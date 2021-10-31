The YouTube notes say that the camera and its video were found by the pig farmer after it landed in the snouter’s pen. This is a pretty amazing video, and I assume it’s real.
Video camera falls out of plane, lands in pig pen
October 31, 2021 • 2:15 pm
6 thoughts on “Video camera falls out of plane, lands in pig pen”
Totally off topic, but perhaps some kindly American could explain the background to “Let’s go Brandon” and why it’s trending all over Twitter?
I had not heard of it, but this seems to be the story.
https://www.npr.org/2021/10/30/1050782613/why-the-lets-go-brandon-chant-turned-meme-can-be-heard-on-the-floor-of-congress
Wikipedia has an article (surprise, surprise). Apparently the phrase is a euphemism for the chant “Fuck Joe Biden” – it’s in the news because a pilot on a commercial flight recently used it, and some passengers were aware of its history. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Let%27s_Go_Brandon
That’s amazing camera footage – I presume it’s genuine, but am happy to be corrected.
Now the pig aspires to be a porcinematographer.
LOL!
I hate to be the skeptic, but why would the video show two views of the surroundings in the same frame? Something about this doesn’t look right . . . but, I’m no expert . . . or pig farmer, so I don’t know. Still skeptical, though.
There’s footage of a GoPro falling from 12,500 feet, and it never looks like this. Rather, this seems like someone’s attempts to copy that look . . . but then, it doesn’t have a pig at the end.
But, OK . . . let’s enjoy it until someone debunks it.