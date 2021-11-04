Words and phrases I detest

Yes, it’s time for another selection of words and phrases that burn my onions and get my knickers in a wad. And, of course, you’ll get your own chance to weigh in below. As usual, I take many of my examples from the HuffPost, the epicenter of bad writing. We have five items today; click on the screenshots to go to the articles.
1. Impactful. I detest this word because it seems to be a recent usage, is pretentious, and there are plenty of better words for it—like “powerful”. In the case of the HuffPost usage below, why wouldn’t “influential” do as well? Can you imagine saying, “Well, Bill Gates is very impactful these days.”
2. Crisply. I see this word all the time, like the odious phrase “bright line”, but it reminds me not of anything evocative except crackers. Here’s a usage from a Science paper I cited recently:
To wit:
An extreme social event (a war, in this case) that triggered intense, selective exploitation of elephants crisply illustrates the pronounced coupling between human societies and evolutionary processes in other life forms.
How does “crisply illustrate” differ from “vividly illustrate” or simply “illustrate”?Are they showing pictures of Saltines?
3. Majorly: Now this one is really bad. Yes, it’s in the Oxford English Dictionary, but it grates like nails on a blackboard. This article has two errors: “majorly” (used with “intersect”, for chrissake), and “suped-up”, which is supposed to be spelled “souped-up”.
The offending sentence:
Early critic reactions to the scene described it as “very tame” and “very G-rated,” so keep your expectations low regarding just how steamy Marvel is getting in this new era. For decidedly more R-rated fare, fans noted that past heroes in Marvel television shows like “Jessica Jones,” which have yet to majorly intersect with the current MCU slate of films, featured more explicit and suped-up sexual encounters.
4. Going forward. I know other readers hate this, too, for all it means is, “in the future,” or simply “next”—and sometimes doesn’t even need to be there. Here it is used in a Madison, Wisconsin NBC site—in the headline. (And no, it doesn’t refer to mail being forwarded; it means “from now on”; so it’s not only irritating, but confusing.)
5. Advancement. Now you see this one all the time, and all it means is “advance” as a noun. Anyone using it is being pretentious. Stop it now!
. . . aaaand, here it is in a HuffPost headline. “Advances” would have read so much better! But the author wanted to sound, well, serious:
Your turn! What words curl the soles of your shoes?
36 thoughts on “Words and phrases I detest”
I was just thinking about the Words and Phrases I Detest segment this morning since I’ve thought of a new one of my own.
In a podcast I listen to, one of the presenters, talking about the England Women’s rugby team beating New Zealand talked about how the performance had answered some question marks.
No! A question mark is a punctuation mark. The word he was looking for was “questions”. Media people, especially sports media people seem to be using “question mark” for “question” more and more.
+1
It seems like ‘answers some questions’ is easier to say as well as correct. I wonder how that got into spoken English.
I’ve often been amused by cricket interviews. When I used to listen to them, I kept hearing things like ‘bowling the right areas’, ‘executing our plan’, ‘keep the momentum going forward’, and ‘take the positives going forward’. Now I don’t listen that much. I don’t think I’ve ever been annoyed by how other people speak, but I’ve been amused and sometimes confused. I remember finding the word ‘like’ when bunged into sentences a bit jarring, e.g., ‘Let’s do like the math on this.’ But I told myself to get used it.
It’s derived fro the fact that you can legitimately use “question marks” in some situations e.g. “there were some question marks against some of his team selections”.
I used to hate the look gambit: when asked a question the pundit says, “Look, the Democrats are in great position to …”
Someone told the Punditeria to stop that “look” thing. Now they do “so” …
Interviewer: “what are the arguments for full family leave paid by taxpayers?”
Pundit: “So, first you have to consider the cost of not …” etc.
I hate the Look and the SOo
Thusly.
Firstly.
The writers of the Marvel story have even more for which to apologize than might be obvious, since “suped-up” (which clearly triggers a red squiggle underline on my browser) might be taken as a nod to Superman…who is DC character. Blasphemy!
Here is a good one – Don’t get me wrong. What does that mean, you are getting me wrong? You don’t get it? Is it a warning – whatever you do, don’t get me wrong. Oh you got me wrong, I told you not to do that. You can do a lot of things around here but don’t get me wrong. Am I right?
Well…., to be honest…..
“Speaking moistly”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eySDeBdqxGY I think it had something to do with why speech was dangerous with Covid and he does have a point. But cringe-y.
“Peoplekind”. Also from the Canadian Prime Minister. He might have been having a little joke on himself, but with him you never can be sure. I linked to the longer clip where he explains it so you can judge for yourself.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qp3O-KdSamA
Fortunately neither of these has caught on.
Nice hit on “going forward”. You can stick it anywhere into a sentence that doesn’t have it, and you can remove it wherever it appears. Totally useless phrase given the arrow of time.
I have that song in my head now that people put together after he said that. I make fun of him for saying “uh” all the time but he is speaking English and French in the same conference and. Reds to switch back and forth seamlessly and I tend to make weird mistakes when speaking in one language so I don’t make fun of him too much about not finding the right word anymore.
Reminds me of the time he talked about the recession and recovery affecting women disproportionately, he used the terms “shecession” and “shecovery”.
The word that triggers me the most is “fulsome”. It’s used all over higher ed.
What do they think it means? Enthusiastic?
Full. They think it means full and complete. I think this may be the modern usage but o don’t like it and what is wrong with saying full or complete?
“In order to . . .” when “To . . .” does just as well with fewer words
I may have once mentioned the following , if so, please accept my apology. Every time I hear the word less used in places I was taught to use the word fewer, I bristle. My nerves jangle and I catch myself misjudging as badly educated folks who use the apparently acceptable new construction.
My reaction is much like yours.
Me too, guilty. I try not to be bothered, but:
More and fewer (if you can count them)
More and less (if you can’t count them (it)) with many for countable or much for uncountable
He drank fewer glasses of beer that night.
He drank less beer that night.
He drank more glasses of beer that night.
He drank more beer that night.
He drank many more glasses of beer that night.
He drank much more beer that night.
Get off my lawn! 🙂
I have the same reaction to the common use of “amount” where “number” (or “number of”) belongs. When i here things like “the amount of people trapped in the subway” I think of them as macerated, homogenized human pulp.
Yes, English is a “living language”, as one of my worst offender, and least coherent, co-workers puts it. I understand prescriptive vs descriptive grammar. But if words have no specific meaning, unambiguous communication becomes impossible which, in many fields, is very destructive or dangerous.
(sorry. Auto-correct got here vs hear. Edit refuses to work. Grr)
I get irked by people saying ‘no pun intended’ or words to that effect when they haven’t made a pun, intentionally or otherwise.
I only say this when a pun is spoken (by me, very obviously) but isn’t intended. It just notes that I am not joking with the statement.
If you see me write “no pun intended”, you know I’m lying because, when I write a pun, I either didn’t notice it, or it was intended. If I don’t intend there to be a pun, I change the wording so there isn’t one.
I once wrote a paragraph with two sentences and each sentence, quite by chance, had five puns. I didn’t want any at all so I ruthlessly expunged them. You might think one or two would survive by dumb luck, but no pun in ten did.
Stealing that!
I once put almost a dozen entries into a pun contest, thinking that surely at least one would win a prize, but no pun in ten did. (my sincere apologies for this, but I could not stop myself)
Dammit, should have read one more comment before posting mine.
Agree on all of these Jerry (which isn’t always the case!).
According to Wictionary, “impactful” goes back to about 1940 although the earliest quotation it cites comes from 1950. https://en.m.wiktionary.org/wiki/impactful The same source cites the 1913 edition of Webster’s Revised Unabridged Dictionary for “advancement”.
That isn’t to say that these words aren’t annoying, just that they are less recent neologisms than are commonly assumed. (I’m pretty sure that I have mentioned below the line on similar occasions that the oftentimes denigrated “impact”, as a verb, dates to the 1600s and predates the noun form by a couple of centuries.)
When it comes to the odious “going forward”, this was complained about in The Grauniad just over a decade ago, but sadly to no avail. [“Superfluous, meaningless but ubiquitous, it arrived from corporate America and now permeates every area of our lives”, 30 August 2011]
Free gift.
It’s really only the first stanza of this poem of mine that relates to the topic, but I throw the whole thing in, free of charge.
Rough Draft for a Living Language
by Gary Miranda
First of all, we will have to eliminate
useless phrases. “Needless to say,”
should be the first to go. Then, “If I
were you”—as if you weren’t, or wouldn’t
do exactly what I’m doing if you were,
so why bother? Everyone’s everyone.
Secondly, we will have to increase
the distance between the words, so that
listening might enter our active
vocabulary. This precludes, of course,
present telephone rates or operators insisting
your three minutes are up. Nothing is simple.
Next, we will have to learn again
to remember—not in code, as we do
now, or simply as a reflex action, but
passionately, knowing that words are
events, invisible, and will not survive
if put in cages. Not for long.
Finally, we will have to teach ourselves
the long patience of the not-born, slow
as the eye’s perception of exploding stars
seen from a distance no one has ever
traveled, or everyone has but doesn’t
remember, or hasn’t the patience to tell us,
knowing, needless to say, we aren’t listening.
A couple of comments:
– maybe I’m giving too much credit to the writer, but I suspect that “suped-up” was intentional, making reference to the word “supes” as a general slang for “superheroes”.
– regarding “going forward” – I’m not wild about it either, but I have to admit that it conveys something useful. To me, it means “effective now, and continuing into the future”, while “next” means that something will happen right away, but won’t necessarily continue happening. And just “in the future” suggests that at some point in the future this thing will happen, but not necessarily starting now.
As for phrases that bug me, dare I suggest “can’t be arsed” without causing offense to our host? 😬
After being repeatedly confused over quite some time, I finally looked up the meaning of ‘exception that proves the rule’.
Problematic seems like a weasel word to me (no offense to weasels). It’s like the speaker doesn’t want to say something is a problem or flat out wrong, and have to explain why. It seems to convey something about which we should be careful to give due thought, with the expectation that we will, in course, reject it.
Dear All,
English is indeed a fast-evolving language, but not always in a good and unproblematic way, for my following analytical post presents in lucid detail one of the most damning proofs of the linguistic decline and grammatical degeneration increasingly afflicting English:
https://soundeagle.wordpress.com/2013/06/24/use-with-caution-or-not-at-all/
You are welcome to alert me of other examples that you can think of or have come across by leaving a comment there.
Yours sincerely,
SoundEagle
“Advancement. …. Anyone using it is being pretentious.”
I very much agree with that, except maybe as follows. I am a retired academic, who suddenly noticed that my university had somehow added more financial strain by means of yet a new vice-president, of “advancement” of all things. It was not immediately clear to me, but really this person was Vice-President for sucking up to every graduate who had started to make a decent amount of money and so would hopefully donate to the institution’s endowment. Maybe they actually ameliorate financial strain, and maybe they need some kind of overblown title in order to be effective. But stay the hell off the major deciding bodies at the full university level.
There seem to be plenty of universities who have adopted this pretentious meaningless name. Ours probably isn’t but I’ll bet in some, he or she has a department budget bigger than that for math, physics and biology combined.
So maybe in this case it’s partly pretentious. But it’s also a product of administrators seeking evermore control over what one famous such prof (cannot remember who) stood up and told Eisenhower after a speech to faculty at Columbia U. IIRC: “Sir, we are not employees of the university. We ARE the university.” (which needs to be said in some form, though that may be a bit extreme).
To repeat for perhaps the 4th time, I definitely hate that “going forward” of the PR men and the politicians.