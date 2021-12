Today we have photos from Emilio d’Alise, and they’re of my favorite bird: the mallard! Emilio’s intro is indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them.

Mallard or wild duck (Anas platyrhynchos) These mallards were all photographed in Monument, Colorado, on a pond behind the Public Library. There is a large population of ducks and geese that inhabit the pond nearly year-round, in part because people feed them.

Landings:

Drake standing on one leg:

Hens:

Feeding: