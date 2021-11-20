Do send in your photos, as I have less than a week’s worth left, and this feature will die without readers’ help. Thanks!

Today we have some extra hummingbird photos from Emilio d’Alise, whose insect and bird photos have appeared in previous posts. Here are his notes from an earlier one, and then Emilio’s photos and tentative IDs. This intro is from an earlier post:

I lived in Colorado for 11 years and Colorado has eight species of hummingbirds, but during my time there, I’ve only been able to capture photos of three species (the ones that came to feeders I had up): Broad-tailed Hummingbird Rufus Hummingbird Calliope Hummingbird The photos I sent are a sampling from this 2012 blog post, and the SmugMug Gallery for that post is at this LINK. Anyone interested in the technical aspects of the photos (ISO, shutter speed, f-stop, etc) can find it by clicking on the “i” icon in SmugMug. All of the photos were shot by me on my deck, often just a few feet from the birds. Almost all the photos are cropped for composition and to isolate the subject. In Colorado, I has something like twelve feeders around the house and went through about 25 to 30 pounds of sugar per season, all the more impressive because it’s a short season (they get there in late May and by mid-to-late September, they’re all pretty much gone).

Females, probably broad-tails, females or immatures:

Broad-tails, probably immature males:

Emilio calls this as a ruby-throated hummingbird (Archilochus colubris) female:

These he says are rufous immature males.