Caturday felid trifecta: Asymmetric cat gets adopted; Japan’s biggest cat cafe; On the Origin of Felids; and lagniappe

It’s Caturday, and that means you get three—count them, three—cat-related news items, plus lagniappe to boot.

First, from LoveMeow, we have a cat whose face is all screwed up and asymmetrical. But, Ceiling Cat bless her, a woman fell in love with the animal and brought it home. I’m a big fan of people who take it upon themselves to adopt handicapped, weird-looking, or agéd animals.

Click on the screenshot to read:

It was a shelter cat with a broken jaw, which was mended with an operation, but the cat (now named Piddles) was left with an asymmetric face:

Lauren Thomson came to a shelter in Richmond, Virginia a few years ago, to look for a feline best friend. She had several meet-and-greets with some of the kitties, but couldn’t feel the connection she was looking for. “The last cat I had, picked me by swatting at my shoulder while I looked at another cat, and I was looking for another match like that,” Lauren shared with Love Meow. After meeting a few cats, she felt a pair of eyes looking at her and turned to that direction. “I noticed a (tabby) cat staring right at me with her squinty face and tongue hanging out, and I knew she was my girl.” (all photos by Lauren Thompson):

The tabby named Piddlesticks came to the shelter with a broken jaw. She was pregnant and rough around the edges. After a long foster journey and undergoing kitty jaw surgery, she was back to her happy self, sporting the cutest asymmetric face. All her kittens quickly got adopted out to their forever homes. Piddles found herself waiting at the shelter for nine months, longing for her dream to come true.

Nobody wanted a cat with a messed-up face. But Piddles finally found a forever home:

“On her first day home, I could tell that she was confused, but we bonded quickly, and she’s been by my side ever since,” Lauren told Love Meow. “She doesn’t always want to cuddle so when she does hop into my lap it makes it even more special. She absolutely loves belly rubs and chin scratches.” At about nine years old now, the sweet tabby cat is still a kitten at heart. She relishes time with her forever human, enjoys feline entertainment by the windows, and likes to hang out on the screen porch, watching little critters while basking in the sun.

Here’s a video of Piddles; she’s adorable! All’s well that ends well.

******************

Here’s a nine-minute video of Japan’s largest cat café, located in Tokyo. The Japanese, who love their nekos (猫), do it right. The café is immaculate and the cats playful and friendly. They’re all in great condition, too (it looks as if fluffy cats are popular.) There are cat lollipops, too!

If you’re in Tokyo, go visit and report back to me!

***************

From Tom the Dancing Bug: On the Origin of LOLcats by Means of Artificial Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Felids in the Struggle for Internet Survival (note that they have their own title, which I just noticed). It would do you good to memorize the entire title of Darwin’s great book: On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of Favoured Races in the Struggle for Life.

I wish the LOLCat Bible were still online, but they’ve “monetized” it and now it’s in book form, but only parts of the original. BUT WAIT! I’ve just found the entire LOLCat Bible on the Wayback Machine. If you haven’t seen this work of genius, go have a look.

***************

Lagniappe: Sylvia Plath wasn’t just a writer and poet, but also an artist. Here’s a lovely cat she drew:

'Curious French Cat', one of US poet Sylvia Plath's many pen and ink sketches #WomensArt pic.twitter.com/Ngm7tFI3n3 — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) November 27, 2021

h/t: Nicole, Paul, Matthew