ZeFrank: True facts about the mosquito

Matthew sent me the tweet below, which of course compelled me to go see ZeFrank’s new video (also below). It’s a long one (17 minutes), but is superb—full of biological facts that show the diversity of mosquito behavior, and with unbelievably good photography. While some of the jokes are a bit off-color, I can’t see that showing this to a class in middle school or high school would be offensive.

This new @zefrank mosquito video is tremendous. The biology is great, but the jokes are too adult for me to show it in the entomology class. https://t.co/8HkDYDa2V4 — Dr. Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) October 25, 2021

Do watch the whole thing; you’ll be much enlightened. (There’s a short ad in the middle.) I was. Just the way the mosquitoes bite is fantastic: their multipart mouthparts and the ability of the “needle” that sucks blood to actually search around under the skin to find a juicy capillary.