It’s Sunday, and that means it’s the Day of Avise, in which we get a themed batch of bird photos by biologist John Avise. His commentary and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge his photos by clicking on them.

Wyoming Birds I recently returned from a wonderful family vacation to the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone National Parks in Wyoming. The scenery and autumn colors were magnificent, the mammals (e.g., elk, bison, and chipmunks) were abundant, and I even managed to photograph several bird

species that will be the subject of this Sunday’s post. Ruffed Grouse (Bonasa umbellus)

Black-billed Magpie flying:

Gray Jay head portrait:

Steller’s Jay frontal view:

Common Raven head portrait:

Red Crossbill pair:

European Starlings (Sturnus vulgarus) on American Bison (Bison bison) [JAC: I don’t think they’re spaced randomly!]: