It’s a holiday weekend: a good time to gather up your good wildlife photos and sent them here!

You ate the bird on Thursday, now look at the birds on Saturday. These photos come from Paul Edelman, a professor of law and mathematics at Vanderbilt University (is there another such position in the U.S.?). Paul’s narration and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Here are some more pictures as I learn about the local wintering birds. You can’t discuss winterers with mentioning the Tufted titmouse (Parus bicolor). They are everywhere, moving in flocks.

One of the few warblers that winters here is the Yellow-rumped warbler (Dendroica coronata) and, while not warbler, a similarly-sized winterer is the Golden-crowned kinglet (Regulus satrapa).

Kinglet:

You’ve posted pictures of sparrows before but I saw some very pretty ones on my walk. There was the Song sparrow (Melospiza melodia) and a White-throated sparrow (Zonotrichia albicolis).

White-throated:

Finally was a solitary Hermit thrush (Catharus guttatus) staring off into space.