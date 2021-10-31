Readers’ wildlife photos

October 31, 2021 • 8:00 am

It’s Sunday, and that would normally mean a dollop of bird photos from biologist John Avise. Today, however, we have something different: photos of mammals by John Avise (himself a mammal). His notes are indented and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Wyoming Mammals

Last Sunday, Jerry posted pictures of several avian species that I photographed during a recent family vacation to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks (see here).

This week, Jerry permitting, I will take a short break from birds by sharing photos of several mammalian species that I also encountered during this wildlife-packed excursion to northwestern Wyoming.  [No, unfortunately we didn’t see any wolves or grizzly bears, but some of these other pictured mammals were quite common.]

Pronghorn (Antilocapra americana):

Group or herd of pronghorns:

Pronghorns in retreat showing prominent white rumps:

Elk or Wapiti (Cervus canadensis) bull:

Elk cow:

Elk calf:

Moose (Alces alces):

American Bison (Bison bison) bull:

Bison resting:

Bison calf:

Bison herd:

Bison in iconic Western setting:

American Black Bear (Ursus americanus):

Coyote (Canis latrans):

Least Chipmunk (Neotamias minimus):

Another Least Chipmunk:

Lodge of a North American Beaver (Castor canadensis):

4 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos

  1. Taking a moment to say thanks for ALL the RWP contributors!

    Always delightful – this set has such a … gestalt ..?… to it – beautiful and magnificent….

    Reply

