5 thoughts on “What a lovely headline to see!

    1. I don’t think so. This is contempt of congress and indictment by the justice department. Either he shows up or he goes to jail. Trump currently refusing to comply with documents is on hold during an appeal but that one may end by the end of this month with congress getting the documents.

  3. It will be appealed way past the midterms at which point he could be let off by a GOP dominated House. I’m not going to celebrate until he’s safely behind bars.

  4. Let the games begin. Bannon is simply the first. No more pardons for this crook. Either you talk or go to jail. Bannon probably figures this will be good for his ratings. Maybe they will let him do his pod cast from the crowbar hotel.

