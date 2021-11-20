Saturday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to Caturday, November 20, 2021: National Peanut Butter Fudge Day, a respectable comestible, but not as good as chocolate or maple fudge. It’s also National Absurdity Day, Universal Children’s Day, and Transgender Day of Remembrance.
There’s a new Google Doodle today (click on screenshot), celebrating the life and work of Edmund Dédé, born on this day in 1827 (d. 1901). Dédé was a black, free-born Creole who became a well known musician and conductor, composing art songs and longer compositions in the classical style. I’ve put his photo below the Doodle:
Dédé:
A treat from my friend Simon, who’s visiting friends and relatives in the UK. I told him to have a pint of Landlord for me and send the photo, and here it is! Twice named CAMRA’s Beer of the Year, and my favorite session tipple. Just the thing to wash down a Ploughman’s.
Wine of the Day: This 2016 V. D. Vajra Barolo Alma cost me $30 a while back (cheap for a decent Barolo!), and I bought it because it was recommended by my wine store and was also highly rated. I drank a third of a bottle with a batch of turkey chili I made, which will last for three days. Verdict: an excellent wine, not heavy or gutsy but racy and elegant. I detected fresh road tar, cherries, and eucalyptus in the nose, but I’m not good at detecting and analogizing odors. I wish I could drink more Barolo, but the really good stuff is still beyond out of my ever-expanding price range.
News of the Day:
*The big news is of course the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges connected with killing of two men and wounding another in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
After about 26 hours of deliberation, a jury appeared to accept Mr. Rittenhouse’s explanation that he had acted reasonably to defend himself in an unruly and turbulent scene in August 2020, days after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black resident, during a summer of unrest following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
I thought the long deliberations meant they finally settled on a guilty verdict (the case was complicated) or a hung jury. I was wrong. It’s curious that the liberal press all but convicted him in their columns, with the narrative being that he was a white supremacist to Kenosha to kill white people supporting the protests of Black Lives Matter. Much of what the press passed on was wrong, and I find it interesting that Substack writers like Bari Weiss and Jesse Singal (as well as legal scholars; see below) did a much better job of analyzing the case than the MSM.
So far there appears to be no violence or rioting in Kenosha, which is great, but I’ve already heard many people, both black and white, say that justice was not done—people who weren’t on the jury. For a good take on the results, see Jesse Singal’s Persuasion article, “The Rittenhouse Verdict Should Not Have Been a Surprise.” (h/t cesar)
To these observers, Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges confirms what they already knew about our justice system: It is a grotesque machine that will forever forgive white supremacist violence. From their perspective, Rittenhouse clearly killed two people illegally, and it’s baffling that he got away with it.
But for those who have watched this case closely since that terrible night in Kenosha, this isn’t a surprising result. The large amount of video footage available since almost the very start of this controversy revealed that Rittenhouse always had at least a decent self-defense claim, and potentially quite a strong one. The fact that so many people were so confused about the facts of this case—not only on the self-defense question but on basic matters like whether the people he shot were black or white, whether he took his rifle “across state lines,” and whether he had preexisting family or social ties to Kenosha—suggests that, despite all the understandable talk of the right’s “fake news” problem, partisan news coverage and punditry on the left is becoming a serious problem in its own right.
Finally, an explanation from the NYT: “Legal scholars weren’t surprised by the verdict. Here’s why.” (Note the patronizing and annoying “here’s why”, which started in HuffPost and is infesting all newspapers for reasons unknown.) Apparently once a defendant claims self-defense, the prosecution has a high bar to prove otherwise, as you are allowed to use deadly force if you believe your life is in danger or you may incur great bodily harm.” Rittenhouse had a credible assertion that he felt that way, and prosecutors couldn’t prove otherwise.
*And the House of Representatives passed the “Build Back Better” social safety-net bill, but it was a squeaker: Democrats 220 yeas, I nay (Jared Golden, Maine), and Republicans with 212 nays, and 1 not voting. The tab is a bit over two trillion dollars. It now goes to the Senate, where Democrats need every single one of their Senators to vote “aye”, including Manchin and Sinema, and then a tie-breaking “yes” vote of Kamala Harris. The cost of the bill will undoubtedly go down during “reconciliation”—if the bill passes at all. One renegade Democrat who breaks ranks can sink the bill.
*If you’re “fully vaccinated” but haven’t had a booster, you’re really not “fully” vaccinated in terms of protection. Yesterday the CDC recommended booster shots for Covid-19 for all adults, so long as those boosters are from Pfizer or Moderna. The FDA previously approved them as safe. It remains to be seen whether stores, governments, and so on will require a booster as indicative of being “fully vaccinated.”
*This is a shock: late yesterday accused wire fraudster Elizabeth Holmes took the stand in her own defense in the Theranos deception case. I think this is a serious mistake given the strong evidence presented in the three-month case of the prosecution. Does she think that her vaunted charisma will change the minds of jurors?:
That combination of compelling testimony and documentary evidence may apparently proved effective at convincing Holmes to tell her side of the story in court. Listening will be 10 men and four women on the jury that will ultimately decide her fate in the criminal trial. If convicted, Holmes — now 37 and now a mother to a recently born son — could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
My prediction? A verdict of “guilty” accompanied by jail time.
*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 769,310, an increase of 1,134 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 5,158,436, an increase of about 8,100 over yesterday’s total.
Stuff that happened on November 20 includes:
- 284 – Diocletian is chosen as Roman emperor.
- 1789 – New Jersey becomes the first U.S. state to ratify the Bill of Rights.
- 1805 – Beethoven’s only opera, Fidelio, premieres in Vienna.
- 1820 – An 80-ton sperm whale attacks and sinks the Essex (a whaling ship from Nantucket, Massachusetts) 2,000 miles from the western coast of South America. (Herman Melville‘s 1851 novel Moby-Dick is in part inspired by this story.)
It was grim:
The men suffered severe dehydration, starvation, and exposure on the open ocean, and the survivors eventually resorted to eating the bodies of the crewmen who had died. When that proved insufficient, members of the crew drew lots to determine whom they would sacrifice so that the others could live. [They were shot.]A total of seven crew members were cannibalized before the last of the eight survivors were rescued, more than three months after the sinking of the Essex. First mate Owen Chase and cabin boy Thomas Nickerson later wrote accounts of the ordeal. The tragedy attracted international attention, and inspired Herman Melville to write his famous 1851 novel Moby-Dick.
A sketch of the encounter:
- 1945 – Nuremberg trials: Trials against 24 Nazi war criminals start at the Palace of Justice at Nuremberg.
Here’s a 12-minute vieo of the trial also showing films made by the Allies documenting Nazi atrocities:
- 1969 – Vietnam War: The Plain Dealer (Cleveland, Ohio) publishes explicit photographs of dead villagers from the My Lai Massacre in Vietnam.
Here’s the paper showing some of the photos, and one in color, all taken by an Army photographer Ronald Haeberle.
A color photo taken with Haeberle’s personal camera:
- 1985 – Microsoft Windows 1.0, the first graphical personal computer operating environment developed by Microsoft, is released.
- 1990 – Andrei Chikatilo, one of the Soviet Union‘s most prolific serial killers, is arrested; he eventually confesses to 56 killings.
Here’s Chikatiolo, a true sociopath. He was hanged:
Notables born on this day include:
- 1886 – Karl von Frisch, Austrian-German ethologist and zoologist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 1982)
von Frisch was most famous for his studies of bees, including the “waggle dance” they do to tell hivemates where the flowers are. Here he is in Lederhosen, traditional Bavarian dress, studying his bees:
- 1889 – Edwin Hubble, American astronomer and cosmologist (d. 1953)
- 1908 – Alistair Cooke, British-American journalist and author (d. 2004)
- 1923 – Nadine Gordimer, South African novelist, short story writer, and activist, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2014)
She was also an anti-apartheid activist. I must confess that I’ve never read anything by Gordimer, though I must. Here’s her photo:
- 1925 – Robert F. Kennedy, US Navy officer, lawyer, and politician, 64th United States Attorney General (d. 1968)
- 1939 – Dick Smothers, American actor and comedian
- 1941 – Dr. John, American singer and songwriter (d. 2019)
- 1942 – Joe Biden, American politician, 46th President of the United States
Uncle Joe is 79 today!
- 1943 – Suze Rotolo, American artist
Rotolo was the best friend of a friend of mine, but I never met her. She is most famous for being Bob Dylan’s girlfriend who appeared on the cover of this album:
- 1946 – Duane Allman, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (d. 1971)
A 12-minute video of the life of Duane Allman:
- 1956 – Bo Derek, American actress and producer
Those who joined the Choir Invisible on November 20 include:
- 1764 – Christian Goldbach, Prussian mathematician and theorist (b. 1690)
Goldbach posed one of the greatest unsolved mathematical problems of all: Goldbach’s conjecture, stating and every even integer greater than two can be expressed as the sum of two prime numbers.
- 1910 – Leo Tolstoy, Russian author and playwright (b. 1828)
The great writer at age 20:
- 1973 – Allan Sherman, American actor, comedian, and producer (b. 1924)
“Seltzer Boy” is my favorite Allen Sherman song. It’s hilarious, and a Jewish parody of Odetta’s “Water Boy” (see it here).
- 1976 – Trofim Lysenko, Ukrainian-Russian biologist and agronomist (b. 1898)
- 2006 – Robert Altman, American director, producer, and screenwriter (b. 1925)
- 2018 – Aaron Klug, Lithuanian-English chemist and biophysicist, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1926)
- 2020 – Jan Morris, Welsh historian, author and travel writer (b. 1926)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s kvetching about her food. As the Queen, she occasionally gets cream.
Hili: Milk is good but cream is better.A: I don’t have cream.Hili: Shame on you.
Hili: Mleko jest dobre, ale śmietanka jest lepsza.Ja: Nie mam śmietanki.Hili: Wstydź się.
From Athayde:
From Bruce:
From Nicole:
An assistant principal in a Chicago elementary school sent out a tweet I find a bit disturbing:
A tweet from Barry. Can you tell the moons of Jupiter from the stars?
Last night I captured my sharpest photo of Jupiter since I started this hobby. The atmosphere settled for just a few minutes, allowing me to get some shots with the GRS visible. Can you tell which dots are moons and which are stars? #astrophotography #space #opteam pic.twitter.com/vc1jJqqUDx
— Andrew McCarthy (@AJamesMcCarthy) November 12, 2021
A great cat tweet unearthed by Ginger K.
One of my favorite very specific image genres is cats that look completely unprepared for the realities of parenthood. pic.twitter.com/Gmq47hNd5V
— Shawna B (@theproestdwarf) November 13, 2021
From the Auschwitz Memorial: A roll call of the murdered:
The list of 394 selected female prisoners was signed by the camp manager, SS-Untersturmführer Franz Hössler. A copy of the document was stolen from the women's camp and smuggled to the resistance organization. pic.twitter.com/Ez4q6WaLGc
— Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) November 20, 2021
Tweets from Matthew. The first one discusses (and mocks) a Sci-Am op-ed piece we’ve discussed before:
No it isn't, it's just ignorancehttps://t.co/ONpIzJyNO1
— Charles Darwin (@cdarwin) November 19, 2021
The Q-Anon Shaman would have missed the boat!
— Thony Christie (@rmathematicus) November 19, 2021
The unluckiest person ever, but without him we wouldn’t have had Lester Young, Charlie Parker, Stan Getz, John Coltrane, Coleman Hawkins, Ben Webster, Stan Getz, etc. etc. Do read the bit below.
Good morning only to the Wikipedia entry for Adolphe Sax, inventor of the saxophone pic.twitter.com/s7EhLZcx3x
— James (@jrawson) November 19, 2021
A good one, though it won’t amuse the Woke:
Did you hear about the non-binary prospector?
They found gold in them/their hills.
H/t @popbitch
— Tom Holland (@holland_tom) November 19, 2021
39 thoughts on “Saturday: Hili dialogue”
The case in Wisconsin is evidence of how far down our legal system has fallen and our society with it. A perversion of the second amendment has caused abandonment of part of the first.
Biden should not have said that he was “angry” at the verdict, it’s the sort of thing that only appeals to his supporters but could well perturb a neutral.
Yup, I had the same thought.
It would have been a nice time for him to say something like, “My opinion is no more important than that of any other American citizen on this matter. We are a nation with rule of law and trial by jury, and with a presumption of innocence for the accused, and this is the way this case has been determined by those whose duty it was to determine it. Those who feel justice was not done should work to change the relevant laws, but should be very careful about presuming to know better than the jury in a given case or to ‘convict’ someone based solely on accounts in the media.”
Even worse is the American Humanist Association’s statement, which says that they are “outraged” and asserts that Rittenhouse was a “white supremacist” who went to “seek out violence”, and that the verdict demonstrates “the hold white supremacy has”. (Though they have a fair point when they deplore the laxity of gun-control laws.)
The AHA are of course the woke-captured organisation that rescinded an award to Dawkins purely because he had suggested a discussion about why one can (supposedly) change sex but not change race.
That was one time where a “no comment” would have been better.
Biden’s Build Back Better bill has many great things in it that will help lower income people and fight climate change. However, as a liberal, there is one provision in it that I find repulsive and hypocritical. It deals with the allowed amount of itemized deduction on federal income tax forms for state and local taxes paid (SALT). One of the few good things that Trump did was to limit this amount to $10,000. Under this bill, should it become law, the amount will be raised to $80,000 as a sop to the rich.
In its explanation of the bill’s various provisions, the NYT explains:
————————-
The bill raises the cap on how much residents, particularly in high-tax states like New York, California and New Jersey, can deduct in state and local taxes. Undoing the so-called SALT cap, which is currently set to expire after 2025, has been a key priority for lawmakers from those states since it was imposed as part of the 2017 Republican tax law.
The cap would rise from its current $10,000 limit to $80,000, and be extended through 2030 before reducing it back to $10,000 in 2031. The cap would then expire permanently in 2032. But it is likely to be changed in the Senate, where two key players, Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, are discussing a separate agreement to eliminate the cap for families making up to at least $550,000 and impose it permanently for higher-income homeowners.
https://www.nytimes.com/article/explaining-social-policy-climate-bill.html
———————-
The Democrats made a big mistake in adding this provision, although perhaps politically it was necessary to get the votes of a few Democratic House members representing rich districts. I hope the provision is stripped totally out of the Senate version of the bill or at least this benefit is greatly reduced should it be passed. The House would then be compelled to accept the Senate version or have no bill passed into law at all.
In my view, itemized deductions should be eliminated from the federal tax code. Due to provisions in the Trump tax bill, now current law, the number of people that can take advantage of itemized deductions was vastly reduced. Itemized deductions now benefit primarily the rich. Many more people than previously benefit most from taking the standard deduction. The termination of the itemized deduction is unlikely to happen, but we can dream about a fairer tax system.
Outside of the USA it is obvious to anyone that if you bring a semi automatic rifle to a protest or violent situation and two unarmed people end up dead at your feet, you’re not acting in self defense. You are inviting violence. A legal system that defends that, a jury of his peers who accept it and a right wing political/media culture that celebrates it do not bode well for the future of democracy in America. The left is not prepared to fight fascism if they keep both sideing this.
The violence was already there. It had been going on for two nights.
That’s the point. If you deliberately go armed into a situation that you know to be violent and two people end up dead because of your actions, you aren’t going to get away with pleading self defence anywhere in the civilised world.
Gaige Grosskreutz brought a gun along too. Do you apply the same judgement?
Of course. In the UK, neither man would have been legally allowed to carry the weapons they had in public. Both would be in prison now, for that fact alone.
You are forgetting the fact that many of our various state and local governments have established laws that, while they may not mention vigilantism by name, they support it in principle. If anyone’s to blame, it’s “the people”. The legal system mostly worked just fine.
I think you overlook one important aspect of the itemized deduction. This is the only place I am aware of where a person can deduct charitable gifts. Without it you get no deduction and it kills charities.
Perhaps they should have limited deduction of state taxes to 20 or 25 thousand. To set it all the way up to 80 thousand is crazy. That is too rich.
That was suppose to be a reply to Historian….#3
I have come across an article in Politico that discusses what an awful mess the Democrats have gotten themselves into with this tax break for the rich. They will pay a steep political price if that provision is retained.
By the way, a tax break for charitable contributions need not be part of itemized deductions. It can be given through a direct subtraction (up to a certain amount) from gross income or a certain percentage of the contribution can be directly subtracted from the final tax owed amount. I believe something like this was done for a few years in the past.
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/11/18/democrats-agonize-tax-cuts-rich-522859
So what will that price be? People who voted for Biden will vote for Trump next time? Or (what could lead to the same result) not vote at all?
Look, I understand the tax deduction of state taxes well enough and do not need more articles that say the same. Yes they screwed up by going much to0 high. I do not see that your suggestion on charity is anything but a suggestion – in other words it is not law.
I ceased to be surprised at any gun-related atrocities in the United States when the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre didn’t result in any changes in gun ownership laws.
It’s easy enough to tell the moons of Jupiter from the background stars, by the way. You just have to remember that the four largest moons orbit pretty much in the equatorial plane of the planet, so you draw a line through the centre of the planet, parallel to the bands, and extend it either side of the disk. Anything that’s not on or very near that line is a star. The dot just to the right of Jupiter is most likely a moon, and so is the left-most dot.
“I ceased to be surprised at any gun-related atrocities in the United States when the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre didn’t result in any changes in gun ownership laws.”
It’s not so easy to change gun ownership laws when you have the right to gun ownership specifically protected by the national Constitution. And public opinion is nowhere even close to the size of the majorities needed to change that Constitution.
What amazes me is the opposition (in my personal experience, the opposition is only from the Left) against hardening our schools against gun attacks, especially considering this hardening is standard operating procedure for nearly all government buildings and large corporations.
Viewed from outside the United States, the idea that the answer to school shootings is to turn schools into fortifications is grotesque beyond words. I suspect that many Americans would agree.
“So far there appears to be no violence or rioting in Kenosha, which is great” – In Portland, Oregon however… https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/nov/19/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-reaction-conservatives
Portland: “Hey, look at me!”
The Noah cartoon reminded me of another one. After a couple of days, Noah returns to the ark, finding two snakes. “I thought I told you to go forth and multiply.” “We can’t; we’re adders.”
“We’re adders..” And thus log tables were invented🤓
I hear that the wood for those log tables was taken from the ark. 🙂
“Fidelio” is also the “outside” password for admittance to the grounds of the aristocrats’ costume orgy in Mr. Kubrick’s final film Eyes Wide Shut. [Spoiler alert: there is no “inside” password for admittance to the mansion.]
One of the most disappointing movies ever😖
I was disappointed, too, when I first saw it in its original release at the theater. Then, I saw an interview about a year later with Marty Scorsese in which he named it one of the top five films of the 1990s. It so happened that the film was then in rotation on one of the premium cable channels (HBO, Cinemax, one of those), so I decided to give it another chance and watched it a few more times. It gets better with every viewing.
There’s an excellent non-fiction book about the Essex‘s final voyage, and the travails endured by her sinking’s survivors, In the Heart of the Sea.
I suppose Biden will change his mandate affecting contractors and government workers to include n-number of booster shots. I suspect companies will wait until he does it before adopting that standard for their workers. My question is, at what rate of boosters do just admit that the vaccine isn’t really that effective?
In other news the FDA asks for 55 years to release data on Pfizer’s COVID vaccine. That’s not suspicious at all. It’s not clear whether they have to cross state lines to do it.
Nadine Gordimer is well worth reading. Just finished My Son’s Story, but Burger’s Daughter is my favorite of the five or so I’ve read.
I take issue with the suggestion that the MSM portrayed Rittenhouse as a white supremacist who ought to go to jail. Some did perhaps but the MSM channels I listened to (mostly CNN, NBC, and the LA Times) often had legal analysts telling the audience that Rittenhouse would most likely walk. They may have gotten some facts wrong early in the case. I did remember them saying that Rittenhouse brought the gun across state lines but they later corrected that. I’m sure some of the people they interviewed hinted at a white supremacist angle but that doesn’t surprise me, nor does it reflect on the MSM unless they present it as fact.
Most of the Left’s hope that Rittenhouse would go to jail was not based on careful legal analysis of the case but the understanding that the murders wouldn’t have happened if he hadn’t gone to Kenosha. Sure, they probably attributed motives to him that he didn’t actually have. They were making a moral point using Rittenhouse’s case as an example demonstrating a real problem: too many guns and people that own them willing to take the “law” into their own hands. That the details of the Rittenhouse case didn’t fit the general case precisely wasn’t all that important to them. They were hoping for jail time in order to send a message to other would-be Rittenhouses that will now be given a boost by his acquittal. They knew that Rittenhouse’s actual case would be dealt with by the judge and jury assigned to it.
The bad takes by the MSM were not so much recently, during the trial, but back when the incident originally happened.
You’re right but isn’t that how it usually is? People make assumptions. Interviewers talk to people who claim to have facts but are later proven to be wrong or have lied. They also present opinions of various actors involved that have their own axes to grind. The standard we should hold MSM to is not to require that they always get it right or that they stand behind every opinion they present but that they always try to get it right and, when they don’t, to fix it.
Something similar happened with COVID. When it first arrived on the scene, various players (CDC, Fauci, WHO, etc.) presented what they knew and gave advice based on that knowledge. That it turned out not to be 100% should not be held against them. Sure, they should learn from the experience. They should also explain where they went wrong. But, unless they can be shown to have actually lied, they should be lauded for their work.
Call me old-fashioned, but isn’t the prime task of the MSM to report factual news? If the facts are not clear then they should be cautious.
They shouldn’t confuse facts with tribally motivated opinion and then excuse themselves by saying that it was an early take made when the truth was not clear.
Yes, I did not see it on CNN or especially MSNBC. I realize that station is too radical for many here but I learn much more from MSNBC at night during the week than any other place. Do not have my head stuck on the video screen 12 hours a day like most do here. The only thing you get from the nightly news on any of the regular channels is brief headlines. Mostly a half hour of buff.
By the way, Rittenhouse will be interviewed by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday night. It will be interesting to see if Carlson tries to turn Rittenhouse into some kind of hero and if Rittenhouse accepts that role. Not interesting enough to make me watch Fox News, however.