“Seinfeld” in the cancellation crosshairs

I’ve subscribed to The Righting, a daily news summary of right-wing articles compiled by leftists. Perhaps that explains why the daily list of links shows how bull-goose loony much of the Right is, even when the articles come from the more respectable right-wing sites, like the National Review. The articles are hilarious in their denunciations of the Left (they are of course anti-vax and hate Biden), but even a blind pig can find an acorn—an acorn which you’d only find on conservative sites. One of these is their singling out of egregious wokeness.
This one, from of all places a right-wing entertainment site (Hollywood in Toto: “The Right Take on Entertainment”), describes the attacks on the television comedy “Seinfeld” for being racist, sexist, able-ist, and so on. The article links to a lot of criticism of the show.
Now I never watched “Seinfeld” much; for some reason the fact that nothing ever happened on the show bored me, but there were some episodes I found hilarious, like “The Chicken Roaster,” in which Kramer gets hooked on Kenny Rogers’ Roasters, a chicken takeout across the street from their apartment. But its flashing sign, which makes Kramer’s apartment into a nightmare of disco proportions drives him nuts. And the funniest episode I ever saw was the famous “Soup Nazi” one, based on a real soup-vending curmudgeon in New York City.
I never paid much attention to the show’s lack of “political correctness”, as it was called at the time, but now people are sniffing out infelicities in very old t.v. shows and calling them out. Back then, for instance, “Soup Nazi” was inoffensive; now it would be an insult to all brash people, or seen as a diminution of Nazism. That trend is what the article below is about (click on screenshot to read).
An excerpt:
It’s only one of the most popular sitcoms of all time, a comedy that sparks new fans whenever it shifts to a fresh platform. It did it again earlier this year when Netflix began airing the show’s nine sublime seasons.
And, for at least six years, the woke mob has insisted we shouldn’t laugh along with Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer.Take this 2015 article, which declares one of TV’s supreme sitcoms is now too “racist” and “sexist” to enjoy. The article sprang to life after Seinfeld admitted he’d never play a college gig because students are too easily offended.
If you stick a thumb in the woke mob’s eye they quickly retaliate.
Still, the article didn’t inspire a movement. Nor did subsequent pieces hammering similar themes. The far-Left Bustle attacked singular jokes from the classic show, 13 in total, as being offensive with its 2018 screed.
The trend continued in 2020, with Cheat Sheet bemoaning that Seinfeld refused to apologize for the show’s jokes. The woke mob loves apologies. They’re rarely accepted, of course.
The Hostage Apology is akin to Struggle Session lite.
The far-left Screen Rant decided, apparently, that 2021 is the year to kickstart “Seinfeld’s” cancelation. Back in May the site ran an op-ed taking down George for his problematic behavior.
His antics “haven’t aged well,” we’re told. Screen Rant wants every character in a sitcom to behave like a gentleman, thus negating all of George’s broad comic tics.
Looper attempted its own cancellation essay this year, all the while admitting how foolish such a measure is.
Sure, Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer — and on a meta level, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld and everyone else behind the “Seinfeld” scenes — would undoubtedly laugh at the notion of an article like this, offering a snarky remark and a reminder that the best humor (and an invaluable life necessity) comes from laughing at things society takes seriously. Nevertheless, it’s hard to dispute — these “Seinfeld” moments have not aged well.
Screen Rant’s latest broadside against “Seinfeld?” Seinfeld: 10 Things About Jerry That Have Aged Poorly
You can read the articles (I’ll put three examples below from the Screen Rant article and three from another piece), but it was my impression that Seinfeld’s comedy was meant to be edgy by taking on topics and reactions that people often have, but keep to themselves. In other words, it airs publicly what people are thinking privately, but were allowed to air in the private group of Jerry’s friends. Three examples from Screen Rant.
Three examples from the Bustle article, “These 13 jokes from ‘Seinfeld’ are actually super offensive“:
Well, I didn’t think they’d find this episode “super-offensive”, but I was wrong.
I don’t find what’s below particularly racist, for some men are attracted to Asian women. Others are attracted to black women, or to Hispanic women. I’ve never heard this as characterized as “saying you like everyone in a race”. Rather, what some men find attractive are the features of women from some ethnic group, and not all women or all people.
This isn’t “racist” unless somehow you stereotype the women by expecting them to all behave in a defined and similar way. But the relationships I know of involving white men and nonwhite women have all been pretty much like intra-racial relationships, with the same affection and closeness. The women are, after all, human beings.
Many of the ten jokes and incidents from the Bustle article, as I said, deal with people’s feelings that they’re not comfortable making public except to one’s very good friends. In other words, they highlight life as it is, warts and all. No character on Seinfeld is portrayed as a saint: they all have their flaws, obsessions, and biases.
This kind of humor was the metier of people like Lenny Bruce, and now of Dave Chappelle, but it doesn’t play well with the Woke. As we know from Titania McGrath—whose sarcastic tweets get mistaken for genuinely “progressive’ views”—one characteristic of Wokeness is that it lacks a sense of humor.
Seinfeld and other comedians have said that they’ll no longer do standup at colleges and universities, and it’s not hard to see why. Here’s Seinfeld on “political correctness”.
39 thoughts on ““Seinfeld” in the cancellation crosshairs”
Great timing! I was just watching a few episodes this week and thinking how hard it would be to put them out today.
Crud, I wasn’t able to edit/add to the post above. Anyway, I saw both The Cigar Store Indian and The Wizard the same evening. As awkward as The Cigar Store Indian was(and Seinfeld is a show about awkward moments), watching the Wizard where Elaine and her white (White?) boyfriend both thinking they were in an interracial relationship – she thought he was black (Black?). He thought she was Hispanic (Hispanicx?) – really showed how awkward it is for people to even ask demographic questions. That awkwardness has a chilling effect when people take it too seriously.
Agree. We were watching an episode of Barney Miller several months ago and I thought the same thing about that show. I don’t recall what was said or done, but I remember thinking how “politically incorrect” that would be in today’s standards of acceptance.
Oh, man, I haven’t thought of Barney Miller in a d*g’s age! That was a great show.
If they’re going to cancel Seinfeld, why not cancel I Love Lucy? I mean … domestic violence. How many times does Lucy have to be spanked? Or even be treated like a child?
Or just the lies …. any sitcom depends on someone LYING. Why not cancel ALL of them? Because … the kids! They’re learning to LIE! OMG!!!!!!
The thing, funny isn’t about being correct. Funny is ALL about NOT being correct. If the situation was correct, there wouldn’t be any F*g laughs!
There’s a lot not to like about Seinfeld but there’s also a lot TO like about Seinfeld. What’s objectionable about it now was just as objectionable back in the 90s. What has changed is that people are just completely intolerant of anything that makes them “offended” … instead of just changing the channel … in this case, finding something else to stream.
I agree 100% with silverapplequeen.
The “soup Nazi” opened up a world of fun word combinations for me. I had a supervisor that was a fanatic on what types of shoes people wore…I termed him the “shoe Nazi” when he wouldn’t stop criticizing and lecturing. Humor is our way of coping with the nuttiness of the world. Please don’t taking our coping mechanisms away!
I agree. And let’s face it, if there’s one group that OUGHT to be disparaged and belittled with humor, it’s Nazis (and neo-Nazis).
Yup, doubtless The Producers will soon be cancelled for the “Springtime for Hitler” song (and because Mel Brooks was involved with Blazing Saddles.
Jesus, the woke are a humorless lot.
And they won’t be happy until everyone else is miserable. It’s the only thing that truly brings them joy.
Ever seen Hannah Gadsby, Lily Singh, or Hari Kondabolu? They’re woke comedians and are about as funny as a Robin D’Angelo workshop.
I think he and the rest are laughing all the way to the bank. If someone today has time to go over a sitcom from 30 years ago and find fault, they are leading far too boring a life. Make them watch leave it to beaver all day long and then give us a review of the great acting.
“Father Knows Best” – even the title gets under my skin. 🙂
Which calls to mind the wonderful spoof show from the movie, Scrooged: Father Loves Beaver.
Well, it last ran 61 years ago.
The fact that no one would name a show “Father Knows Best” (in a non-ironic way) these days is a milestone of our progress.
Q: What was the most risque thing said on television in the1950s?
A: “Ward, don’t you think you were a little hard on The Beaver last night?”
LOL
Now XCellKen, that’s funny!
Is anything in any of those articles actually calling for the show to be “cancelled”, though? Or are they just pointing out jokes that modern audiences might find problematic? Almost all the bits you’ve quoted seem fairly mild to me – most of them don’t go far beyond gentle criticism while still enjoying the jokes.
I’m prognosticating that we won’t be seeing reruns of a lot of these shows in the future.
What is accomplished, anyway, by pointing out the missteps of the past that already would not be made these days. They’re out of fashion, and going back and pointing them out is like calling out George Wallace for making racist statements. Everybody already knows it.
I agree that articles like this are fairly pointless clickbait, and there’s too much modern “criticism” in the Honest Trailers / How It Should Have Ended / Cinema Sins vein that consists of nothing but raising minor, trivial quibbles about beloved properties of the past (Screen Rant have their own Pitch Meeting series that does the same thing, although it’s reliably funny).
But I still think it’s overreacting to describe it as the “cancellation crosshairs”. Far more vocal (and I think more valid) criticisms have been raised about shows like Friends, How I Met Your Mother and The Big Bang Theory without any of them coming remotely close to being removed from our screens.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the entertainment infrastructure in twenty years’ time is totally unrecognizable. I don’t understand how American television works anymore. Maybe we’ll see politically polarized entertainment packages, one for the left, one for the right, each one hosting shows and stations the other side wanted to cancel. On the other hand, I have enough friends who are saying that we are hitting a post-TV era. Cord cutters and streaming services are revolutionizing the entertainment landscape. If everything is streaming, ‘rerun’ loses its meaning.
That’s why I buy DVDs/Blurays when I can. Got “All in the Family” recently. If Netflix and Hulu go Woke, good luck streaming shows like these.
Please try to find a way to back up your collection. In my understanding, many early digital discs from the 1980s have been unreadable for the last 15+ years. Check out the Wikipedia article on DVD longevity. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/DVD#Longevity
All comedy, humor, jokes, etc. is/are profoundly offensive, problematic, and exclusionary toward people who are agelastic. We need to end comedy completely.
The Woke seem to miss the point of many of these Seinfeld episodes. The shows aren’t applauding the objectionable behaviors portrayed by the characters but drawing attention to them and making fun of them. This parallels their objections to any mention of the n-word, regardless of context.
Yes, that’s what I don’t get about these articles. The behaviors on that show are supposed to be offensive; that’s the whole point. The characters are constantly aghast at what offensive things the others say and do.
I’ll give you my dvds when you pry them from my cold, dead hands!
Seriously, what the hell has happened in peoples’
warped and childish minds to make old TV shows more dangerous than guns? I though legalized marijuana would have had a more mellowing effect…
I heard Cheeto sales are up 420%
In the Woke Dystopia, there will be no comedy.
Like the Taliban, they will outlaw it.
Because, in the immortal words of Valentine Smith (and I paraphrase a little because I don’t have the quote in front of me): “These jokes [that you earthlings tell], they all involve a badness for someone!”
Badness=offensive. Burn it!
Indeed. Although I think it more likely that we’ll be living under a right-wing dystopia with Kyle Rittenhouse in charge of Homeland Security.
This looks more like clickbait native advertising, i.e. the cancelation is fabricated to create a controversy for marketing purposes. It’s hard to demonstrate, I’ll admit, but when the first sign are clickbaity sites and not “grassroots” twitter mobs etc, I suggest there is no serious canceling behind it.
“The Chinese woman is not the issue here, Dude … also, Dude, Chinese woman is not the preferred nomenclature. Asian-American, please.”
Also, dude, let us not omit l’accent aigu from “métier.” 🙂
The first obligation of comedy is to be funny; screw ’em if they can’t take a joke.
“screw ’em if they can’t take a joke” – I do hope that you’re not suggesting sexual violence, Ken ;o)
Wasn’t the series finale basically an indictment of the characters for being terrible people?
An interesting tweet by the guy who also wrote that Screen Rant article:
https://twitter.com/HearMeColin/status/1437878630806396930?t=xNRg_VSw9ZQ20CN9MF5oSw&s=08
In an era where basically anything is available on some streaming service or other, I’m perfectly happy if some people want to say they find it offensive. So don’t watch it. “Cancel” meaning “socially disapprove of” is fine. Heck I’ll even say “cancel” meaning “write/email/call/text the network and say you don’t want to see reruns of it on TV” is fine too. That’s voicing your opinion, and maybe you get the programming changed. I’m okay with that. “Cancel” as in “make unavailable” – no.
Also, while the amount of offensiveness is really beside the 1st amendment or access point, 13 offensive jokes in 9 seasons has got to be a record…for inoffensiveness. Good lord, don’t let these people go back and watch MASH or Lucy.
I’m surprised “The Handicap Spot” (Season 4, Episode 22) didn’t make the Screen Rant’s Top 10 list. I believe the episode ends with a standup routine from Jerry saying “the handicap parking spot is the mirage of the parking desert.” He ends the 30-second bit with, “what is the handicap parking situation at the Special Olympics? They must have to stack 100 cars into those two spots.” I watched the clip and, even in the mid-90s, you could hear a few in the crowd groan a little bit.
I recall Christopher Hitchens—during an Oct. 8, 2006, Intelligence Squared debate titled “Freedom of Expression Must Include the License to Offend”—saying this, “call me old fashioned, ladies and gentlemen, if you will, but as you will see, I don’t think a joke is really a joke unless it’s at somebody’s expense.”
Meh. You watch pretty much any TV show after several years and you will find it has not aged well. You can write an article like this for any show — and most commenters have mentioned some gems (Barney Miller). Seinfeld is still on TV (streaming at least) as is Barney Miller (in Chicago on broadcast TV). I enjoy watching Barney Miller. Not only was it a timely, topical, and well-written show, it shows how far we’ve come as a society. It provides an honest portrayal of gays in 1970’s NYC and the prejudice they had to endure. The show had heart, too — showing people as human beings with flaws, but human beings. Seinfeld was more cynical, tho. Going simply for laughs at uncomfortable situations, but he did it well.
It is ridiculous to write about how Seinfeld is not woke when his entire point was that these are not smart or thoughtful people. They are childish, self-centered, lazy, and superficial. Comically bad things thus happen to them and people around them, and hilarity ensues.
One article I recall that really dated Seinfeld was one where the author pointed out how many of the mishaps that drove the plot of many episodes would have not occurred if they simply had a cell phone or been able to text each other.