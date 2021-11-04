PBS panel, including James Carville, analyzes the elections

Here we have four people on PBS’s NewsHour with Judy Woodruff analyzing the overall election. I’ve marked the video to start at the appropriate place, so just hit the arrow. The segment ends at 27:10.

1). James Carville, political strategist and podcaster. I love him. 2). Barbara Comstock, former Republican congresswoman from Northern Virginia, now an advisor at a law firm 3.) Amy Walter from the The Cook Political Report

Short takes:

Walter: It’s a repudiation of President Biden, reflecting his low approval rating, even in blue states. Democrats lost the inroads they’ve made in the suburbs in the last few years. Tying Youngkin to Trump didn’t work because Youngkin didn’t embrace Trump all that closely.

Carville: What went wrong was “stupid wokness.” People see this “lunacy” and vote Republican. We need to change laws, not dictionaries. He doesn’t think that Democrats aren’t doomed in 2022 so long as “we talk about things that are relevant to people” instead of “this left-wing nonsense” is not popular in the U.S., but people express their opposition to it with their votes. Carville doesn’t see Biden as much of a drag on Democrats, for Youngkin didn’t even mention Biden in his campaign.

Comstock: Walter, a Republican, sees Youngkin as a “uniquely talented candidate”, helped by the the issue of the economy and people who opposed the “defund the police” movement from the Left. She echoes Carville in the opposite: if Republicans stick to their issues and are pleasant (i.e., unlike Trump), they’ll do well

LISTEN TO CARVILLE!