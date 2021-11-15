We have a set of bird photos from Paul Edelman, a professor of Mathematics and Law at Vanderbilt University. His notes are indented, and the birds listed at the top. The pictures are in order of the list, but you can try to just look at the photos and try to identify each bird.

Click on the photos to enlarge them.

Here are more photos from the neighborhood. With the fall migration over, we are left with the birds that winter in the neighborhood. During more active times I am quite dismissive of these creatures since they just distract from other less common birds, but that is really unfair. When I take the time to pay attention to them, they can be just as interesting as the others. The House Finch (Carpodacus mexicanus), American Goldfinch (Carduelis tristis) and Carolina Wren (Thryothorus ludovicianus) are frequent visitors to the feeder. Occasionally the Downy Woodpecker (Picoides pubescens) will join them. Rarely at the feeder but common in the trees by the pond are the Eastern Bluebird (Sialia sialis), the White-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) and the Red-bellied Woodpecker (Melanerpes carolinus). And constantly inspecting the pond is the Belted Kingfisher (Ceryle alcyon). We are all getting settled in for the winter!