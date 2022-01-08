Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the second Caturday of 2022: Saturday, January 8, 2022, when all cats have their Sabbath. (Remember that the Sabbath was made for cats, not cats for the Sabbath.) It’s National English Toffee Day, another celebration of cultural appropriation. It’s also Argyle Day, the day to wear those socks and sweaters, Bubble Bath Day, Earth’s Rotation Day, celebrating the day in 1851 when French physicist Jean-Bernard-Léon Foucault demonstrated Earth’s rotation with a simple pendulum-and-sand experiment, National Man Watcher’s Day, and World Typing Day. Here’s the world’s fastest typist, revealed in a contest:

Today’s Google Doodle, a YouTube animation using Stephen Hawkings‘s robo-voice, is in celebration of what would be his eightieth birthday. Click on the screenshot to watch the 2.5-minute video:

News of the Day:

*The Washington Post reports that all three convicted murderers of Ahmaud Arbery have been sentenced to life in prison, with father and son Greg and Travis McMichael getting no possibility of parole, while their neighbor, William Bryan, has at least the possibility of parole, as he showed some remorse after the murder went down/

Georgia law prescribes a minimum sentence of life in prison for murder, which left the question of parole up to [Judge] Walmsley. Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty. All three men were convicted of felony murder, or committing felonies that caused Arbery’s death; Travis McMichael, now 35, was also convicted of malice murder, which requires intent to kill, but faced the same punishment as his 66-year-old father and 52-year-old Bryan. You can see a video of the judge’s sentence at the head of the WaPo article.

In Georgia, those serving life sentences for serious violent crimes such as murder are not considered for parole until they have served 30 years.

*Reader Ken produced another news item—in fact, two of them:

Looks like there could be a problem with the guilty verdict from the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, in that one of the jurors failed to disclose that he had been the victim of childhood sexual abuse, even though that specific question was asked of potential jurors, under oath, during the voir dire selection process conducted in the judge’s chambers before trial. See also here. If this turns out to be the case, Maxwell will be entitled to a new trial.

In response to my query about whether an alternate juror (they have to sit with the whole jury throughout the trial) could go in on new deliberations, Ken said this:

during deliberations (a procedure I think is bogus, since there’s no way the other jurors can begin their deliberations anew with the alternate, as they must be instructed to do), there’s absolutely no way in which an alternate could be substituted in after a verdict has been reached. Alternate jurors are generally excused at the end of trial, before jury deliberations begin. Although Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 24(c)(3 ) gives a federal trial judge discretion to recall an alternate if a sitting juror must be excuseddeliberations (a procedure I think is bogus, since there’s no way the other jurors can begin their deliberations anew with the alternate, as they must be instructed to do), there’s absolutely no way in which an alternate could be substituted ina verdict has been reached.

Still, one way or the other, Maxwell’s getting the silver hammer. *And Ken on the abortion beat: South Dakota has enacted a new rule making it more difficult — which is to say, requiring a woman to make three visits to a provider — to get medical abortion pills . This appears to be a direct reaction to a federal Food and Drug Administration decision last month removing the requirement that women seeking abortion pills pick them up in person. *Reader Nicole’s comment on this Guardian article was unprintable; let us just say it starts with an “m” and ends with an “s!”. It reports about a new law in England that allows hunters going after game birds to shoot wild birds that endanger game birds being bred for shooting. What sense does that make. Under new peril: carrion crows, jackdaws, magpies and rooks. A Defra spokesperson said the change was made after gamekeepers asked for more clarity about whether game birds counted as livestock. The new language makes it clear that wild predatory birds cannot be shot under this licence in order to protect wild game birds that are not dependent on food and shelter from humans, but they can be shot under the licence if they are. . . . Conservation groups raised concerns that the update could mean an increase in the killing of wild birds. The RSPB’s head of site conservation policy, Kate Jennings, said: “If this update to the livestock general licence goes beyond a reclassification of terminology and implies that it will lead to an increase in the killing of wild birds to protect game bird interests, then given the nature and climate emergency we find ourselves in, this would be a massive backward step for nature conservation in this country.”

*Pope Francis doesn’t often put his foot in it, but he surely did this time. According to the Guardian, the Pontiff recently said this:

“Today … we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child. Sometimes they have one, and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”

Good Lord! Yes, he heads The Church of Breeders, but there are more pet owners than Catholics, and they let the Pope hear about it:

Pet owners have reacted angrily to the comments, made during a general audience at the Vatican. They argue that animals have a lower environmental footprint than children, enable them to lead a life that is different but equally rewarding, and compensate for financial or biological difficulties in having children, rather than directly replacing them. On social media, people pointed out that the pope himself chose not to have children and said there was hypocrisy in such comments, coming from an institution which has grappled with a legacy of child sexual abuse. Guardian readers who responded to a call-out asking for their views were similarly critical of the pope’s comments, which were branded “out of touch” and “sexist”.

There’s more select vituperative at the Guardian site. (h/t Ginger K.)

* Over at the NYT, John McWhorter is back with a provocative column called, “I can’t brook the idea of banning ‘Negro’.” (As I’ve mentioned before, they’d have to ban the name of the long-time estimable organization, “The United Negro College Fund.”)

I wrote recently that William Dawson’s “Negro Folk Symphony” is “smashing,” one of the most stirring pieces of classical music I know. But I hear from an experienced conductor that several orchestras have turned down his requests to perform or record it with them, out of wariness of the word “Negro” in its title. In 2020, in the Princeton Summer Journal (part of a summer journalism program for high school students), a student wrote an essay titled “White Teachers: Stop Saying ‘Negro.’” I know of two cases in the past two years of white college professors having complaints filed against them by students for using the word “Negro” in class when quoting older texts. Activists in Vermont have been calling for “Negro Brook,” a stream in Vermont’s Townshend State Park, to be renamed. Never mind that “Negro” was what Black Americans readily and often proudly called ourselves throughout much of the 20th century, until the preference evolved to “Black” during the civil rights era. And never mind that the issue in these instances isn’t Black people being referred to as “Negroes” today — that would be offensive — but utterances or written reproductions of the word when referring to older texts and titles. The new idea seems to be that saying or writing “Negro” is not simply archaic, but a contemptuous insult in all contexts. If that’s so, then we’re at a point where, presumably, the filmmakers who titled the well-received James Baldwin documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” will have to revise the title. The title’s purpose was to elide the N-word in the Baldwin quote that it was based on. A few years ago, the poet Laurie Sheck, who was teaching at The New School in New York, was the subject of a student complaint that she had used the N-word in reference to Baldwin’s actual statement — in a discussion about the implications of the film’s title. The New School investigated and eventually dropped the case, but one wonders if today some students would consider it inappropriate if she had only used the documentary’s bowdlerized title.

And he has a few pungent remarks about the performative nature of equating “Negro” with the “n-word”:

What purpose does it serve to generate this new lexical grievance? I’m not saying we should revert to everyday use of “Negro” — it is indeed out of date. But does Black America need yet another word to take umbrage at and police the usage of? Do we, in Black America, need fellow travelers — sorry, allies — to join us in this new quest, eager to assist in the surveillance out of some misguided sense that this is “doing the work”? . . . To extend this approach to the antiquated but at one time acceptable word “Negro” amounts to a kind of language policing — recreational, sanctimonious or both — that distracts all of us from real work in the real world. To wit: What do you think Rosa Parks, Bayard Rustin, A. Philip Randolph or Mary McLeod Bethune would have thought about people deeming it social justice to crusade against any instance of the word “Negro” instead of combating actual racism?

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 835,150, an increase of 1,499 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,491,637, an increase of about 7,300 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on January 8 includes:

1835 – US President Andrew Jackson announces a celebratory dinner after having reduced the United States national debt to zero for the only time.

1877 – Crazy Horse and his warriors fight their last battle against the United States Cavalry at Wolf Mountain, Montana Territory.

The chief was stabbed to death, supposedly while trying to escape. From Wikipedia:

Crazy Horse, even when dying, refused to lie on the white man’s cot. He insisted on being placed on the floor. Armed soldiers stood by until he died. And when he breathed his last, Touch the Clouds, Crazy Horse’s seven-foot-tall Miniconjou friend, pointed to the blanket that covered the chief’s body and said, “This is the lodge of Crazy Horse.”

1889 – Herman Hollerith is issued US patent #395,791 for the ‘Art of Applying Statistics’ — his punched card calculator.

Hollerith’s sorting machine and one of the punched cards it sorted:

1940 – World War II: Britain introduces food rationing.

1964 – President Lyndon B. Johnson declares a “War on Poverty” in the United States.

1973 – Watergate scandal: The trial of seven men accused of illegal entry into Democratic Party headquarters at Watergate begins.

Can you name the “Watergave Seven”? Here they are: H. R. Haldeman, John Ehrlichman, John N. Mitchell, Charles Colson, Gordon C. Strachan, Robert Mardian, and Kenneth Parkinson/

1994 – Russian cosmonaut Valeri Polyakov on Soyuz TM-18 leaves for Mir. He would stay on the space station until March 22, 1995, for a record 437 days in space.

leaves for Mir. He would stay on the space station until March 22, 1995, for a record 437 days in space. 2011 – Sitting US Congresswoman Gabby Giffords is shot in the head along with 18 others in a mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona. Giffords survived the assassination attempt, but six others died, including John Roll, a federal judge.

2016 – Joaquín Guzmán, widely regarded as the world’s most powerful drug trafficker, is recaptured following his escape from a maximum security prison in Mexico.

Eventually El Chapo (“Shorty”: he was 5’6″) was extradited to the U.S., convicted, and is now spending life in prison in the Supermax ADC Florence in Colorado: America’s toughest prison. He was also ordered to turn over 12.6 billion dollars. Here’s his U.S. Mugshot:

Notables born on this day include:

1823 – Alfred Russel Wallace, Welsh geographer, biologist, and explorer (d. 1913)

Wallace in Singapore, 1862, after he was already famous:

1902 – Carl Rogers, American psychologist and academic (d. 1987)

1911 – Gypsy Rose Lee, American actress, dancer, and author (d. 1970)

The Queen of Burlesque:

1926 – Soupy Sales, American comedian and actor (d. 2009)

1935 – Elvis Presley, American singer, guitarist, and actor (d. 1977)

1942 – Stephen Hawking, English physicist and author (d. 2018)

See above for a Google Doodle honoring his achievements.

1946 – Robby Krieger, American guitarist and songwriter

Krieger, who of course became famous with the Doors, is shown here reprising some of his greatest guitar bits (he co-wrote many of the Doors hits, like “Light My Fire” and “Touch Me”):

1947 – David Bowie, English singer-songwriter, producer, and actor (d. 2016)

1967 – R. Kelly, American singer-songwriter, record producer, and former professional basketball player

Kelly has been found guilty of multiple charges of child trafficking, stautory rape, and other such crimes. He’ll be sentenced on May 4, and it will be life in prison.

Two autocrats:

Those who “passed” on January 8 include:

1337 – Giotto, Italian painter and architect, designed Scrovegni Chapel and Giotto’s Campanile (b. 1266)

Here’s a portrait of Giotto by Uccello, painted between 1490 and 1550, after Giotto’s death:

1642 – Galileo Galilei, Italian physicist, mathematician, astronomer, and philosopher (b. 1564)

Here’s a portrait of Galileo done in 1636 by Justus Sustermans, when the great man (under house arrest) was still alive:

1825 – Eli Whitney, American engineer and theorist, invented the cotton gin (b. 1765)

Part of the patent for the device that made Whitney famous:

1896 – Paul Verlaine, French poet and writer (b. 1844)

Verlaine, dead at 51 from abusing every substance known to the French:

1925 – George Bellows, American painter (b.1882)

Who remembers Bellows except for his painting “Stag at Sharkey’s”? Yet he was quite famous in his time. Here’s his “Riverside,” painted in 1915:

1941 – Robert Baden-Powell, 1st Baron Baden-Powell, English general and founder of the Scout movement (b. 1857)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Hili’s not warm enough, so she demands wood. (She’s the Queen!)

Hili: If the fireplace is going to warm me you will have to carry in more wood. A: I’m afraid that you are right.

In Polish:

Hili: Jeśli kominek ma mnie ogrzać musisz przynieść więcej drewna. Ja: Obawiam się, że masz rację.

And a photo of Kulka by Andrzej:

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

About time, too! I’ve been hungering for a tender toddler for a long while!

This could have been a tweet by Richard Dawkins, but wasn’t:

From Stephen Fry:

Sometimes we see things and make judgments without knowing more. Saw this on @Quora and felt I just had to share it… pic.twitter.com/G5xAFoFTfQ — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 6, 2022

From Simon, who sent this on Jan. 3, “back to work” day:

Back to work mood 2022 pic.twitter.com/mLjal1afEg — Sven Henrich (@NorthmanTrader) January 3, 2022

Also from Simon, the lovely Nigella (who’s Jewish) Frenchifies the microwave. Simon also gives us some bonus information

It makes me feel a little younger to know that I was born the same week as her.



What you probably know is that her father Nigel Lawson was chancellor under Thatcher, in a time of relatively high unemployment.



His name is an anagram of “we all sign on” – which if it needs translation is English for applying for unemployment benefits.

Sound up!

ON THIS DAY 🎂: Nigella Lawson turns 62 🎉 This video will forever live in my head rent free 😂 pic.twitter.com/Oh7IROWl7x — Tyla (@Tyla) January 6, 2022

From Barry: Can a cat get any stealthier?

From the Auschwitz Memorial, a touching story of sacrifice. Phenol was injected directly into the heart.

Franciszek Gajowniczek who was saved from starvation death by the sacrifice of Fr. Maximilian Kolbe survived. He was a soldier & a prisoner of #Auschwitz (no. 5659). Gajowniczek passed away in March of 1995 at the age of 94. pic.twitter.com/yMw0v7AwoH — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) January 8, 2022

Tweets from Matthew. Look at this poor schlemiel!

I’ve watched this 19 times this morning. pic.twitter.com/zsdt4vN7DU — Tashy McTashface (@TashP351) January 7, 2022

THREE stealth cats, all wiggling their butts:

They're coming to get you Barbara. pic.twitter.com/MsR41gVNgn — Alex M. Kintner (@AlexKintner3) January 7, 2022

A vociferous and chirping cat:

My chirpy nurse is tired from keeping watch over me all night. (Sound on) pic.twitter.com/kzB006EEYp — Dr. Wendy Bohon (@DrWendyRocks) January 7, 2022

Finally, one of Matthew’s beloved optical illusions:

Squares aligned vertically or horizontally appear to tilt. pic.twitter.com/xQJmaca78f — Akiyoshi Kitaoka (@AkiyoshiKitaoka) January 7, 2022