Today we have the second installment of bird photos (and one mammal) from Susan Harrison, an ecologist at the University of California at Davis. Part 1 of her contribution is here. Susan’s captions and IDs are indented, and you click on the photos to enlarge them.

GREAT BASIS WILDLIFE, PART 2 OF 2 Birdwatching in the Great Basin in summer gives “flyover country” a new and improved meaning. These are sightings from Nevada, Utah, and Idaho in July-August 2021, sorted loosely by habitat and elevation. Some fun facts are taken from Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s excellent site, allaboutbirds.org. Sagebrush desert This has been called “the bird without a field mark” with “no mark of distinction whatever—just bird” (allaboutbirds.org), but it has a crazy song that reminds me of samba percussion: Brewer’s Sparrow, Spizella breweri:

A passing Short-Eared Owl (Asio flammeus), too fast for me to photograph, put this bird and several others on high alert: Rock Wren, Salpinctes obsoletus:

This coyote seemed interested in the flutter of small-animal activity in the wake of the Short-Eared Owl:

Coyote, Canis latrans:

This family was breakfasting on bugs in the cow pies in a very small pasture surrounded by desert: Sage Grouse, Centrocercus urophasianus:

These great singers were hunting insects around the cow pasture: Sage Thrasher, Oreoscoptes montanus:

This dashing flycatcher breeds all the way from central Mexico to the Arctic: Say’s Phoebe, Sayornis saya:

Wetlands Named for its flashy legs, and also called telltale, tattler, and yelper for its sounds: Greater Yellowlegs, Tringa melanoleuca:

Simulates the Doppler effect with its calls, giving the illusion that it’s moving faster than it is: American Avocet, Recurvirostra americana:

These legs are proportionately longer than those of any bird but flamingos: Black-Necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus:

Dances on the water in courtship, carries young on its back, and is almost identical to Western Grebe (Aechmophorus occidentalis); Clark’s Grebe, Aechmophorus clarkia:

Females are the colorful sex in this species, though these ones are in nonbreeding plumage: Red-necked Phalaropes, Phalaropus lobatus:

Next two photos from the Great Salt Lake near Antelope Island National State Park: Red-necked Phalaropes, Phalaropus lobatus:

American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos: