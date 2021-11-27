25,005 posts!

November 27, 2021 • 2:15 pm

I just glanced at the dashboard, and saw that this post is number 25,005. That means that this morning’s Hili Dialogue was post #25,000! That is a buttload of posts, and had somebody told me in January, 2009 that a website aiming to give a bit of new evidence for evolution once every two weeks or so would turn into a hydra that never stopped growing heads—and not just heads dealing with evolution—I would have laughed. What a long, strange trip it’s been.

14 thoughts on “25,005 posts!

  6. That is about 5 to 6 posts a day, isn’t it? Crazy! I googled ‘most prolific blogger’ (for that is the word those people use) and hit upon Darren Murph who, it seems, has not been as prolific.

  9. Congratulations! How many readers’ comments? (Excluding my inane ones would take the total down considerably, I suspect.)

  12. Wow…and it’s not like your posts are brief or banal. Keep ’em coming! WEIT has been such a fun part of my everyday life for years, and I hope it continues well into the future.

  13. Here I am every morning with my coffee in hand. Congratulations and thank you for the time and effort WEIT requires.

