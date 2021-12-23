Sabine Hossenfelder on free will and “superdeterminism” of quantum mechanics

I had a bit of a hard time fully understanding this absorbing 20-minute video by physicist Sabine Hossenfelder, but I think I get most of it. The main problem I had was understanding the notion of “superdeterminism” in quantum mechanics (QM) and what it really means for things like the famous double-slit experiment. But, like reader Darrell, who sent it to me, I think you need to listen. She might convince you that quantum mechanics isn’t really indeterministic!
Hossenfelder is intrigued by the notion of libertarian free will (which she rejects) and maintains that a belief in this sort of dualism was held by many physicists working on QM. As you probably know, interpretations of quantum mechanics have differed historically, with some having maintained that QM is truly indeterministic. (Hossenfelder defines “determinism” as the system in which “everything that happens is a result of what happens before”.) Most advocates of QM think that it is not deterministic, but inherently indeterministic. Einstein never believed that, rejecting that idea with his famous assertion that God doesn’t play dice with the universe.
As far as I knew, “Bell’s theorem” and subsequent tests of it completely rejected any determinism of quantum mechanics and verified it as inherently indeterministic. But, as Hossenfelder argues in this video, this is not so. She argues that a sort of “superdeterminism” holds in quantum mechanics, so that, in the end, everything in the universe is deterministic according to the known laws of physics.
I’m not quite sure what “superdeterminism” means is on the level of particles, but it appears to be something like this: “What a quantum particle does depends on what measurement will take place.” And once the measurement system is specified, somehow a quantum particle is determined to behave in a certain way. That’s what I don’t get.
But my inability to understand it may be because the idea of superdeterminism is inherently mathematical (she gives a simply equation for “superdeterminism of quantum physics”). Like in QM itself, everyday interpretations of superdeterminism might not make sense. Any reader who understands the concept is invited to explain it below. (Briefly, if possible!)
At any rate, Hossenfelder agrees with Einstein: there is no dice-playing, and quantum mechanics is deterministic. But she still rejects libertarian free will (see here, here, and here).
But the part that especially interested me beyond superdeterminism is that many physicists rejected such deterministic interpretations of QM simply from their own emotional commitment to dualistic free will. For if determinism be true everywhere, say some physicists, then free will cannot be true. Indeed, Bell himself believed in libertarian, you-could-have-chosen-otherwise free will, while Einstein, a hardnosed determinist, didn’t. As I’ve reported before, physicist, atheist, and Nobbel Laureate Steve Weinberg also believed in libertarian free will. He sat next to me at the Moving Naturalism Forward meeting in Stockbridge, MA several years ago, and after I gave my spiel on the nonexistence of libertarian free will, Weinberg told me that he didn’t accept that his behaviors were determined by the laws of physics.
What I find fascinating is that physicists were conditioning their ideas and research directions on a philosophical belief that humans must have libertarian free will. Perhaps that impeded the ideas of “superdeterminism”.
I have no dog in the indeterminism vs. superdeterminism interpretation of QM; I don’t know enough. That’s my fault, and it’s probably my fault that I don’t fully understand Hossenfelder’s explanation of superdeterminism in the video. She is a great communicator of science, and except for that puzzling bit, I greatly enjoyed her clear explanation. (A transcript of her video is here.)
So I’m with Hossenfelder in our rejection of libertarian free will, which is the most common view of free will. I don’t give a hoot about compatibilism, which I see as a matter of semantics that is far less relevant than accepting the implications that pure naturalism—including any quantum indeterminism—has for society and for human behavior.
Weigh in below, but watch the video first. It’s excellent, especially in how it interweaves science with an a priori personal commitment to libertarian free will.
And if “superdeterminism” of QM is now widely accepted, let me know.
h/t: Darrell
19 thoughts on “Sabine Hossenfelder on free will and “superdeterminism” of quantum mechanics”
I think I need to read the paper she mentions in the video. It will be hard to get through the mathematics, but her arguments in this and other videos are fairly (though not definitively) convincing to me. I’d like to see their formal presentation, even if I can’t grasp it fully.
As for Weinberg and Bell thinking that free will is possible, well…as Carl Sagan said, “Intellectual brilliance is no guarantee against being dead wrong.”
awesome Sagan quote – I can’t find it on Wikiquote (my unofficial authority on quotes) – got a source?
It’s from the original series (and I think the book) Cosmos, chapter/episode 3 “Harmony of the Worlds” referring to Ptolemy and the earth-centered cosmology.
Thank you
You’re welcome. Sagan is one of my greatest heroes, and Cosmos was the reason my father finally bought our family a color TV. Before that he didn’t see the point.
Like Jerry I don’t have the physics chops to be confident in understanding the physics itself, but the part about some physicists holding human free will as a premise to any explanation of QM, including Bell, is pretty convincing given the quotes she shows.
I’ve long noticed how fervent many physicists and interested amateurs are in their rejection of any QM interpretation that results in QM being deterministic, especially Everett. I’d never heard about Bell’s (and other physicists’) view that free will is an assumed premise, but it could help explain what I’d call an institutional bias against Everett and similar interpretations.
I agree. It seems entirely an emotional response, by people one would wish were able to rise above such things. Sean Carroll has a much more nuanced view that I rather like. He says that CLEARLY everything is deterministic, but that it can be USEFUL to invoke terms like “free will” when talking about macroscopic things like humans, as long as one is clear that it’s a short hand…like using the term chair to describe something rather than getting into all the quarks and leptons of which the chair is made. That was, if I recall, in his live discussion with Sam Harris, which was a good discussion. I think Sam’s view (and PCC(E)’s) are the most thoroughly convincing and useful approaches, though, and they avoid the emotional confusion that seems inherent in allowing some pseudo-free will like compatibilism.
I have started reading the first paper Sabine links, “Rethinking Superdeterminism”. I’m only 4 pages in so far (I’m at work), but what little mathematics I’ve encountered so far, while slightly esoteric, is fairly well explained. But I have a long way to go…
Hmmm, might you have misinterpreted his stance Jerry? Elsewhere he has stated views that are straightforwardly deterministic and compatibilist.
E.g.: “The only meaning I can give to free will is that we sometimes do things because we decide to do them. What difference does it make if those decisions can be traced to processes in the brain of which we are not conscious?”
After watching her video, my thoughts on this are determined but hidden (from me).
I’m going to start saying that I am a total amateur in the subject but the book Something deeply hidden by Sean Carroll provided me with a good basis for understanding better the QM phenomena.
As far as I understood the Bell theorem disproves the notion that there can be hidden variables that would allow us to do deterministic predictions, tackling the notion that textbook QM is an incomplete theory.
Everett’s flavour of QM states that the wave function that describes the system contains a superposition of all possible states and when a measurement is done branching of the universe occurs where both states exist, therefore returning determinism to a seemingly indeterministic probabilistic outcome
[ commenting before reading/listening in order to subscribe ]
“Everything is determined”
true – for sufficiently determined, and sufficiently defined “things”… are there “not things” to which I can point? Dark matter can be pointed at, yet – is it a “thing” as we know it at this moment?
“God does not play dice with the universe”
true – but how do we know it is only one sufficiently determined universe, or if it is being “played” with, let alone who made god?
I jest I jest! This is fun stuff!
I’ve seen the claim that most members of the US National Academies of Sciences are hard determinists – and I agree with the view. However, does anyone have numbers to support the claim? It’s been a long while since I last saw it referenced.
I am glad someone is transcribing the YouTube videos they make – not that it helps them, I guess… not that all YouTube videos should be transcribed, of course…
Here’s an attempt (though other commenters here will do better):
QM in its “default” interpretation is indeterministic (dice-throwing at the “wavefunction collapse” stage).
So maybe some “hidden variables” determine the outcome of the dice throw, making it deterministic again.
Bell’s inequalities then show that any such hidden variables cannot be “local” (meaning, they must depend on instantaneous information from some other spatial location — which is a bit weird).
So how can one get round that? Well, one possibility is retro-causation, that is, information from the future determining the outcome — that is even more weird.
“Superdeterminism” preserves determinism and locality by, instead, simply declaring that none of the outcomes that would violate Bell’s inequalities, and thus be incompatible with determinism and localism, actually do occur, because the whole system is set up such that they don’t occur, and that’s just the way it is (being deterministic, one can achieve this by simply specifying the initial starting conditions of the entire system to make it so). Most people find this “explanation” unsatisfying.
Personally I see nothing wrong with indeterminism and dice throwing.
[Though this does not give anything like “free will”, since there is no “will” at the particle level. Personally I don’t think that the QM determinism vs indeterminism debate has anything to do with the “free will” debate. Neither of those gives you dualist/libertarian free will and both of them are compatible with compatibilist free will. ]
I don’t think the concept of superdeterminsim is helpful. I think “free will”, as physicists use the term, is just shorthand for spooky action at a distance. The “delayed choice” Bell experiments demonstrate this. She says the only thing that matters is which measurement was actually made, not the ones which were considered but not made. Right, but the other particle had to choose the right state before anything physical was arranged to make the measurement of the first particle. This could very well be true, but if so, it means we can’t explain the dynamics of particles by any local physical theory; So superdeterminism gets us no farther than David Bohm’s old nonlocal hidden variable theory, and has the same problems.
Do these physicists still ‘measure’ reality or has the measurement itself become reality? After reading this kind of advanced particle-stuff, I often begin to wonder whether apples turn into bananas when I do not look and turn back into apples as soon as I check whether they did.
I don’t think anyone can “reject” freewill other than in a sense of holding an argument in ones head and being able to verbalize it.
Every waking moment of almost everyone is imbued with a sense of being able to act with free will.
Every society works because we assume people are free willed agents with choice, not deterministic automaton who sometimes act randomly
>Every society works because we assume people are free willed agents with choice, not deterministic automaton who sometimes act randomly
Is it the telelogical fallacy when people use a desired outcome (‘society works because we assume…’) to justify the assumption of a truth (that free will exists)? I know many people who have preferential outcomes whose success was contributed to by a belief in untrue things. Does the positive outcome justify an untrue belief?
Superdeterminism just means that the initial state of the universe is set up such that, while the universe operates on a local hidden variable theory, its results appear as if they are not. To sum it up, it posits a cosmic conspiracy that fools us into thinking the universe is not working under a local hidden variable theory. To me, that means we’re doing away with science entirely. Or at the very least, it smells to me like an article of faith.
Bell’s theorem, barring superdeterminism, only rules out local hidden variable theories, instead of deterministic theories. Hidden variable theories are a strict subset of deterministic theories, which local ones are another strict subset of.
The Everettian approach, which just says that everything works according to quantum mechanics, still seems the most promising to me, because we continue to use quantum theory to explain large-scale phenomena, which collapse theories can’t explain, and nonlocal hidden variables had its hidden variables as epiphenomena, which are causally disconnected from the mechanics.