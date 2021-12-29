More than half of Americans oppose the use of Arabic numerals!

Just a bit of fun, but the headline below is true. The survey on which it’s based is reported in this article in from the Independent, which you can see by clicking on the screenshot:(you can register for free with email and a password if it’s blocked; there’s no paywall)
So, here are some results given in the article:
More than half of Americans believe “Arabic numerals” – the standard symbols used across much of the world to denote numbers – should not be taught in school, according to a survey.
Fifty-six per cent of people say the numerals should not be part of the curriculum for US pupils, according to research designed to explore the bias and prejudice of poll respondents.
The digits 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 are referred to as Arabic numerals. The system was first developed by Indian mathematicians before spreading through the Arab world to Europe and becoming popularised around the globe.
A survey by Civic Science, an American market research company, asked 3,624 respondents: “Should schools in America teach Arabic numerals as part of their curriculum?” The poll did not explain what the term “Arabic numerals” meant.
Some 2,020 people answered “no”. Twenty-nine per cent of respondents said the numerals should be taught in US schools, and 15 per cent had no opinion.
John Dick, who happens to be the head of Civic Science, issued this tweet with the data in graphic form, which I’ve put below as well:
Now Dick thinks this is an example of bigotry—”Islamophobia,” I suppose. I’m not so sure. Although I am sure that many of us know that Arabic numerals are the numerals we use every day, some people don’t, and, this being America, it’s possible that nobody has told children that they are learning “Arabic numerals.” The 56% figure could thus represent ignorance rather than bigotry, although both could play a role. But Dick seems wedded to the latter explanation. Regardless, if it is ignorance, it’s pretty appalling. After all, everyone knows what Roman numerals are!
But wait! There’s more. There was so much doubt about this survey’s results that Snopes had to investigate it.
In its headline Snopes says “It’s difficult to answer survey questions if you don’t fully understand the meaning.” I’m pretty sure, from following them, that Snopes is woke,but their assumption that there’s no anti-Arabic bigotry involved is just a guess.
You can read their analysis, in which they reluctantly admit that the claim is true, by clicking on the screenshot below.
But wait! There’s still more! You get this special grapefruit-cutting knife if you read on—for free!
Snopes:
Those were the results of a real survey question posed by the polling company Civic Science. John Dick, the Twitter user who originally posted a screenshot of the survey question, is the CEO of Civic Science.
The full survey doesn’t appear to be available at this time (we reached out to Civic Science for more information), but Dick has posted a few other questions from the poll, as well as some information regarding the purpose of the survey.
Dick, who said that the “goal in this experiment was to tease out prejudice among those who didn’t understand the question,” shared another survey question about what should or shouldn’t be taught in American schools. This time, the survey found that 53% of respondents (and 73% of Democrats) thought that schools in America shouldn’t teach the “creation theory of Catholic priest Georges Lemaitre” as part of their science curriculum. Here are the results:
33% of Republicans, a whopping 73% of Democrats, and 52% of independents thought that Lemaître’s theory should NOT be taught.
Now this question is more unfair, because, really, how many Americans know what the “creation theory of Georges Lemaître” was? If you read about science and religion, or have followed this site for a while, you’ll know that, although he was a Catholic priest, Lemaître held pretty much the modern theory of the Big Bang and the expanding Universe. As Wikipedia notes:
Lemaître was the first to theorize that the recession of nearby galaxies can be explained by an expanding universe, which was observationally confirmed soon afterwards by Edwin Hubble. He first derived “Hubble’s law”, now called the Hubble–Lemaître law by the IAU, and published the first estimation of the Hubble constant in 1927, two years before Hubble’s article. Lemaître also proposed the “Big Bang theory” of the origin of the universe, calling it the “hypothesis of the primeval atom”, and later calling it “the beginning of the world”.
Yes, and Lemaitre did other science, including analyzing cosmology using Einstein’s theories of relativity. He was a smart dude, and should have gone into physics instead of the priesthood. There’s a photo of him with Einstein below.
Why did so many people answer that Lemaître’s theory, which is, as I said, is pretty much the current theory of the Universe’s origin, NOT be taught? Surely it’s because the question identified Lemaître as a “Catholic priest”. That means that people probably thought his “theory” was the one expounded in Genesis chapters 1 and 2—God’s creation. So they didn’t want a religious theory taught in school.
Two points: most Republicans didn’t mind as much as Democrats of Independents, and that may be because more Republicans are creationists than are Democrats. But why did so many Democrats not want Lemaître’s theory taught? Are they that much less creationist than are Republicans? Perhaps that’s one answer. Another is that they are more anti-Catholic, but that seems less likely. But underlying these data—as perhaps underlying much of the data about Arabic numerals—is simple ignorance. I, for one, wouldn’t expect the average Joe or Jill (oops!) to know what Lemaître said.
One final remark: Accommodationists sometimes use the fact that Lemaître got it right as evidence that there’s no conflict between science and religion. I’m not sure if Lemaître thought God created the Universe, but if he did, he might have thought that the Big Bang was God’s way of doing it. (He was surely NOT a Biblical literalist). So yes, religious people can and have made big contributions to science. But that doesn’t mean that religion and science are compatible—any more than Francis Collins’s biological work shows that science and Evangelical Christianity are compatible. I’ve explained what I mean by “compatible” before, and it’s NOT that religious people can’t do science.
In the case of Lemaître, Francis Collins, or other religious scientists, they are victims of a form of unconscious cognitive dissonance: accepting some truth statements based on the toolkit of science, and other truth statements based on the inferior “way of knowing” of faith. And that is the true incompatibility: the different ways that we determine scientific truth as opposed to religious “truth.”
But I digress, and so shall stop.
George Lemaître (1894-1966), photo taken in 1930:
From Wikipedia:
h/t: Phil D.
The second question, phrased as “. . . the creation theory of Catholic priest Georges Lemaître . . . ” seems purposely worded to get a desired result. If it had been phrased more honestly—the theory of the origin of the Universe by scientist Georges Lemaître—it would get a more accurate assessment.
In other words, this survey is of little value.
I think you are wrong on this, like Jerry.
If one knows what Arabic numbers are one’s answer to the survey question is very likely to be: “Yes”, Arab numerals should be taught in school. After all, using them has served us well. So why fix something that isn’t broken?
If you don’t know what Arabic numbers are you have two choices: You can answer “I don’t know”, or you can answer “Yes” or “No”. If you don’t know what the question is about but don’t want to answer “Don’t know, on what basis would you answer “No”? Because you don’t like Arabs you could assume that Arab numbers must be bad too. So you answer “No”.
The other possibility for respondents who don’t know what Arab numbers are is that they choose their answer at random (in which case a respondent would be equally likely to answer “Yes” or “No”). But if we assume that people who don’t know what Arab numbers are and who did not want to answer “Don’t know” answered randomly, you can’t explain why the percentage of “No” answers is 56%. It should be approximately (100 – % of “Don’t know” responses – % of respondents who know what Arab numbers are) / 2. [In reality, we don’t know the percentage of respondents in this survey who knew what Arab numbers are. The survey designers should be have included, at the end of the survey, a question that asked respondents to give an example of an Arab number. Then we would know which share of the 56% respondents who gave a “No” answer are prejudiced against Arabs]
But what about the cosmology question? If it is framed as a ‘creation theory’, then it is misleading. ‘A theory of cosmology developed by a Catholic priest’ would have been more accurate.
1) It’s for fun, as our host immediately said. 2) for those who didn’t understand the question there was a “No opinion” option available.
That was the point. Both questions were deliberately obfuscated because the survey authors wanted to learn something about the respondents not directly related to the question itself. If you don’t know what Arabic numerals are, you have two choices: admit you don’t know or make up stuff based on what you do understand and perhaps your prejudices.
Similarly, if you don’t know what Lemaître’s theory is, you’d probably latch on to the word “creation” and give your answer based on your feelings about creationism and it is those attitudes that they are interested in.
Incidentally, what we call “Arabic numerals” are not really Arabic. The system was invented in India and came to Europe via Arab countries. Arabs don’t use the same actual symbols as we do. For example, when I was in Jordan, I found the number system incomprehensible at first but easy to “crack” because the system was the same and only the symbols were different (corresponding to “Eastern Arabic” in the picture below).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arabic_numerals#/media/File:The_Brahmi_numeral_system_and_its_descendants.png
They even write numbers with the larger magnitudes on the left and the units on the right as we do even though their writing system goes right to left.
“Yes, and Lemaitre did other science, including analyzing cosmology using Einstein’s theories of relativity. He was a smart dude, and should have gone into physics instead of the priesthood. There’s a photo of him with Einstein below.“
Actually, he went into both. However, he worked primarily as a scientist. Most famous is his research in cosmology, but he also worked on cosmic rays, and also numerical analysis. His scientific degrees are all from top-notch institutions.
I tried the question on my wife and she just looked at me for a moment and then said – do you mean one, two, three, four? So no dummies here. Ignorance and bigotry kind of go hand in hand.
Actually, “Arabic numerals” is a complete misnomer. Numbers as used in Arabic today, bear almost no resemblance to the numerals used in the West!
There was no defining time frame. It could have been toes and fingers as to whether ethnic value was determined.
In my professional opinion a bunch of doo dah.
As our host’s opening sentence said, “Just a bit of fun, but the headline below is true”.
I bet most Americans would also oppose having dihydrogen oxide in their water supply.
That’s dihydrogen monoxide, Mark!
Actually I was encouraged by the answer that was given to the Lemaitre question. I seriously doubt that the majority of people asked actually knew who Lemaitre was and so gave and answer based on the fact that he was a Catholic priest and assumed (wrongly!) that he was a 4004BC merchant! Additionally why did people say that they believed in the creation theory as stated by Lemaitre? There are two possibilities: that they actually knew who Lemaitre was and hence answered accordingly or that they believed that he was a 4004BC merchant! Both groups would have answered the same.
As he called the expanding universe the man didn’t.
Perhaps this is what Dems were pissed about.. or not.
Some truth. Years ago I was taught that number numeral. For a long time Roman numerals were actually taught in arithmetic, so you could read cornerstones and keep track of monarchs and Super Bowls and blood clotting proteins, I guess. So for full marks you had to specify “Arabic numeral” in other uses.
Not so long ago I was spelling out my e-mail address to a young intake person and to avoid to/too/two/2 confusion said “. . . a…m…Arabic numeral 2″. She gave me a panicked wide-eyed look…”Huh? (OMG Am I supposed to know this?)” She had no idea what I was talking about. “Number 2” was fine.
I might say ‘the usual name of the number normally pronounced in English the same as “t-o-o” ‘.
While extracting my tongue from my cheek I’d be wondering how she’d react to that silly pedanticism.
Always be kind to intake people. It’s a hard life.
This reminds me of the time I had to spell out my name over the phone. I did not know call signs then, so I decided to use country and state names. China, Hungary, Egypt, Texas, and India went over rather well. But for wye, all I could think of was Yugoslavia. There was no Yugoslavia at the time, and the guy at the other end had no clue. Now I use call signs. It was going well until a woman working for the water people thought my first name was Charlie 🙂
“….accepting some truth statements based on the toolkit of science, and other truth statements based on the inferior “way of knowing” of faith. ”
Surely saying nothing new to people here, it’s much worse than that, in that the second phrase could be ‘..accepting as true other statements whose negation has been established by the toolkit of science.’
It’s not as though Jesus sauntering across the surface of a lake, or, more germane, a man, dead for 30 or 40 hours, getting up for a pee and some breakfast.
The most shocking thing from the Snopes report was that 19% of Dems ‘favored bombing the city of “Agrabah,” which, is a fictional locale from the Disney animated film Aladdin’. (Less surprising was that 41% of Trump supporters shared that view.)
Or It could be that a 100% of Trump supporters were pacifists while 41% knew that it was a ‘fictional locale’ 🙂
The so-called “Arabic” numerals are actually from India as the post notes. But the spread came about, I believe, due to Muslim colonization of the Indian sub-continent.
I believe that the most inventive of those numbers is the number “0” and India was one of the handful of places, actually maybe less than that, to conceive of the number 0 as a computational device.
Is any of what I write above incorrect?
I suspect you’re on the right lines. According to Wikipedia:
Of course, al-Khwārizmī’ has another claim to fame in that his name has since been corrupted to “algorithm”.
Although doubtless Al Gore gets the blame for that in opinion surveys.
I think your history is fine—and conceive of 0 as actually existing, but that’s for another day.
None of this is surprising. Joe Rogan is currently our greatest living public intellectual.
I highly recommend the satire “Don’t Look up!” on Netflix. It captures the current anti-intellectual climate of this nation perfectly.
Also, Thomas Lovejoy has died. A lecture he gave long ago at the Field Museum on his forest fraction project was the first scientific presentation that I attended. I’ve never been able to understand his connection to an organization called Artists for Human Rights, which has been described as a front organization for Scientology. Although, I do know he often tried to enlist celebrities to his cause in support of preserving Earth’s biodiversity.
That’s ’cause they use ’em to keep track of Super Bowls. But even that’s gotten kinda confusing for Yanks since the “L” crept into the count about a decade and a half ago.
There’s an urban myth that reason that the title of the play The Madness of George III was changed to The Madness of King George for the film version because American audiences would think it was some kind of sequel: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Madness_of_King_George#Production
That would be quite the turnaround from the old FDR Democratic coalition, when big-city Democratic machine politics was dominated by Catholics — mostly Irish, but also Italians and central Europeans. In those days “Papist” was a slur directed at Catholics (mostly Democratic, mostly ethnic) by the nativist Protestants who constituted the GOP base.