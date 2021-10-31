It’s Sunday, and that would normally mean a dollop of bird photos from biologist John Avise. Today, however, we have something different: photos of mammals by John Avise (himself a mammal). His notes are indented and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.
Wyoming Mammals
Last Sunday, Jerry posted pictures of several avian species that I photographed during a recent family vacation to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks (see here).
This week, Jerry permitting, I will take a short break from birds by sharing photos of several mammalian species that I also encountered during this wildlife-packed excursion to northwestern Wyoming. [No, unfortunately we didn’t see any wolves or grizzly bears, but some of these other pictured mammals were quite common.]
Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana):
Group or herd of pronghorns:
Pronghorns in retreat showing prominent white rumps:
Elk or Wapiti (Cervus canadensis) bull:
Elk cow:
Elk calf:
Moose (Alces alces):
American Bison (Bison bison) bull:
Bison resting:
Bison calf:
Bison herd:
Bison in iconic Western setting:
American Black Bear (Ursus americanus):
Coyote (Canis latrans):
Least Chipmunk (Neotamias minimus):
Another Least Chipmunk:
Lodge of a North American Beaver (Castor canadensis):
4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Taking a moment to say thanks for ALL the RWP contributors!
Always delightful – this set has such a … gestalt ..?… to it – beautiful and magnificent….
Wonderful pictures!
Had to look twice to see if that bison calf had front legs.
Nice photos John. Can’t wait to be resident in the west.
How far back do moose/elk share a common ancestor?