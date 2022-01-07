Speaking of Scientific American. . .

The latest webpage of Scientific American shows a big, bold, headline article that has nothing to do with science—at least as far as I know. Click on the screenshot to see the page, and then on this link to see the article on citizen militias, which of course decries them as white-supremacist organizations that constitute a profound danger to the Republic. That may be true as a generality, but it is not science: it’s politics and sociology with a Leftist bent.
Here’s the author; Ms. Cooter apparently has training at sociology but not science. (The article is classified under “sociology”.)
And just two quotes, one from the beginning of the article and the other from the end.
This was the third militia event I had attended. I am a sociologist, and at that time I was a graduate student at the University of Michigan just beginning in-depth fieldwork and interview research about the militia movement in the U.S. I had approached members of this group a month earlier during a public meeting at a strip mall diner because I wanted to understand why people join civilian groups that prepare for armed combat, and I planned to examine whether militias propagate racism and violence. My fieldwork in Michigan, as well as in-depth interviews that included groups in other states, continued through 2013. Since then, I have maintained regular contact with militia members, especially in Michigan, and they update me with their activities and responses to political and social events. We regularly speak about their values and their motivations. I follow their online posts. Last summer I conducted a survey asking members what they thought about protests related to COVID social restrictions and George Floyd’s murder in Minnesota.
. . .Speculating on how militias may evolve in the future under increased scrutiny is difficult, in no small part because the units are still adapting to the aftermath of Trump’s presidency. In contrast to what many members had predicted, they did not see President Biden enact martial law or start an immediate attack on Second Amendment rights. Millenarian militias and other groups on the extreme end of the nostalgic group spectrum nonetheless remain vigilant, and some are eager for violence. Members may be plotting deadly actions, but now they are on increasingly private and secure Internet platforms that are more difficult to monitor.
So the reality is that the danger has not abated. Quite the opposite: Militia emotions and activity could be easily exacerbated by another political leader who encourages exclusionary thinking and paranoia or by a foreign terrorist attack that nostalgic groups perceive as threatening to America’s safety or culture.
Law enforcement must remain watchful for signs of radicalization in the movement, but as uncomfortable as it is, we as a society also must recognize that militias’ violent potential is not limited to these groups. They are not fluke outliers. Members share ideological similarities with other white Americans who distrust the government and believe the country has declined because of increasing liberalism. Much work remains to repair the distrust and to protect innocent people from the violence that it breeds.
This belongs in the op-ed section of the NYT, not in a science magazine.
“Social Scientific American”.
You mean “Social Justice American”?
I do not see any science in this. In fact I can define these groups much faster that this author and save the ink. Militias are republicans in camouflage. There, all done.
Quite so. Moreover, fairly dubious social science at that.
Except the ones who are not. There are four large militia groups with national membership. This is one of them-
https://chicagodefender.com/the-birth-of-the-nfac-americas-black-militia/
I stand corrected on that one. However, I am not sure one unit of a thousand individuals is anything but a small start. More power to them. The first democrats to do something.
Ah, so the standard then.
On its “About” page, the mission of the magazine is stated as follows:
“Scientific American covers the most important and exciting research, ideas and knowledge in science, health, technology, the environment and society. It is committed to sharing trustworthy knowledge, enhancing our understanding of the world, and advancing social justice.”
So, the magazine is not hiding what it is doing. In effect, it is inviting its intended audience to do with “advancing social justice” as it will. Clearly, the article under discussion falls under the category of sharing knowledge about society. For the editors, despite the name of the magazine, they are committed to publishing articles that most people would not consider about science.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/page/about-scientific-american/
But isn’t there already a glut of media outlets dealing with social science in general and “advancing social justice” in particular? What does it say that we can’t sustain a popular science magazine that really focuses on science per se? When I began high school in 1968, I took a biology class and was hooked. Despite having relatively little money, I quickly obtained a subscription to Scientific American (hardcopy of course), which reinforced my interests. I wonder if there is a niche for a popular science magazine anymore, so that branching out to peripheral areas (at best) is needed to survive. We should not be surprised if scientific literacy in the U.S. continues to decline.
Quanta magazine is pretty great, they run real science stories. Perhaps aimed a bit closer to the frontier than Sci.Am was?
Interestingly, they do not live on subscriptions or advertising, but are bankrolled by Jim Simons. That frees them from chasing outrage for clicks, and although I don’t know if that explains Scientific American — they could just be steering by the mean level of woke that prevails in their staff meetings.
The landscape for high-school students seems vastly different to 1968 (or 1998). Once you are a little bit interested in something, you can easily find discussion of every aspect of it online, find out which are the classic books you need to read, find out what lectures to watch on youtube… all of this was just about impossible back then, the magazine was the end. So despite the decay of the magazine, interested students might have a better time. Perhaps the less interested will be less literate.
Do you discount all social sciences as not being science? Where do you put anthropology, sociology, political science, and psychology etc. if they do not belong with other sciences. I haven’t read the article, but I do not see a problem with Scientific American covering the social sciences. I wouldn’t reject out of hand an article that looked at a social issue, especially one as important as the militia movement. (But then, I suppose having lived through a Minuteman invasion of my home with threats to burn it to the ground, taints my objectivity).
I think the subject of violence can certainly be studied using the methodology of science — isn’t that what we should be doing so that we can develop rational policies to limit and curb violent outbreaks and so that we can help individuals find more constructive ways to solve problems.
I haven’t read the article, just the excerpts here, but she says she has taken at least one survey and made numerous observations, so at least theoretically I think it could be science, broadly construed. “Why do people form militias?” seems like a reasonable question for the social sciences, and the title observation could theoretically be backed up by data and could also be falsified. I think an empirical claim that could be falsified should be considered more than just an opinion. However, I do not know how the authro treats this question, and maybe no supporting evidence is given. In that case the article would not be science.
> Do you discount all social sciences as not being science?
Most universities put them under the humanities, I thought. But regardless, the definition of “science” in the title is by example, and traditionally this meant natural sceince, some math, some engineering, paleontology but not anthropology… or at least that’s what I remember.
> lived through a Minuteman invasion of my home
This sounds awful, I’m sorry.
Violence is a really serious topic which deserves more study. A serious popular magazine on social sciences would be interesting, but has there ever been such a thing?
My impression is that these fields tend to be much more ideological. I struggle to see a magazine usefully covering different experts’ perspectives without being “cancelled” by at least half of them. Which leads you back to how such things are covered today, with different views in different venues.
I can imagine Scientific American publishing an article on the *science* of citizen militias—one that evaluates the history, incidence, and influence of such movements using the methods of science. An example might be a study that employs field work, systematic surveys, and statistical analysis to argue that such movements are becoming more violent over time. But this piece has only the rudiments of that, and it presents no data for the reader to evaluate. It’s clearly an opinion piece and not science at all.
As a former professional scientist, I have no trouble recognizing this as an opinion piece. One can only hope that the lay reader is not fooled into thinking that this is how science is done. It’s a slippery slope we’re on, where science is discredited as western colonialism and where opinion is elevated to science.
Please define science so that any study of humans is relegated to non-science. Where does Anthropology, Sociology, Political Science, Psychology, Linguistics, etc. belong if not in the Sciences? I see no problem with Scientific American covering social sciences.
For me, violence as a topic for scientific study seems on a par with climate change in its importance.
But then I’m probably biased by having experienced the Minuteman invasion of my home with threats to burn it to the ground. Understanding why this group (and others like them) thought they could attack me and mine seems like a valid topic for scientific investigation. I do not find the statement ” Militias are republicans in camouflage. There, all done.” as a very helpful. The Minutemen who invaded my home and threatened to burn it to the ground (unclear as to whether that meant with us in it) were not particularly active in party politics. I also doubt that most Republicans at the time I was attacked, were in sympathy with this group. Indeed, at the time, I probably thought of myself as more or less Republican.
For both personal and civic reasons, I welcome studies of violence and groups that think violence is a solution to whatever challenges they face. I see not reason to exclude the topic as unscientific or merely political.
Several comments.
First, I read through Cooter’s CV: https://as.vanderbilt.edu/sociology/wp-content/uploads/sites/233/2021/07/Cooter-Amy-CV-July-2021.docx.pdf.
She dedicates half of it to publications she didn’t author. Seriously! There are ~10 pages of essays by others under a section called “Public Sociology”.
Second, in comparison to work in genetics, epidemiology, and bioinformatics (the fields I know best), what she has done since her PhD isn’t rigorous. But it does look as if she is only a lecturer, not a professor.
Third, Ceiling Cat wrote about sociology as if it isn’t science. It’s not basic science for sure. But do we think Nicholas Christakis (who is an MD and a sociologist) would claim sociology isn’t science? Surely, Christakis doesn’t get his statistical chops only from his MD.
That last point said, Cooter’s CV doesn’t strike me as science. Most of what she chose to include on it is opinion writing for the public.