Austin where, apparently, you will eventually in some multi-verse earn a Masters degree in Whining.
However, they will take your money.
I disagree a little bit in the sense that Weiss is creating a current opinion site and a brand, and bringing other writers in to contribute. I think this is what some successful substackers aspire to. If she’s editing that content and running the business side then I guess that takes time away from writing long-form pieces.
But agreed her own writing is good and if her site features less of it then that’s a decline in quality. Her podcasts are generally good and often fantastic (I recommend the Wilfred Reilly episode on fake hate crimes) but lots of people don’t like that medium.
The funny part is that the podcasts seem to require a lot of production (they often feature complex combinations of sound clips from copyright sources) but they are free and don’t contribute to her revenue stream. Weiss herself seems to devote a lot of time & effort to the podcast productions. Maybe that’s her loss leader, and brings in subscribers?
Agreed. And while one can always ignore comments, her readership strikes me as particularly unhinged, nasty and often irrational.