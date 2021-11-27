I just glanced at the dashboard, and saw that this post is number 25,005. That means that this morning’s Hili Dialogue was post #25,000! That is a buttload of posts, and had somebody told me in January, 2009 that a website aiming to give a bit of new evidence for evolution once every two weeks or so would turn into a hydra that never stopped growing heads—and not just heads dealing with evolution—I would have laughed. What a long, strange trip it’s been.
14 thoughts on “25,005 posts!”
Congratulations!
Thank you. I never miss any of them.
If this blog is a hydra, that makes you the hydra’s head! Or should it be “heads”? Congratulations on 25,000 quality posts. Looking forward to the next 25k.
Congrats
Congratulations. It’s the first thing I read every day. YOU make my day!
That is about 5 to 6 posts a day, isn’t it? Crazy! I googled ‘most prolific blogger’ (for that is the word those people use) and hit upon Darren Murph who, it seems, has not been as prolific.
Bravissimo!
🏆👏
Congratulations! How many readers’ comments? (Excluding my inane ones would take the total down considerably, I suspect.)
We’re all happy WEIT is chugging along so well after all these years. Thanks!
Great job Dr C! Almost no one in the world I have learned so much from!
Wow…and it’s not like your posts are brief or banal. Keep ’em coming! WEIT has been such a fun part of my everyday life for years, and I hope it continues well into the future.
Here I am every morning with my coffee in hand. Congratulations and thank you for the time and effort WEIT requires.
Fantastic! I think I started following around 2010 and enjoyed or learned from every post.
Keep going!