An atheist-basher writes in

I’m putting up as a post a new attempted comment on a post that’s four years old, “Once again, Is New Atheism dead?” The writer is one “DoflamingoGT”, and if you want to respond, just do it in the comments and I will inform him (ten to one it’s a male) to come here and look.

Voilà (all errors in spelling and grammar are the writer’s):

The problem with atheism is that it is both inherrently unnatural and it also results in extremely negative psychological issues so it is impossible to sustain it for long time, atheists have always been an extremely small minority of angry and miserable white male english speaking internet neckbeards that failed in life and have victim mentality, and they also have very bad social skills and extremely high suicide rates. Christianity and Islam are the overwhelming majority of the world’s population and only keep growing the share while atheists remain a declining and obscure minority of angry and miserable neckbeard failures https://www.gordonconwell.edu/center-for-global-christianity/wp-content/uploads/sites/13/2020/01/Status-of-Global-Christianity-2020.pdf Not only the new atheism completely disappeared from the public but even back then it was very obscure and limited to a few english circles, now Islam has become the fastest growing religion of western europe and the muslim population is rapidly replacing the declining white male native population at incredibly fast rates The existense of god has always been taken for granted by everyone because it is the obvious truth that everyone knows

Do I really need to comment on this? first, let me note the two cited “facts” that are actually true: several studies have shown that those with no religious affiliation have more suicide attempts, but no less suicidal ideation. And Islam is the fastest growing religion in Europe, but Mr. DoflamingoGT hasn’t considered that this may be almost entirely due to immigration, not conversion.

a.) I don’t have a neckbeard b.) Not all atheists are male, nor are they all white or English speakers with bad social skills. c.) Overall in the world, religiosity has declined precipitously, while “nones” are increasing. d.) Have a look at the data about the percentage of the world’s population that is Christian. One sees an increase only in projections to 2025 and 2050; otherwise, it’s decreased. e.) I love the last sentence, which is an example of what John Maynard Smith called “Aunt Jobiska’s Theorem” (taken from a poem by Edward Lear): “It’s a fact the whole world knows.” I love asking people who make this assertion, “Well, how do you know?” The answers are always fun, either along the lines of “It’s obvious”, “there must be a First Cause,” or “look around: all this couldn’t have happened by chance!”.

Say what you want, positive or negative, to Mr. No Neckbeard, and I’ll email him to come over here.