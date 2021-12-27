E. O. Wilson died

Matthew sent me a tweet this morning saying that Edward O. Wilson, known to all of us as “Ed”, died yesterday at at 92. He died at the same age as my mentor—Ed’s nemesis Dick Lewontin—as both were born in 1929. There’s a short obituary by Carl Zimmer that you can read at the NYT link below (click on screenshot); there will be a longer one for sure as Carl fleshes it out.
As usual, I’ll leave the details of his career and accomplishments to the formal obituaries and to Wikipedia (look at his list of books!), except to say that Ed was a polymath who was a Harvard professor for 46 years before retiring. And he was working tirelessly up to his death, just like his colleague Ernst Mayr (who died at 100).
Ed’s lab occupied the fourth floor of the Museum of Comparative Zoology (MCZ) Laboratories at Harvard, while Lewontin’s lab, where I worked, was one floor below. But they might as well have been light years apart, for Lewontin intensely disliked Ed, and the feeling was mutual. (Ed had less rancor, he was more or less blindsided when Lewontin and Steve Gould—who worked in the adjacent main MCZ—began attacking him as a reactionary biological determinist after Ed published his landmark book, Sociobiology.)In fact, Ed originally helped recruit Dick to Harvard from the University of Chicago; but that didn’t make Lewontin temper his reaction when the Great Sociobiology Wars began.
But I did not share Dick’s dislike of Ed. If you knew Ed as a person—and I knew him as an acquaintance—you simply could not dislike him. (Dick and Steve’s animus was based purely on politics.). Ed was mild-mannered, gentle, and helpful: I’ve written before about how he got me into Harvard as a graduate student in a single day, an act of generosity I’ll never forget. I also taught two semesters of Bio 1 (introductory biology) under Ed, and was great friends with some of the people in his lab. The result was that I spent a fair amount of time on the fourth floor, but never in my six years at Harvard did I see Ed on the third floor—our floor.
Only one time I know of was he even near Lewontin. That’s when I was waiting with Dick for the elevator to the third floor, and Ed strode into the building and joined us in the elevator. The tension immediately became thick and palpable. It was a silent and uncomfortable ride up three floors; not a word was exchanged between the two Harvard professors, not even “hello”.
In his later years, Ed became wedded to the idea of group selection, and wrote several books and papers touting it as an explanation for eusociality in insects like ants and bees (communal living with a queen and sterile workers), as well as for many traits in humans. This was unfortunate, as this view was almost surely wrong, but Ed clung to it tenaciously. It was, I think, his only big misstep in a sterling career. Sadly, I had to review one of his books on group selection and panned it.
When I interviewed Dick a few years ago about his own career, he had nothing nice to say about Wilson; in fact, that was the one time he made me turn the tape off, and you can imagine what he said during the hiatus, though I’m not at liberty to divulge it. But Dick also mourned the loss of the great evolutionary biologists who reigned when he was a student: people like Ernst Mayr, Al Roemer, G. G. Simpson, and Theodosius Dobzhansky. Dick said, “There are no great ones left. Where are the great ones?”
He was wrong. Ed was one of the great ones. Evolutionary biology, ant biology, and conservation biology will be poorer for his absence. And he was a terrific guy—rare for someone who was so famous. Just ask people who knew him.
Here are two photos I took of Ed at a lunch at Naomi Pierce’s and Andrew Berry’s house in Cambridge on October 5, 2007. This was during was a symposium at Harvard, though I don’t remember what it was about.
Talking to Patty Gowaty.
8 thoughts on “E. O. Wilson died”
A major loss to the world how sad. I’ll never forget the time he came to the small liberal arts college where I was studying, shortly after the publication of Sociobiology. It was a very hot topic and, unusually for a science lecture, the large auditorium where he was to speak was packed, standing room only, with many people even sitting on the stairs. There was palpable tension in the air, as many students (especially from the humanities) were ready to pounce on him. But he appeared on stage, un assuming and nice man, and proceeded to surprise everyone by spending the entire hour talking about nothing but ants. And everyone was fascinated!
I met Ed Wilson when he was part of a lecture held at the church in Harvard square. It was after he retired. He was an impressive, gentile man who went astray.
Sad news.
I found Wilson’s writing captivating in my youth, and his personality is absorbing – very important and strong elements for the general audience to begin on the journey to scientific literacy and beyond, and for that I am grateful for Wilson.
RIP the great E.O. Wilson. I met him briefly once. I went to hear him speak but unfortunately the room was filled and the audio speakers set up outside to convey his speech were inadequate. Fortunately his stamina lasted afterwards through a long line of book-inscription seekers (including myself). He was kindly and agreed to a handshake. I had emailed him years before to inquire about him coming to speak at my master’s institution but he politely referred me to his agent. A great biologist, and few have contributed to our understanding as much as he.
Here’s a recent interview:
https://www.vox.com/down-to-earth/2021/12/2/22810857/eo-wilson-ants-half-earth-conservation
This is sad. I’ve benefited from reading many of his books. Thank-you Professor Wilson.
The attacks on him seem to have been an early form of Wokeism, in which, whether something is in line with the “correct” politics takes precedence over the truth of the matter.
Yes – I cannot understand why people cannot disagree & yet still behave in a civil way towards each other ☹️
It comes from the Woke attitude that their political opinion is so obviously correct, and so obviously morally correct, that anyone who disagrees with them must be a bad person, and must know that they are a bad person who is continuing to persist in their wickedness. Hence, condemnation and ostracisation is not only the appropriate response, but also the morally mandated response.
Hence attitudes towards a long succession from E.O Wilson to J.K. Rowling.
I interviewed Ed Wilson for Harvard Magazine years ago, and I share your opinion that he was a kind, gentle soul , with a mind sharp as a razor. I knew him through one of his PhD students, Roger Swain, who taught a Harvard Extension course called “Writing About Science, which started me down that particular path.Some of you may remember Roger as the host of The Victory Garden, on channel 2 Boston.
As I left the interview, I jokingly asked Ed if I should get an ant farm. He seriously considered my question, paused, and said it would be ok, as long as it came with a queen.