What did the Galileo affair say about science vs. religion?

Several readers sent me a link to this post by Patrick Casey on the Heterodox Academy blogs because I’m mentioned in it (and in good company too!). It’s an example of what historians of religion (who are often religious) write about all the time. Casey, like other accommodationists, most notably Ronald Numbers, maintains that:
1.) Religion and science are not continually at war with one another (a view called the “conflict hypothesis”), and
2.) The Galileo affair was not an example of the conflict hypothesis. A “nuanced” and complete analysis shows, says Casey, that other factors were involved, including history and philosophy. This stance is often used to tout accommodationism: the view that science and religion are actually compatible. And it’s often held by people who want to make nice to religion.
I didn’t know of the author, Patrick J. Casey, but he is an assistant professor of philosophy at Holy Family University, a private Roman Catholic University in Philadelphia. I can’t find him in the faculty directory, but I won’t worry about that; and I have no idea whether, even though he teaches at a religious school, he’s religious. But I won’t psychologize his motivations, I’ll just mention his arguments.
Now I don’t embrace the “simplistic” conflict hypothesis, characterized as arguing that science is continuously at war with religion(see below). Some people like Andrew Dickson and William Draper at the turn of the 20th century did pretty much embrace the “conflict hypothesis,” and I discuss this in Chapter 1 of Faith Versus Fact (p. 5):
The truth lies between Draper and White on one hand and their critics on the other. While it’s undeniable that religion was important in opposing some scientific advances like the theory of evolution and the use of anesthesia, others, like smallpox vaccination, were both opposed and promoted on biblical grounds. On the other hand, it’s a self-serving distortion to say that religion was not an important issue in the persecutions of Galileo and John Scopes. Nevertheless, since not all religions are opposed to science, and much science is accepted by believers, the view that science and faith are perpetually locked in battle is untrue. If that’s how one sees the “conflict thesis,” then that hypothesis is wrong.
But my view is not that religion and science have always been implacable enemies, with the former always hindering the latter. Instead, I see them as making overlapping claims, each arguing that they can identify truths about the universe. As I’ll show in the next chapter, the incompatibility rests on differences in the methodology and philosophy used in determining those truths, and in the outcomes of their searches. In their eagerness to debunk the claims of Draper and White, their critics missed the underlying theme of both books: the failure of religion to find truth about anything—be it gods themselves or more worldly matters like the causes of disease.
My own view, which I’ll summarize in one sentence (read Faith Versus Fact if you want the whole megillah) is this: science and religion both claim that they involve “ways of knowing about the universe”, but while the methods of science really do enable us to understand the universe, the “ways of knowing” of religion (faith, authority, scripture, revelation, etc.) are not reliable guides to truth. If they were, all religions would converge on the same truth claims, which is palpably untrue.
Note that I do not claim that religion is the same thing as science, for it includes things like morality and worship and divinity. The Bible is not a “textbook of science.” But all religions do make firm claims about what’s true, and these truth claims, insofar as they’re not based on actual evidence, contravene the methods of science. That’s why science converges on what we think is real (and can use to make correct predictions), while religions haven’t converged one iota. (Compare the truth claims of Hinduism, Catholicism, Judaism, Islam, Scientology, cargo cults, and so on.) Nor do I claim that religion has always been opposed to science, is always in conflict with science, that religionists can’t accept modern science, or all all scientists are or must be atheists.
So when Casey says that I am one of the promulgators of the “conflict hypothesis”, as below, he’s just wrong. Is he familiar with my writings? I’ve put the statement in bold below because I’m chuffed to be lumped together with such thoughtful men.
But simplistic narratives like the conflict thesis aren’t innocuous — they can warp our understanding of history (for example, here and here the historians of science Stephen Snobelen and Seb Falk address the myth of the “Medieval Gap,” which is grounded in the conflict thesis, as promulgated by writers like Carl Sagan, Jerry Coyne, and A.C. Grayling).
Nor do I think that Sagan promulgated the simplistic narrative of the “conflict thesis”, and I’m not sure that Grayling ever did (he’s too smart to think that). For this is how Casey defines the “conflict thesis”:
Yet anecdotes about religion suppressing science are part of a broader cultural narrative of conflict where science and religion have been locked in a zero-sum struggle — when science advances, religion is forced to beat a hasty retreat. This view of the historical relationship between science and religion is called “the conflict thesis” (see here, here, here).
Note that all of these videos were made by believers, including the DoSER wing of the AAAS (Dialogue on Science, Ethics, and Religion), headed by evangelical Christian Jennifer Wiseman and designed to “to facilitate communication between scientific and religious communities.”
Now, the argument by Casey is that the Galileo affair involves politics and philosophy and religion, and is not as simple as the Pope accepting a Biblically-based geocentric solar system, Galileo touting a heliocentric one, and Galileo going on trial for contradicting the Bible and then being sentenced to lifelong house arrest. Galileo was not tortured, but none of us believe that anyway; he was threatened with torture if he didn’t recant. And of course Galileo insulted the pope by putting the geocentric arguments in the mouth of a character called Simplicio, which surely pissed off the Pope.
Here’s the most important “nuance” that Casey adds to the argument
The Pope was a better scientist than Galileo, for he realized that there were arguments against Galileo’s hypothesis, and he just wanted Galileo to do good science and not assert he had “proof” of heliocentrism.
I quote Dr. Casey (my emphasis):
In addition to a reasonable desire to keep with the Church’s previous ruling, the pope had a fairly sophisticated philosophical justification for his instruction — one that foreshadows what is now called “the underdetermination thesis” in the philosophy of science. The pope argued that whatever evidence Galileo may have had for heliocentrism, it couldn’t amount to a demonstration or proof of its physical truth, since it is possible for God to bring about whatever was observed through means other than heliocentrism. At the time, an obvious example would have been Tycho Brahe’s geo-heliocentric system, which readily accounted for Galileo’s new observational evidence without needing the objectionable hypothesis of a moving Earth.
In taking this position, the pope was standing in a long tradition in natural philosophy that maintained that the job of astronomers was not to determine what the world was physically like but only to provide useful models for predicting the motions of planets. Stated charitably, the pope was instructing Galileo not to go beyond his evidence.
I love that last sentence: it’s more than charitable; it borders on dissimulation. And it’s FUNNY. And the tradition that astronomers are just supposed to make models and not find truth has long fallen by the wayside.
But Casey goes on.
Unfortunately, when Galileo published his Dialogue, he argued adamantly for the physical truth of heliocentrism, “clearly, though not explicitly” (in the words of Peter Machamer and David Marshall Miller), while sometimes making his opponents seem like idiots. To make matters worse, Galileo foolishly put the pope’s argument about the difficulty of ascertaining final scientific truth into the mouth of a character called Simplicio, which many have taken to be an insult to the pope. The pope was enraged by Galileo’s apparent deceit in defending the physical truth of heliocentrism as an established matter of fact, and Galileo was summoned to Rome to stand trial.
But Casey does admit that there was a conflict between Catholicism and Galileo’s arguments:
For better or worse, the trial of 1633 was not the site of a renewed debate about the status of heliocentrism. Rather, the trial focused on whether Galileo had violated the Church’s instruction not to argue for the physical truth of heliocentrism. In the end, Galileo was forced to recant and sentenced to house arrest at his villa in Florence for the rest of his life.
Is that not a conflict between science and religion? Galileo argued for a physical truth that the Pope didn’t want to hear, ergo he was found guilty.
Casey’s last resort is to deny that the conflict hypothesis predicts eternal enmity and war between religion and science. But that’s a straw man:
Third, and most important, even if this were a clear case of conflict, one incident wouldn’t by itself justify the grand cultural narrative of inexorable conflict between science and religion. Historians of the era have repeatedly pointed out that the Galileo affair was not representative of the norm.
But in the last 80 years or so, nobody said that this kind of conflict was the “norm”. Rather, people like Sagan and I argue that the methods of finding truth in science is incompatible with the method of finding “truth” in religion, and this occasionally leads to clashes. The church doesn’t argue against the existence of electrons, or that benzene doesn’t have six carbons with double bonds, or argue against most of science in general, because most of science isn’t relevant to the Bible.
But there’s one important part that is: the story of creation. In particular, the first two chapters of Genesis, which 40% of Americans take literally—with another 33% thinking that God guided evolution. (Total percentage of those thinking God helped create life: 73%.) Only a measly 22% of Americans accept naturalistic evolution (including of humans) the way that we teach it in college. That’s one in five.
And all modern creationism is, at bottom, rooted in religion: Judaism, Islam, and Christianity, as well as other creationist faiths, including Hindusim. There is no creationist or Intelligent Design organization that is not based on religion. And I know of only a single creationist who isn’t religious—David Berlinski (and I have my suspicions about him). Is this not, then, a palpable conflict between science and religion? Of course it is! I look forward to Dr. Casey’s explanation of why the battle between creationism and evolution in American is much more nuanced than the simplistic narrative that evolution contradicts the Qur’an or the Old Testament.
Why do people like Casey feel compelled to repeat the same old narrative about Galileo? Well, they’re partly right: more than science is involved and lots of misconceptions (e.g., the Church tortured Galileo) litter the field. But I also think that this kind of accommodationism often comes from religious people who admire science, and fear that the “conflict hypothesis” will drive people out of religion since they feel they’re being forced to choose between science and religion.
That’s not the way it works, though.
If you talk to former creationists who became atheists because of science, it’s not because a scientist told them that “they had to choose.” No, you hear that they were curious about science and evolution in particular (often because the subjects were banned), and learned about it. They finally realized that evolution is true and Genesis is false, and, like Samson, this brought down the edifice of their faith. Plus they realized that there’s simply no good evidence for God—far less evidence than we have for the existence of atoms or the fact that infectious diseases are caused by microbes.
This unending match-up which extends to astrology etc. needs to consider an important element – the audience.
I think an audience WANTS to hear something like a music, and all woo including religion can deliver.
What is the audience for science? I don’t know precisely, but is is quite different from the latter.
> And all creationism is, at bottom, rooted in religion […] There is no creationist or Intelligent Design organization that is not based on religion.
That’s surprising. There is enough support for the simulation hypothesis, and I could see that as a form of creationism: that mortal computer programmers, bound by the laws of physics of their own universe, may have created/coded our universe. I’ve heard of prominent billionaires looking into whether we live in a simulation, and I suppose it’s possible that scientific research could be done. Maybe.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Simulation_hypothesis
It’s one of the comments that used to come up frequently in one of my other atheist groups, until people finally realized how unproductive the conversation was – at least for us non-scientists. We can’t prove or disprove it, so there is no point in even discussing it. Now, whether investigation of whether this is all a simulation constitutes a religion, I think, is a separate matter. I don’t the the definition of ‘religion’ is consistent or useful enough to be worth a label.
I have a British Anglican friend who makes this same argument, that the Galileo affair was complicated and not a conflict with science but more about politics. I don’t buy it.
As you say, it only becomes complicated when a scientific observation conflicts with religious doctrine. There’s no other reason that the Pope would care what Galileo was proposing. Copernicus’ and Galileo’s evidence was irrefutable, but the result was threatening to Church orthodoxy, so the Pope shut Galileo up. He wasn’t interested in further developing the evidence, he wanted it suppressed.
Galileo’s “sin” was being right when they were wrong.
The author never addresses the centuries when the mere possession of Galileo’s writings was a capital offense.
And also “instructing” him not to gather further evidence.
Catch-22.
I’ve heard similar arguments dismissing the ‘religious’ reasons for the murder of Giordano Bruno. For instance that he knew he was ‘playing with fire’ when he privately discussed agreeing with Copernicus, and otherwise violating the edges of the ‘cosmology with Catholic characteristics.’ In other words, “the edict against teaching that the universe is infinite is not a religious issue, it is the law of the land. Bruno was a criminal. Ignorance of law is not an excuse, he brought this on himself.”
He almost got free in Venice, but the Big Boys got wind and extradited him to Rome to face the “major league” Inquisition. They incarcerated him for seven years, cancelled all his attempts to softly defend his position, and finally dragged him out into a public square and burned him alive. You can visit the site of this atrocity today in Italy. There is a statue (ha!) at the very place.
Oh by the way, they gagged Bruno so he could not shout his truth and defiance as his flesh and hair was burning.
Yves Gingras’s Science and Religion: An Impossible Dialogue provides good coverage of the Galileo affair along with on overall history of the conflict.
Yes, that’s a good book.
Casey is right. Science and religion are certainly not in conflict.
I used to be an atheist and I became a theist, in part because of science.
The most important scientific discoveries of the 20th century were unexpected from a naturalists/materialists/atheists perspective but are expected under theism (the discovery of the big bang which implies that the universe has a beginning, the realization that the constants of physics and initial conditions at the big bang are fine tuned for life, the discovery of quantum mechanics which implies that an objective independentely existing ontology of material objects without concsious obervers is untenable, and the discovery that life is based on a informatic/linguistic digital code). All these discoveries have been resisted initially and continue to be resisted, denied, or ignored by today’s naturalists/materialists/atheists.
On top of that, science can’t account for the phenomenon of subjective consciousness and for the fact that a physical reality exists at all rather than nothing.
But anyhow, God is of course not to be found empirically within the plot of nature. God is the author of the novel, not one of its characters. Failure to grasp that basic analogy (the distinction between primary and secondary causes as it is often called) is guaranteed to lead you to one form of fundamentalism or another. Whether one of the kind of Ken Ham or one of the kind of the New Atheists.
“The first gulp from the glass of natural sciences will turn you into an atheist, but at the bottom of the glass God is waiting for you.”
― Werner Heisenberg
God gets the credit, but does not have to show up (or Be anything) to receive the prize, is that it? Magic.
Our host’s distinction between the methods of science and religion is indisputable. But the Roman Catholic Church has long held attitudes toward science that are either subtler, or fuzzier, or at least more heterogeneous, than the simplest version of the Galileo affair suggests. The Accademia dei Lincei, which was explicitly dedicated to furthering knowledge through science, had among its members not only Galileo but also some priests, at least one Jesuit, writers on theology, and one Chamberlain to the Pope (Virginio Cesarini). The Accademia supported Galileo, its most prominent member, in his earlier dispute with the Roman Inquisition, and published his “Letters on Sunspots” and “The Assayer”.
Some historians suggest that Galileo could have gotten away with presenting the heliocentric case if he had slyly limited it to being just a subject for discussion—as the format of the “Dialogue” implies. But when he put opposition to heliocentrism in the mouth of the character named Simplicio, he pushed the envelope too far for Pope Urban VIII. The Pope was instructing Galileo not to be a wise-ass. The political context of the time included the Church’s conduct of the Counter-Reformation, and the 30-Years’ War between Catholic and Protestant forces in central Europe. After that finally ended, with a
sort-of Catholic-Protestant cold truce, the Church tended toward a more neutral policy in regard to science. Much later, Pope John Paul II admitted, after only 359 years, that Galileo had been correct.
Besides, many great scientists were catholics, including members of the clergy.
Lets not forget that the founder of genetics was a catholic friar and the discoverer of the big bang theory was a catholic priest…
It is clear that Galileo was tried for doing science against the will of the religious institutions of the time [Wikipedia]:
Here then we have a philosopher that argues against history of a religious institution. By his own words it declared on Galileo’s hypothesis that it “couldn’t amount to a demonstration or proof of its physical truth”. Which was wrong, e.g. Galileo observed the Galilean moons of Jupiter. And instead it wanted to declare its own “physical truth”.
It reads like
I found it funny that philosophy has stolen mathematical terminology of equation systems as some sort of untested and irrelevant “thesis”. If a system can be modeled by equations there are several possible outcomes of more or less helpful nature, but that isn’t a thesis as much as the nature of the beast (science).
Off topic, but you know what I think of this:
There is now good evidence against magic – nature is 100 % a result of a natural process [LCDM cosmology]. You can of course always hide behind irrelevant “possibility” as Dr. Casey suggested was done against Galileo – but it isn’t based on evidence and it isn’t science. It is a way of not knowing.
Two thoughts on Galileo:
1. Casey asserts that “popular culture” says, incorrectly, that Galileo was tortured, but he provides no evidence that “popular culture” says any such thing. I can’t ever recall having heard that, and a quick search shows that while the question of whether Galileo was tortured was a live debate in the late 19th century, it hasn’t been for decades. A 1951 paper in the Journal of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada notes “There was no physical torture, there was no dungeon, but no humiliation was spared him.” Casey’s assertion is a straw man to show that his targets– Sagan, Grayling, and Jerry, one supposes– are being unreasonable in saying that Galileo was tortured. But no one has said that for a long time; it’s Casey who is trying to keep this claim alive, so he can tar his opponents.
2. There is always a richness of detail, nuance, and context in any historical event of note. As I’ve had occasion to note here at WEIT, at the Battle of the Little Bighorn, the Crow fought on Custer’s side against the Sioux, and this has important and interesting ramifications for understanding the battle, its causes, and its consequences for all involved. But these understandings do not detract from the overriding fact that the Plains Indian Wars were fought by the U.S. Army against the Plains Indians in order to allow white settlement of the Indians’ lands. There were many factors dividing the antebellum North and the South, but the cause of the Civil War was slavery. And Galileo’s personal relationships with Pope Urban and Cardinal Bellarmine are interesting, as are Galileo’s uses of humor in his writings, and the question in philosophy of science of instrumentalism vs. realism. But, bottom line, the Galileo affair is a case of the Church requiring a scientist to recant his views because they conflicted with those of the Church authorities.
You like to make these overreaching claims, but we obviously don’t know that or there wouldn’t be a discussion.
It is easy to see that we can’t simulate to the precision of real numbers (infinite decimals), so it is in principle possible to test. And there are papers that model how to do that.
The problem is perhaps that this is a philosophic argument, and like Simplicio some people then want to hide behind endless “possibilities” of deception. If so you can’t rationally argue against a conspiracy theory, since people didn’t use rationality to argue themselves into it in the first place.