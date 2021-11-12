Real or fake?: Representative Boebert fools the public

I had to use something from HuffPost because it’s funny. Jimmy Kimmel showed people on the street some real clips of Representative Lauren “Glock” Boebert, telling them that they were videos from Saturday Night Live. They weren’t, but people thought they were.

I had no idea that she was so nuts; I may watch her videos for fun from now on. Have a look at the YouTube clip below, which I’ve started at the relevant part, and tell me if you don’t think Boebart is off the rails. But we already knew that. She is, of course, a Republican.