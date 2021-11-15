Your own NYT column

Again there is little news to dissect, analyze, or critique today, and I haven’t seen anything comment-worthy for a few days. But after I read a few lame columns in The New York Times and Washington Post, I thought, “It would be great to do a column for them.” Of course that will never happen, but I realized that everyone must have a column in them (yes, Hitchens said that about books: “everyone has a book in them, and that’s where it should stay”).
So here is a question for you:
The New York Times has given you 1000 words to write an op-ed column on a topic of your choice. You get one shot. What would you like to tell the readers?
We’re assuming it will be accepted pretty much as is, and will be lightly edited for style but not substantively altered.
This is a tough one. You could write on a current event or stuff happening lately, or you could write a more general column, like Charles Blow’s column today on “colorism.” Remember, you are trying to change people’s minds.
My first thought was to write about atheism—or rather, the proposition that “faith is not a virtue”. The topic would be the advantage to you and to society of adopting an empirical attitude, so that your opinions, insofar as they purport to be based on facts, are indeed based on empirically verifiable facts.
I wrote a piece for Slate along these lines some time ago, but that was intended to distinguish religious faith from the colloquial way people say they have “faith in science” or “faith in my doctor”, which are really “confidence based on experience.” This time I’d like to describe why faith, construed as belief without evidence, is not a virtue but a vice. As I say in the last sentence of Faith Versus Fact, “Above all, I’ll have achieved my aim if, when you hear someone described as a ‘person of faith’, you see it as criticism rather than praise.
I suppose this was inspired by Tish Harrison Warren’s repeated osculations of the rump of Anglicanism in her weekly NYT column, in which she makes assertions with no facts behind them. There is never a column calling out this kind of palaver. I make no pretense that I’d say something that others haven’t said before, but my view is that the more people decry faith and religion publicly, the faster it will disappear. The problem would be that I’d have to defuse counterarguments (e.g., “religion isn’t based on facts but is a big metaphor”), with not much space to do so.
But I digress. What would you write on, and why?
18 thoughts on “Your own NYT column”
“The Post-NYT Era Has Arrived.”
Or, in case “Post” is too suggestive of the Washington Post,
“News After the NYT”
I would write a rant about tribalism.
I would say that, if someone of a left-wing bent cannot see some good and good motivations in right-wing attitudes (the “some” is important there), then the fault is with them.
Similarly, if someone of a right-wing bent cannot see some good and good motivations in left-wing attitudes, then the fault is again with them.
There is good in both left-wing and right-wing attitudes, and that’s why we need a tensioned balance between them. Though people can legitimately differ a lot on where the optimal balance is.
Anyone disagreeing is way too tribal. 🙂 [Note, the above is not about far-right or far-left attitudes.]
Yes, I think it’s fair to say it’s a question of degree. However, in my judgment, while there’s certainly some measure of authoritarianism and crazy on the left, it’s infinitely worse on the right. The authoritarianism and crazy on the left is at the margin, while the crazy on the right is stretches all the way to the top. By way of example, the so-called “squad” on the left (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, et al.) is virtually powerless, while the right has managed to install an ignorant, egomaniacal, misogynistic, xenophobic, jingoistic, fascist, con-man as President of the United States. Unfortunately, the existence of some degree of crazy on the left allows those on the right to continually point and exclaim: “See, the left is just as bad!”
I liked and even replied to this comment before, but it appears that it didn’t “take” or something along those lines. I’m not sure why.
Why race horses, skaters (roller & ice) & track runners move in widdershins. My theory would be that it’s because they are, most of them, right-footed. (with horses, two-right-footed). My thesis would be that this gives one kind of ‘footedness’ an advantage of the other; & demands that a major reform toward equity be made: vary the direction to half-clockwise, half the time.
Apologies if this seems to go on a tangent, but your thinking about writing on faith not being a virtue and the lack of anything newsworthy today reminded me of Heather Cox Richardson’s yesterday’s FB post: https://www.facebook.com/heathercoxrichardson/posts/436492877845950
I would try to write something to demonstrate that political and scientific beliefs are far less correlated with each other than many people assume. Pointing out things like the number of Democrats who oppose gun control, Republicans who are pro-choice, social scientists who conclude the IAT doesn’t measure implicit bias, etc.
The goal would be to persuade the majority of readers (i.e., non-elites) that they have far more in common with other typical Americans across the political aisle than they do with the elites from their own political party. Of course, the ultimate goal is to persuade people to develop an aversion to political candidates who pretend to hold beliefs that imply a perfect fit with a political stereotype. Why? Because these people (i.e., nearly all of our top representatives in the US) are liars and it might be a good idea for us to minimize incentives for our representatives to lie.
I do not know what I might write about, but what is bugging me right now is this article, “The casting of non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters is causing controversy,” by Neda Ulaby, on NPR news. I frankly have no problem with non-Jews playing Jews – as long as it is equally acceptable for white actors to play blacks or Asians, always assuming that the portrayals are not racist caricatures. Or does “intersectionalism” apply to everyone but the Jews?
I too have no problem with actors playing roles outside of their race or ethnic background. But my acceptance is not contingent on others accepting it. They can be silly if they want. I would point out their inconsistency, but I would not respond in kind.
I don’t feel that actors should be forced to play characters of their same demographic – or that characters should be rewritten to match the actor’s demographic. It feels overwrought. When we consider decades of Jewish actors playing non-Jews, should Hollywood have held out for non-Jewish actors to play non-Jewish roles? Or should every single part have been re-written to make the characters Jewish? The same applies to gay actors.
People are now so typecast that as soon as I see the posterboy gay actor, Matt Bomer, I immediately know that a great sci-fi show will have a demographic-themed (usually a trauma-themed) plot. And it seems like it is the same plot, over and over again. It is tiresome and contrived.
I suppose the one case I would like to see more often: imagine if every Canadian, Australian, and British actor refused to portray a US American.
A big problem is that there’s a major correlation/causation effect with NYT Op-Ed pieces. That is, having one on a topic shows they treat the topic seriously, but you can’t get the audience to treat a topic seriously merely by running one (selected outside the normal channels, i.e. a favor to the author somehow). Thus in this game, to have substantial effect, you’d need to figure out first how much the audience was ready to hear, which is probably much less than a writer would originally hope.
I think I would push for proportional representation and ranked choice voting, while reminding people that they do not have to be locked into a two-party system. Being pigeonholed into one of two options and demonizing the opposition leads to people deeper into tribalism and not being able to empathize or compromise with opponents. I’m really surprised how long it took for political dialogue in the US to be this uncivil from both sides simultaneously. Usually at least one, if not both sides, were somewhat rational. I might also nudge people towards Jefferson’s Ward Republics and the idea that constitutions and borders should be re-evaluated and re-drawn every generation.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ward_republic
I would write an article about what we need to do to deal with climate change.
I would write on how the Dems are making yet another policy and messaging error by going after rich people and muddling their message on capitalism. The ongoing tweet battle between Elon Musk and Bernie Sanders and the UN is a good example. Although I fear that Musk will say something stupid soon, so far he’s done a good job of showing the flaws in the Left’s logic.
Bernie has insisted that rich people pay their fair share of taxes but ignores that most rich people are following the law. If there’s a problem, the solution lies with tax and economic law, not rich people. Rich people should pay more in taxes but the way to get them to do it is to change the laws, not ask them to donate to the IRS.
It gets even stranger:
1953 saw the publication of the Watson-Crick note on the structure of DNA; in 1985, Mullis, Erlich, and their colleagues published the definitive account of the DNA Polymerase Chain Reaction technique. This 32 year period brackets the tremendous advances in molecular genetics which have revolutionized every field of Biology, with major effects in medicine as well. During this period, the late-lamented USSR probably led the world in the sheer number of people with one or another academic degree in Biology. Yet the USSR played virtually no part in this revolutionary advance in the biological sciences, due to the politicalization that Biology underwent in the Lysenkovshchina. I would write a NYT column reviewing this history, which seems to have been consigned to the memory hole in this century, at least in the USA.
My. I could write a counter to that one. Jefferson was such an idealist he pictured government only on the individual level. He hated federal government and as he became more delusional hated state government as well. Just move all government down to the county level or better yet, the individual farmer like himself. As long as we had plenty of land and slaves we would be fat and happy. His idea of manufacturing in America was three slave boys making nails he could sell. That was his idea of industry. Everything about the guy was a dream – we are all created equal.
That the idea of secession is a bad one from any standpoint. That our economy is a national one, and that any portion would suffer. That our economy is also a global one, and leaving the United States would leave states without trading partners. That food production is too centralized, and starvation, especially in cities, is likely. That access to the coastal ports and the Mississippi are still strategic considerations. Even if the country was of a mind to let some states secede, conflict is likely over all these issues. Stuff like that.
My proposed New York Times column: “Twilight of the Republic”
It’s been a good run, especially for the sort of insulated and privileged liberalism practiced by Times readers gazing out onto the Manhattan skyline while sipping a cup of sustainably grown coffee. Nearly 250 years have passed since Ben Franklin answered the question as to whether we had a monarchy or a republic with, “A republic, if you can keep it.” About halfway through, we extended participation in selecting representation for the republic from the original class of landholding white men to women, then another half-century later to not just black men but also black women. Spirited elections became something of a civic sporting event repeated every couple of years, with good-natured concession speeches followed by earnest handshakes and promises to work together between former rivals.
But it’s a run that is now ending, as all good and fine things eventually must. A dozen different crises are looming just over the distant skyscraper-studded horizon beyond Billionaire’s Row, each of which has the power to dismantle the way of life enjoyed by what has been perhaps the most privileged generation ever to exist, anywhere or ever. There is accelerating climate change, of course, which will make that morning coffee unobtainable by most of the working stiffs who need it the most to get through grueling days of unhinged Karen customers who are not in fact always right, of management by algorithm, of the absurd paradox presented by never being able to afford to live in the same geographical region where one is employed. The storms and floods and smoke from distant wildfires will remind even those on the fiftieth floor that things are not quite like they should be. Crop failures, drought, and unsurvivable wet-bulb heat will appear not for them as displacement and a grim struggle for daily survival, but as noticeably higher prices for the same DoorDash deliveries they got a year earlier, except with Kale not available and the Napa cabbage wilted and brown.
As Jesus of Nazareth was quoted as saying on a hilltop in the ancient Levant, these are the beginning of sorrows. The end is not yet. (Maybe I’d need more the 1,000 words…)