Sci Am reports on a science fellowship cancelled because all the candidates were white men

This article is from the newest Scientific American, which has become obsessed with “progressive” ideology. The title tells the tale, and I offer the story to readers because I want their opinion. The upshot is that a prestigious fellowship given out by the American Geophysical Union (AGU) requires a panel to nominate a short slate of candidates for a pretty prestigious “AGU fellows program”. The slate then goes to a higher committee to choose the winner.

But this year all of the final few nominees were white males. Because of this—not because the nominees weren’t highly qualified—they decided not to award the fellowship at all. The finalists weren’t diverse enough, and the reasons for the rejection appear to be twofold. First, because the all-white panel is said to be a result of racism—of “implicit bias”. Second, cancelling the award was said by some to send a stronger message to the AGU that they have to step up their diversity game than merely raising the issue loudly and often.

My own feeling is that the accusation of racism is not justified until they show that it is not a “pipeline” problem in the area of “cryosphere research”—that is, there might be relatively few women or minorities even available for selection. Inequity only reflects racism when there is a proportionality of minorities in the candidate pool that is significantly lower than in the outcome. But there’s one more thing: we need to know about the credentials of the candidates. It might be that there is no racism or sexism here if you vetted the c.v.s of the candidates blind to their sex or ethnicity, and the top candidates were still white males. These are mid-career awards, for one thing, and the pool of mid-career applicants might be lower for some groups because they’re just getting into the field, or because they aren’t as interested in the field.

In other words, those who cancelled the award have not shown to my satisfaction that there was any bias involved in the award at all. Now if they feel that sometimes diversity should trump quality, then they need to make that explicit. For only then can they justify what they’ve done in the absence of supporting data.

I’ll try to summarize briefly. Quotes from the article are indented.

The fellowship and the process:

The AGU fellows program, established nearly 60 years ago, recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to their fields through scientific innovation, breakthroughs and discoveries. It’s a high honor. Fellows often serve as “external experts, capable of advising government agencies and other organizations outside the sciences upon request,” according to AGU . The selection process this past spring was an arduous, careful operation from beginning to end. Candidates, typically middle- or senior-level scientists, are first nominated by peers. The nominees are divided into groups with 20 or 30 names, and then organized by scientific disciplines within AGU — atmospheric sciences, ocean sciences, planetary sciences and so on. Committees representing each section review the pool of nominees, select a few final candidates and send them on to an upper-tier committee. This last group, the “union committee,” makes the final selections. The process proceeds the same way each year and concludes, ostensibly, with the same outcome: a new batch of AGU’s best and brightest scientists.

The outcome:

Five of the nation’s top ice scientists found themselves in a conundrum. They’d been tasked with a formidable job: reviewing candidates for the American Geophysical Union’s fellows program, the most prestigious award given by the world’s largest earth and space science society. But when the group looked at its list of candidates, all nominated by peers, it spotted a problem. Every nominee on the list was a white man. “That was kind of a bit of a showstopper for me,” said Helen Fricker, a glaciologist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography and one of the five committee members. . . .The homogeneous pool of nominees didn’t sit right. Fricker had been named a fellow herself in 2017, when relatively few women were recognized. “One of the reasons I was put on the committee was because I’d been quite vocal about the year that I’d been a fellow, I was very much in the minority, and we needed to do better and get more women,” she said in an interview. So the committee members made an uncomfortable decision. They declined to recommend any nominees at all.

Fricker’s statement implies, but doesn’t say explicitly, that they are failing because there are not enough women that get the award. But how many women are in the applicant pool, and how do their credentials compare to that of other people? They give other statistics about a disproportionality of men, not just in the AGU fellowships but in Nobel Prizes and other science awards, all apparently reflecting bias. (Doudna and Charpentier are apparent exceptions.)

The one worrying issue here is that the article says that the number of nominations of women has dropped in the last five years, with 2021 as a low point. What does that mean? To Fricker and others, it apparently implies increasing sexism and racism.

The evidence for these accusations is below:

Suggestions of sexism and racism:

First, Fricker says that their bold action sends a needed signal to the AGU that couldn’t be sent just by lobbying:

“Everybody’s given us all this great advice on what we could have done. But honestly, I don’t think anything would have had the impact of what we ended up doing,” she told E&E News. “If you just go forward and put names forward and then say, ‘OK, we’ve put these names forward, but honestly guys this is a terrible pool and you need to do better next year,’ nothing would change.”

That seems a bit unfair, for it violates Kant’s view that people should never be used as means, and here the rejected people are used as means to send a message to the AGU. But to Fricker that’s okay:

“It was a very sad, sort of tough thing to have to do, because there’s people on that list who were truly, amazingly deserving,” Fricker said. “But the honest truth is that they will get nominated again and they will become fellows. There’s no question there. It will just be a fairer process.”

Pardon me if I don’t believe her.

Here’s where the implicit bias comes in—a construct that has been shown to be unworkable:

Despite persistent problems with diversity in science awards around the world, researchers say there are plenty of ways to tackle the problem. Implicit bias plays a major role in who receives science awards, according to Mary Anne Holmes, a geologist and professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. It’s an unconscious bias or prejudice that can lead people to identify more strongly with people from their own social groups.. If awards nominators or selection committees are composed primarily of homogeneous groups — for instance, white people or men — that can lead to an unintentional skew in the people who are nominated or selected for awards. . . .“We’re all committing acts of implicit bias every day, all the time, without meaning to be biased,” Holmes said in an interview. Implicit bias training for awards selection committees “is huge,” she added.

Accusations of bias ring hollow without the necessary statistics: number of candidates and quality, ideally assessed without knowing sex or ethnicity. One solution is to go out, as one group did, and publicize to letter writers to write for qualified women or minorities. In one case noted, this upped the number of women getting fellowships in the earth and planetary sciences section.

Upshot: It’s unfair to turn down all the final nominees because they were white males. Who knows if they’ll apply again, much less make the cut? If there is bias, implicit or explicit, they have to make a case for it, as well as a case for prioritizing diversity for the awards. I’ll cite here some data and one solution offered by a brave person:

Raymond Bradley, director of the climate system research center at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, was among the first to publish a statement to AGU’s online member forum, AGU Connect. He called for the committee members to resign. “What the committee should have done is what they were tasked to do, which is to select from the nominations they received the best people and put them forward,” Bradley said in an interview. “At the same time they could recognize that there aren’t enough nominations being received from women and underrepresented groups, and they could shake up their members and say, ‘Hey, come on, let’s nominate more people.’” AGU data from the past few years suggests that there are significantly fewer female fellow nominees than male nominees. Of those nominees, a slightly greater percentage of women than men go on to be selected as fellows, Bradley pointed out. “This hardly supports the idea that there is some sort of implicit bias in the selection process,” he said in a follow-up email. “The problem lies in the low number of nominations, and that depends on the effort people make to submit candidates for Fellow.”

That suggests that, as Bradley notes, proponents of more diversity should expend more effort at unearthing nominees, more “shaking up of the membership.”

Please weigh in below.