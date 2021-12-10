An atheist-basher writes in

I’m putting up as a post a new attempted comment on a post that’s four years old, “Once again, Is New Atheism dead?” The writer is one “DoflamingoGT”, and if you want to respond, just do it in the comments and I will inform him (ten to one it’s a male) to come here and look.
Voilà (all errors in spelling and grammar are the writer’s):
The problem with atheism is that it is both inherrently unnatural and it also results in extremely negative psychological issues so it is impossible to sustain it for long time, atheists have always been an extremely small minority of angry and miserable white male english speaking internet neckbeards that failed in life and have victim mentality, and they also have very bad social skills and extremely high suicide rates. Christianity and Islam are the overwhelming majority of the world’s population and only keep growing the share while atheists remain a declining and obscure minority of angry and miserable neckbeard failures
Not only the new atheism completely disappeared from the public but even back then it was very obscure and limited to a few english circles, now Islam has become the fastest growing religion of western europe and the muslim population is rapidly replacing the declining white male native population at incredibly fast rates
The existense of god has always been taken for granted by everyone because it is the obvious truth that everyone knows
Do I really need to comment on this? first, let me note the two cited “facts” that are actually true: several studies have shown that those with no religious affiliation have more suicide attempts, but no less suicidal ideation. And Islam is the fastest growing religion in Europe, but Mr. DoflamingoGT hasn’t considered that this may be almost entirely due to immigration, not conversion.
a.) I don’t have a neckbeard
b.) Not all atheists are male, nor are they all white or English speakers with bad social skills.
c.) Overall in the world, religiosity has declined precipitously, while “nones” are increasing.
d.) Have a look at the data about the percentage of the world’s population that is Christian. One sees an increase only in projections to 2025 and 2050; otherwise, it’s decreased.
e.) I love the last sentence, which is an example of what John Maynard Smith called “Aunt Jobiska’s Theorem” (taken from a poem by Edward Lear): “It’s a fact the whole world knows.” I love asking people who make this assertion, “Well, how do you know?” The answers are always fun, either along the lines of “It’s obvious”, “there must be a First Cause,” or “look around: all this couldn’t have happened by chance!”.
Say what you want, positive or negative, to Mr. No Neckbeard, and I’ll email him to come over here.
Even if every single one of these claims were true (they’re not), they would provide not one whit of evidence in support of the existence of god.
Got a knack for the run-on sentence, that DoflamingoGT.
An uninformed and belligerent believer. A dime a dozen. I find the neckbeard accusation particularly weird. For one thing, I’m too highly evolved to even grow one.
> several studies have shown that those with no religious affiliation have more suicide attempts, but no less suicidal ideation.
Should that be ‘no more suicidal ideation’?
Whatever the facts are, they don’t depend on opinions. People often forget that.
“atheists have always been an extremely small minority of angry and miserable white male english speaking internet neckbeards” – Well, that would come as a surprise to the Ancient Greek playwright Euripides (480–406 BCE):
(from his Bellerophon)
And also to his contemporary, Aristophanes:
(from Knights)
Or Seneca the younger about God(s): The plebs believe it is true, the elite knows it is false, and the rulers think it is useful ” (well, something like that).
I always love the argument that religion is natural. It may be. That doesn’t mean it is good or right. It’s natural for us to crap our pants, but somehow we’ve managed to rise above that, until the age when we no longer can. Sort of like a death-bed conversion.
I always like to remind such commenters that ebola is natural.
So believing in some invisible intelligent entity controlling our lives is natural?
It is, of course. Everything is natural. There is nothing supernatural!
I get that you are making a joke here but, if we take it seriously for a second, it seems to imply that while God is supernatural (and non-existent), believing in God is natural. Houston, we have a problem.
Well, no, I wasn’t joking, at least not intentionally. Since no gods or spirits exist (except spirits you can drink), the universe is nothing but natural stuff, matter and energy, and their dark equivalents. This is true of beliefs in the non-existent. The beliefs are themselves real things. The supernatural just isn’t at all.
Religion is regarded by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by rulers as useful.
– Edward Gibbon (Originated from a quote by Lucius Annaeus Seneca)
As Richard Dawkins once said (and I’m paraphrasing): “Everyone is atheist for all religions except their own. I just take it one step further.”
Indeed. The word atheist was used in that sense in the past, so that Christians were regarded as atheists by the Romans because they didn’t believe in the local deities. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_atheism#Classical_Greece_and_Rome
Mr DoflamingoGT, about a quarter of the world population are East Asians (Chinese, Japanese, etc) the overwhelming majority of them do not believe in a god or gods, they are basically atheists,. In Western Europe close to half the population is atheist, and in many coountries they are a substantial minority. Your contention that most Atheists are a dwindling small group of English speaking white males is beyond ridiculous.
My response is usually that a third of the world’s population is atheist, a third is monotheist, a third is polytheist. The numbers aren’t perfect, and they certainly shift from generation to generation. Unfortunately, even though terms like ‘atheist Jew’ and ‘atheist Buddhist’ are totally kosher, there is no equivalent for ‘atheist Christian’ or ‘atheist Muslim’, and there is no way to measure those populations.
Well, there are atheists who call themselves “culturally Muslim” or “culturally Christian” because they celebrate certain holidays and such.
Nicolaas: whenever I have an opportunity to consider the decline of Christianity in Western Europe, I can’t resist trotting out one of my favorite quotations:
“True, secular values can turn a civilization inside out. In post-Christian Europe, entire nations have been plunged into endemic health, skyrocketing education and hopelessly low rates of violent crime.” –Austin Dacey, NYT, 2006-02-03
Of course, one must admit that since 2006 it hasn’t all been good news; the decline of Christianity is only salutory if matched by a rise in rationality. If, as it seems of late, it is being replaced more by a particularly virulent strain of Islam, that’s hardly an improvement. Just as delusional as the Xhristers, and more violent as well.
I find such statements most puzzling:
People generally believed in some supernatural agents shaping the world and sometimes influencing individual fates. But that’s certainly not “god”, especially not a just one, or that particular one who is worshipped by Christians or Muslims. Even that “one” are legion, with untold versions that are trinitarian, unitary, personal, distanced, involved, not involved, merciful, draconian, cool with gays, hating gays, and so on and so forth. There is not even any agreement within Christianity.
To say that anybody has any definitive idea is among the most obviously false, most preposterous of assertions.
I have a huge collection of aphorisms and pithy quotes that this guy might profit from studying. On this particular point, how about this one:
Responding to comments as ungrammatical and uninformed as this one is an exercise in futility.
“atheists remain a declining and obscure minority”. Whatever you do don’t come to the UK. I don’t think you could survive the culture shock!
Delightful! (Half-joking!) made me smile!
I’ll take these parts :
“The problem with with atheism is that it is both inherrently unnatural …”
The “natural vs. unnatural” fallacy. We use vision correction lenses, we trim our fingernails with nail clippers. Is that “unnatural”? If so, what does that mean about corrective lenses and fingernail trimmers?
The reply of course is “so what” – let alone how precisely atheism is “unnatural”.
“… and it also results in extremely negative psychological issues …”
For him, maybe – perhaps he could elaborate.
[ pffff – but please! Don’t! ]
“… atheists have always been an extremely small minority of angry and miserable white male english speaking internet neckbeards that failed in life and have victim mentality, and they also have very bad social skills”
I’m puzzled if this is supposed to make me cry or what … but I’ll tell you this … I might have to give the neckbeard thing a go.
If you just look up Doflamingo on the net you can see this is one large joke. Mostly it will just give you a headache. So is that what you are? Just a large section of nonsense.