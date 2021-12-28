The Royal Society of New Zealand takes down its statement damning the Satanic Seven

Just a short note about what’s going on with the Royal Society of New Zealand’s Inquisition. As you may recall seven professors at the University of Auckland wrote a letter to a magazine called The Listener objecting to the government’s and universities’ plans to teach mātauranga Māori , or “Maori ways of knowing” as coequal to science in science classes. Although there’s some knowledge in mātauranga Māori, there’s also a lot of myth, untruth, and other stuff that is not science by anyone’s lights—including morality and philosophy. You can see the Listener letter signed by the group I call “The Satanic Seven” here, and it’s pretty innocuous—simply a defense of science against myth.
But you can’t in any way go up against the Māori in New Zealand because, as an oppressed and indigenous people, they are considered by the Woke to be sacrosanct in every way. Denying that their “body of knowledge” is coequal to and in no way inferior to modern science just cannot be done unless you want to be called a racist.
Further, the Royal Society of New Zealand (RSNZ) launched an investigation of two of its members who signed the letter (Robert Nola and Garth Cooper; another, Michael Corballis, recently died). An investigation! I guess members of the RSNZ don’t have freedom of speech. In fact, the RSNZ, which is supposed to defend science, issued a statement criticizing modern science as “outmoded”. The statement, below, is one I discussed here.
Note that it disses the “group of Auckland academics” for daring to assert that mātauranga Māori is not a “valid” truth, and the RSNZ upholds the whole Māori “way of knowing” as worthy of support as science, supplementing “the narrow and outmoded definition of science” by the Satanic Seven—which is simply modern science.
While many Kiwis (and academics, even scientists) agreed with the RSNZ statement, it was derided and mocked by those overseas, including Richard Dawkins (mātauranga Māori is explicitly creationist):
Creationism is still bollocks even if it is “Indigenous Ways of Knowing” bollocks. Doubtless of great anthropological and aesthetic interest but not science and not true.
SHAME on the NZ Royal Society.
Dawkins also published a letter in The Listener originally called “Dear New Zealand friends of science and reason,” later changed to “Science is science.”
My guess is that all this negative attention from overseas, including launching its own Inquisition, embarrassed the RSNZ, for when you click on the screenshot of its statement above, it’s gone. It’s vanished, extinct, singing with the Choir Invisible. It is an Ex-Statement. Clicking on it now (try it) redirects you to a more recent statement by Paul Atkins, Chief Executive of the RSNZ—a statement that I wrote about before. It’s not as inflammatory as the first statement, but it’s still weaselly.
So the RSNZ has made its words vanish, and there’s no record of them online except in screenshots saved by people like me. I suppose this is good news, for it shows that they know they screwed up by taking the stand that mātauranga Māori is “valid truth” (yes, bits of it do constitute knowledge). But, as far as I know, the RSNZ Inquisition continues. Another letter I wrote them urging them to put away the instruments of torture has gone unanswered.
As I’ve said before, I love New Zealand and its people, but I have to take a second look at whether I love its academics. I’ve met many real scientists in New Zealand, all of whom I respected, but there are too many other people in academia whose wokeness and sympathy for the oppressed, while well-meant, has clouded their judgement to the point of blindness. I have, however, received many emails from Kiwis, including scientists, who agree with me, but are afraid to publicly express their opinion. That’s what the RSNZ intended with its original statement—to chill the speech of dissenters.
The seeming willingness of both the left and right to reject the findings of science that do not conform with the demands of their ideological agendas has taken place at the same time that religion has declined. If this is true then this question is raised: what is the significance of this decline in religion in terms of its effect on society? In other words, does the decline of religion simply mean that it is being replaced by other forms of superstition and irrationality? And, if so, are these new forms more dangerous to rationality, science, and freedom of speech than the old ones? To believe that the decline of religion could mark the ushering in of a better world unfettered by superstition could be a delusion. Human nature may be such that the majority of people require belief in the irrational to survive in an uncertain and cruel world. At least in the popular press, I have not seen these issues discussed to any extent. They should be because the answers may dictate new strategies for those that desire to limit as much as possible the negative effects of superstition and irrationality.
I think of declines in organized religion to be like when a swamp is drained. The falling water levels (religion), reveals old tree stumps (woo-full thinking; spiritual thinking) that were always there, but now we notice them more.
I’ve wondered about this, too — why, if religious belief is waning, is that kind of thinking in the driver’s seat? For example, the election and continued support for our last president.
It is interesting being a regular reader of this site, with many posts about the decline of Christianity and then many others about the rise of this strange new religion called Woke aka Postmodern Social Justice, which I think of as a sort of post-Marxist post-Christian mashup.
According to Durkheim, religion starts with some agreed conception of The Sacred (be it a tree, rock, river, skygod etc) and next comes a moral community that forms around it. And then what inevitably follows is dogma, priests, rituals, taboos, dueling orthodoxies, hounding of heretics, etc etc. It just seems to be a basic foundational part of our apeness to form ingroups and then look for an outgroup to attack.
I’m inclined to believe that asking humans to live without “religion” is like asking them to live without lungs.
Well, how, then, do the inhabitants of Scandinavia live without religion (if you say there’s a substitute, what is it)? ZERO PERCENT of Icelanders under 25 believe in God.
There must be a lot of people that need to be put on respirators!
My impression is that traditional religion has been on the decline for a long time, at least in the West. So what do you mean by ‘at the same time that religion has declined’? I don’t usually think of people as being from the political left or right, but many people have a tendency to reject the ‘findings of science’ that contradict their ideologies, but this is not new. Do you think that recent history is markedly different?
Because religion in the West has declined over a long period of time, it is conceivable that historians and sociologists are already studying its effect on society. I have not looked to see if they have come up with anything useful. I should.
‘New age’ religions have been around for decades, and yes, some people left traditional religions to embrace new ones. I don’t know if older religions are being ‘replaced’ by new ones, but we should inspect the ‘nones’ more closely. I’ve always wondered about their finer structure.
There are many people who abandon their beliefs in traditional religions for bad reasons. I don’t think such people are more rational than they used to be, therefore I am not convinced that the decline of traditional religion implies that people are getting better at reasoning. I don’t know how to measure it. Some time ago, I came across a set of questions, formulated by a psychologist, to test one’s ability to think rationally. Maybe we can administer such a test annually, worldwide. Then we can force people who fail it three times to isolate themselves during the holiday season — no hugs, no wine.
That depends on what the new beliefs are. If a new belief involves burning grey cats while another involves worshiping them, then, while both beliefs are silly, the former is not good for grey cats. Therefore, we have to know what the new beliefs are. I think there are examples of conspiracy theories that spread over the internet that brought about direct harm. Even in traditional religions, beliefs and practices change with time. Current members of a religion may have beliefs and practices that are more conducive to modern living than archaic ones.
Mormonism and Scientology are relatively new, but I don’t know if they are more dangerous.
What precisely do you mean by ‘require’? That people have a tendency to believe in the supernatural is clear, but I don’t know if that is ‘required’ to achieve some desirable state in society.
How has this happened historically? I think there have been laws that have directly contradicted religious beliefs and traditions, such as laws banning polygamy.
Hmmm, probably a good sign but they could have been a little less disingenuous when taking down the original statement – it doesn’t bode well in terms of transparency and accountability.
I still wonder how much it has actually been taken down. Often enough, people take the article off of the front page, but don’t actually purge the file from their server or from their archives. Do links to the page still work?
More importantly, given that the page was up on the public internet, I’m wondering what similar pages they still host on their internal private intranet.
As a New Zealand citizen and resident, I request readers here to please NOT allow the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ to exit the academic battleground with its dignity intact. Please ensure they hobble off with their scientific pants down. The top two, Drs Brent Clothier and Charlotte MacDonald, hold great responsibility for the society’s cultural Lysenkoism. Do as I did within two days of the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ posting its rebuke, which was to google the academic emails of Clothier and MacDonald, and let them know. Clothier and MacDonald are prime examples of White NZ postcolonial guilt.
The degeneration of the RSNZ into the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ occurred after the legislative changes of 2012, which opened up the Society to non-scientists, as well as altering the governance structure into ‘Maori-White co-governance’. The Maori-White co-governance structure is also adopted by the Museum of NZ; and is what NZ universities are moving towards. The criteria for which the non-scientists were admitted seemed rather occult, since one can’t use standard science measures such as international research impact. The non-science inductees hold a disproportionately high number of people who are vehement supporters of NZ Maori-White ‘biculturalism’ and who, critically, are silent on the fact that NZ is a multiethnic nation where Asians such as myself make up a disproportionately high amount of the wider science /tech workforce, far more than Asians’ 15% of the NZ population. The strident Maori-White biculturalists that came into force after 2012 in the Royal Lysenkoist Society NZ, pretend that NZ society is overwhelmingly White and Maori, as it was prior to 1970. In other words, the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ is not a 21st century organisation, but after 2012 sought to turn the clock back to an imagined social construction of NZ as it demographically existed in the past.
Readers should understand what Maori-White biculturalism entails, as avowed by the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ. It means that NZ society is a ‘partnership’ between Maori and White people. What about Chinese, Indians, Muslims, Pacific Islanders? The cultures of these people DO NOT OFFICIALLY EXIST in NZ ‘bicultural co-governance’. Like Rosa Parks on the bus, these cultures have to head down further towards the back, to be seated. Believe it or not, NZ by legislation is NOT a multi-ethnic or multicultural society like almost all other western nations. NZ lacks a Canadian Multicultural Act, or the Australian declarations of multiculturalism. The Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ is perfectly fine with NZ society not being officially multicultural.
The scientists who belong to the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ have to keep quiet in the face of the arrant nonsense that the ‘scientific workforce of NZ is Maori-White bicultural’. Members of the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ have to keep quiet in the face of reality, which is that NZ is a westernised Asia-Pacific nation in terms of demographics and economic ties.
You will never hear from the top two, Drs Brent Clothier and Charlotte MacDonald, that NZ has a highly multi-ethnic science workforce where the cultures of ALL NZ scientists should be recognised equally. Instead, the official NZ dogma is that all aspects of Maori culture are functionally equal to White culture in terms of ‘scientific truth’ and ‘cultural truth’ and ‘contribution to NZ society’ . Those who rise to the top of the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ and all other Maori-White co-governance structures have to accept this statement the way Catholics must accept all decrees of the pope.
THAT IS WHY LISTENERGATE HAPPENED. The debacle was not an accident. It was inevitable, due to the cultural changes enforced after 2012 that turned the clock back to the 19th and early 20th century, when NZ society was mainly White and/or Maori.
I’m an English immigrant to NZ and I too have always found the insistence on “biculturalism” as opposed to “multiculturalism” odd. I also find it kind of weird the emphasis placed on the Treaty of Waitangi as the “founding document of the nation”. To an outsider like me, it’s just a treaty, and one that was signed in 1840, 79 years before the Treaty of Versailles, and nobody talks about the latter with reverence. I guess you have to have grown up here to understand this stuff, although many natives seems as baffled as I am.
An article here gives a flavour of some current discussions:
https://www.migrationpolicy.org/article/rising-diversity-and-unsettled-equity-issues-new-zealand
eg “Multiculturalism assumes that Māori are just another minority group, a view that is strongly rejected across the spectrum. ”
It seems that everyone who is not Māori, or tangata whenua, is lumped together as tangata tiriti. And, as you pointed out elsewhere, any amount of Māori ancestry, however small, makes you Māori. As Simon Bridges, himself around one-eighth Māori said in his recent book, “Today it’s not okay in the more socially liberal inner suburbs of Auckland and Wellington to talk about being part-Māori”
I guess any country seems pretty odd in some ways to outsiders. Hard though it is to believe, some people even find aspects of English life strange.
Ramesh, what is Listenergate?
‘Listenergate’ is my preferred term for the Listener letter debacle, as it is wittier, just as the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ is a far more accurate term for the RSNZ as it describes their current relationship to scientific truth.
I’m glad you cited Dr Simon-Kumar’s article, as it is the best contextualising article on NZ society for the purposes of Dr Coyne’s blog. But readers here should note what Dr Simon-Kumar is loath to say explicitly, even on a non-NZ intellectual/academic site, that NZ lacks an equivalent to the Canadian Multiculturalism Act 1988. [ ‘Intellectual/academic’ is the best formula, since the Royal Lysenkoist Society of NZ amply demonstrates how many NZ academics are not intellectual at all ].
Catch up with me on r.nair@mac.com as I have written much on crackpot NZ Maori-White ‘biculturalism’. The NZ Human Rights Commissioner, an ethnic Chinese, has written to me about my formal complaint the NZ Human Rights Commission is currently processing, about how crackpot Maori-White ‘biculturalism’ has resulted in anti-Asian discrimination.
Ramesh’s comment helps explain the use of ‘coequal’ instead of ‘equal’ in documents promoting the parity of matauranga Maori with colonial/western science – it’s not just polysyllabic pomposity, but an assertion of Maori importance.
At the ideological heart of political and academic Maori resurgence is the quite ahistorical and unconstitutional notion of a partnership, allegedly enshrined (a semi-religious term is the correct language here) in NZ’s most publicised founding document, the Treaty of Waitangi, combined with the notion of group rather than individual rights. The use of ‘coequal’ helps reinforce the exclusive ‘partnership’ in which Maori tribes are one partner and the Crown, representing everyone else lumped together, is the other partner. Asians and Pacific Islanders had better not start promoting their own folk-knowledge as equal.
As someone who spent more than half of his teaching career in schools where Samoan was the most common playground language after English, whose wife and friends mostly speak Cantonese as a mother tongue, my ‘lived experience’ matches the statistics – we are a multi-ethnic nation, but that very multiplicity of ethnicities threatens the pre-eminence of Maoris as special people with privileged access to money, power and status.
Forget it, Jake; it’s the Antipodes.
I’m extremely skeptical of the idea that wokeness or any of the initiatives it spawns are actually rooted in sympathy for the oppressed. The woke use expressions of sympathy for the oppressed as tokens to accumulate social capital among the like-minded. Telling members of a historically beleaguered minority that their traditional myths are just as true and sound as a modern scientific understanding of evolutionary biology or or geology or cosmology stands to benefit no one, save the people whose reputations are burnished by the effort. It is cowardly, cynical, and patronizing.
Of course, spelling that out is hardly an effective route to persuasion. And the human capacity for self-deception and rationalization is pretty damn impressive, especially among properly motivated smart people, so I could be totally wrong. History is littered with examples of intelligent people embracing silly notions for this or that ostensibly higher end. Maybe the censorious officials in the RSNZ really have convinced themselves that their efforts will somehow materially benefit the Maori. I just have a mighty hard time buying it.
I strongly suspect that when PCC(E) wrote “Saying that their “body of knowledge” is coequal to and in no way inferior to modern science just cannot be done unless you want to be called a racist.” it was a slight typo, but I agree with your statement as is. If the reason one says that the body of knowledge is coequal is because the Maori are an “oppressed” and “indigenous” people IS racist; it’s just as dismissive, condescending, and embarrassing as the old tropes of the “noble savage”.
Yeah, I will fix that, thanks!
Thanks to the efforts of the fine people at archive.org, not much ever really vanishes from the internet. Plugging the original URL into the Wayback machine will allow you to see archived versions from July 27 to December 8:
https://web.archive.org/web/*/https://www.royalsociety.org.nz/news/joint-statement-from-president-and-chair-of-academy-executive-committee/
In answer to “Anonymous, Sorry” the original link seems to have been explicitly re-directed on their server to take you to the latest statement, and a link to the original statement no longer appears on their news page, although links to older items are still there, so it does look as if the intention was to make the original statement vanish into an Orwellian oubliette:
https://www.royalsociety.org.nz/news
Incidentally, archive.org is entirely supported by voluntary donations and is currently asking for support. I’ve found it enormously useful for finding vanished documents on a few occasions, and think it well worth sending a few bucks their way if you can spare it.
You use this by putting the original URL into the wayback machine, eh? Thanks!
You wouldn’t have thought that Karl Popper taught at the University of New Zealand.
No that would be Canterbury University there is no such institution as U of NZ.
In a comment above, Ramesh makes reference to two leading lights of the NZ Royal Society. One is Dr. Brent Clothier, the new president-elect of the RS, who is a soil physicist with extensive and practical publications. The other is Professor Charlotte Macdonald, a feminist historian who is author of “The Book of New Zealand Women / Ko kui ma te kaupapa” (with Merimeri Penfold), Bridget Williams Books, 1991; and “The Vote, the Pill and the Demon Drink: A History of Feminist Writing in New Zealand”, 1869–1993, Bridget Williams Books, 1993. Both Dr. Clothier and Professor Macdonald have degrees from Massey University in Palmerston North.
In the 1980s, a friend of mine took an academic position at Massey, but eventually resigned and fled to the UK. His letters, glowingly enthusiastic about NZ in general, became steadily more discouraged about his academic institution, in which he found the classic small-puddle syndrome: a mix of academic inbreeding, pretention, smugness, and provincialism. [His letters reminded me of Bernard Malamud’s very funny academic novel “A New Life” (1961), based on Oregon State U. in the 1950s.] It is perhaps not hard to picture a recent version of this disposition combined with woke performances, particularly performances of “allyship” with an indigenous, nominally (meaning in the past) marginalized culture.