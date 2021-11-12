I had to use something from HuffPost because it’s funny. Jimmy Kimmel showed people on the street some real clips of Representative Lauren “Glock” Boebert, telling them that they were videos from Saturday Night Live. They weren’t, but people thought they were.
I had no idea that she was so nuts; I may watch her videos for fun from now on. Have a look at the YouTube clip below, which I’ve started at the relevant part, and tell me if you don’t think Boebart is off the rails. But we already knew that. She is, of course, a Republican.
14 thoughts on “Real or fake?: Representative Boebert fools the public”
If I just saw her video without any explanation, I would have thought it was satirical humor.
YIKES.
Boebert has a career ahead in comedy! She has good timing and her voice and sneer are perfect. Outrageous material too.
I haven’t seen enough of her to judge (and I am not going to rely on Kimmel’s editing to tell me). I did enjoy her “Let’s Go, Brandon!” dress, though.
At least for the having a baby in her truck thing, I’ve heard it before. Also, what do you need to judge a statement about puppies and Dr. Fauci? She’s referring to Chinese people eating dogs, I think!
Plus her entire history suggests that she’s a whack job.
A whack job that disregards any law she happens to disagree with.
Go have a look and hopefully you will see why the folks in our 3rd District should be embarrassed.
You need to get out more DrBrydon.
Kimmel reminds us….there are a lot of stupid people out there.
What I find terrifying is that she was plucked from obscurity, polished, finally got that GED & was presented to voters – and they elected her. She’s a nightmare. But bets were placed on candidates like her (and Cawthorn) to be the future of the GOP.
They selected her to get exactly the reactions we are showing here. I’m a lib and she got me. Make it stop now, please!
So- her way of arguing against paid family leave is to tell us she gave birth in her truck ( the front seat of course) because she is a busy mother of 4 who has things to do. I cetainly hope she did so at a red light. It is unsafe to drive while birthing.
Of course, it is appalling that someone so ignorant should be elected to Congress, having a vote on policies impacting the nation. It will be interesting to see if the good people of her district send her back for another term.
Appalling you think? In the republican party? She is top of the class.
Hilarious – a great start to the weekend, thanks!
I like “it is unsafe to drive while birthing”. 🙂