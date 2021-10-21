Once again I appeal for photos, as I go through seven batches per week. If you have some good ones, please send ’em in. Remember, I never ask for money (except for charities), but I do ask for photos.
Today we have the second installment of bird photos (and one mammal) from Susan Harrison, an ecologist at the University of California at Davis. Part 1 of her contribution is here. Susan’s captions and IDs are indented, and you click on the photos to enlarge them.
GREAT BASIS WILDLIFE, PART 2 OF 2
Birdwatching in the Great Basin in summer gives “flyover country” a new and improved meaning. These are sightings from Nevada, Utah, and Idaho in July-August 2021, sorted loosely by habitat and elevation. Some fun facts are taken from Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s excellent site, allaboutbirds.org.
Sagebrush desert
This has been called “the bird without a field mark” with “no mark of distinction whatever—just bird” (allaboutbirds.org), but it has a crazy song that reminds me of samba percussion:
Brewer’s Sparrow, Spizella breweri:
A passing Short-Eared Owl (Asio flammeus), too fast for me to photograph, put this bird and several others on high alert:
Rock Wren, Salpinctes obsoletus:
This coyote seemed interested in the flutter of small-animal activity in the wake of the Short-Eared Owl:
Coyote, Canis latrans:
This family was breakfasting on bugs in the cow pies in a very small pasture surrounded by desert:
Sage Grouse, Centrocercus urophasianus:
These great singers were hunting insects around the cow pasture:
Sage Thrasher, Oreoscoptes montanus:
This dashing flycatcher breeds all the way from central Mexico to the Arctic:
Say’s Phoebe, Sayornis saya:
Wetlands
Named for its flashy legs, and also called telltale, tattler, and yelper for its sounds:
Greater Yellowlegs, Tringa melanoleuca:
Simulates the Doppler effect with its calls, giving the illusion that it’s moving faster than it is:
American Avocet, Recurvirostra americana:
These legs are proportionately longer than those of any bird but flamingos:
Black-Necked Stilt, Himantopus mexicanus:
Dances on the water in courtship, carries young on its back, and is almost identical to Western Grebe (Aechmophorus occidentalis);
Clark’s Grebe, Aechmophorus clarkia:
Females are the colorful sex in this species, though these ones are in nonbreeding plumage:
Red-necked Phalaropes, Phalaropus lobatus:
Next two photos from the Great Salt Lake near Antelope Island National State Park:
Red-necked Phalaropes, Phalaropus lobatus:
American White Pelicans, Pelecanus erythrorhynchos:
3 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Lovely pictures! I did not know we had Phalaropes.
Beautiful photos Susan, thanks for sharing these. I love the Basin and Range country. Little known, little traveled.
Great photos! Loved the stilt photo with the rippling water, and those legs…I mean stilts! Thanks for the wide assortment.