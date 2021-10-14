Thursday: Hili dialogue

Welcome to the Thursday, October 14, 2021: National Dessert Day. Today’s Hili will be truncated because of my misfortune yesterday, which took up a lot of time (I prepare most of the Hili post the day before) and also makes it hard for me to type. Bear with me! The good news is that I am not in any pain.

News of the Day:

*This is almost unbelievable. Some guy killed five people and injured two in Kongsberg, a town outside Oslo, using a BOW AND ARROWS. Bows and arrows in NORWAY, for crying out loud! Some sources intimate that he may have used other weapons as well, but CNN says bow and arrows. The suspect is in custody, but a motive for the attack has not yet been determined (terrorism has been mentioned). Reuters notes that:

The death toll was the worst of any attack in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers at a youth camp

*If you have access to the NYT online, do watch the 17-minute video, “My toxic Afghan love story“, a bittersweet video diary of Najlla Habibyar’s feelings for a country where (and from where) she’s been on the run much of her life, and is on the run now from the Taliban. (She worked with Americans and has a green card, but couldn’t get out.)

*Gail Collins, also at the NYT, has some news about new scams that robocallers are pulling (now it’s robotexts as well), how you should respond, and why Congress isn’t doing anything. How many warning about the expiration of your car’s warranty have you gotten this week? (My car is 21 years old so I think they have some bad information.)

*Meteorite news: Ruth Hamilton in British Columbia says she was sleeping when her dog’s barking woke her up, she sat up, and a meteorite fragment came crashing through her roof and ceiling, landing on the pillow where she had just been resting. (h/t Matthew). From the CBC:

A charcoal-grey chunk of rock roughly the size of a melon had plummeted from space, tearing through Hamilton’s roof before coming to rest on her floral pillowcase, inches from where her head had been moments earlier. “I was shaking like a leaf,” said Hamilton. “You’re sound asleep, safe, you think, in your bed, and you can get taken out by a meteorite, apparently.”

Apparently! I’m glad she was okay, but that last sentence is pretty funny. Here’s a photo from the CBC article of the hole in her ceiling and the nefarious meterorite:

I have one question, though: Why was the dog barking? Did it hear the meteorite approaching? That seems weird.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 719,725, an increase of 1,887 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,891,281, 4,883,492, an increase of about 7,700 over yesterday’s total.

Stuff that happened on October 14 includes:

1322 – Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence.

1586 – Mary, Queen of Scots, goes on trial for conspiracy against Queen Elizabeth I of England

1908 – The Chicago Cubs defeat the Detroit Tigers, 2–0, clinching the 1908 World Series; this would be their last until winning the 2016 World Series.

1947 – Chuck Yeager becomes the first person to exceed the speed of sound.

1962 – The Cuban Missile Crisis begins when an American reconnaissance aircraft takes photographs of Soviet ballistic missiles being installed in Cuba.

Here’s one of those photos from a U-2 showing “Soviet nuclear missiles, their transports and tents for fueling and maintenance.” Can you see the missiles? I remember when I was young and this happened when my dad was in the Army. He called the family together and said that he may have to help with this issue,” and I truly thought we were going to have a nuclear war.

1964 – Martin Luther King Jr. receives the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

He well deserved it! Here he is with his medal:

2003 – The Steve Bartman Incident takes place at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois.

As the video below shows, a man (the hated Bartman) deflected a ball about to be caught by Cubs outfielder Moisés Alou. This would have been legal had Bartman not reached over the railing to get the ball, and it’s unclear if he did. Regardless, the Cubs (and Chicago) held Bartman responsible for setting up the Cubs’ loss of the game and then of what would have been their first National League pennant since 1945. Bartman became the Satan of Chicago, forever demonized. The ball was recovered, sold for $113,000, and blown to bits.

Such is my town

Notables born on this day include:

1890 – Dwight D. Eisenhower, American general and politician, 34th President of the United States (d. 1969)

1894 – E. E. Cummings, American poet and playwright (d. 1962)

1918 – Thelma Coyne Long, Australian tennis player and captain (d. 2015)

I don’t know if we’re related, but I will announce the births and deaths of notable Coynes just in case. Here she is. Does she look like me?

Those who popped their corks on October 14 include:

1944 – Erwin Rommel, German field marshal (b. 1891)

About Rommel’s death: The Nazis found out that their great general had actually conspired to depose Hitler, and two generals drove to his home offering him a choice between suicide (in which case the public would be told he died of the aftereffect of wounds and his family taken care of), or a public trial, in which case his family would be disgraced, incarcerated and he’d be executed. Rommel opted for suicide, and an hour after being accosted, he had said goodbye to his family and was dead from taking a proffered cyanide capsule. He was given an elaborate state funeral. Here’s a 16-minute documentary of the downfall of Rommel.

1959 – Errol Flynn, Australian-American actor, singer, and producer (b. 1909)

The great womanizer (he may have been the one for which the phrase “in like Flynn” was coined) died at only 50 of a heart attack. Here he is with Bette Davis in The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939)

1977 – Bing Crosby, American singer-songwriter and actor (b. 1903)

1990 – Leonard Bernstein, American pianist, composer, and conductor (b. 1918)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Hili’s kvetching about her food.

A: Is it tasty?

Hili: Yes, but I would prefer a piece of raw beef.

Ja: Smaczne to jedzenie?

Hili: Tak, ale wolałabym kawałek surowej wołowiny.

Here’s a joke from a friend of mine: “ What do Winnie the Pooh and Alexander the Great have in common?” Answer at the bottom of the post.

From Stash Krod:

From David:

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

Titania is prescient again—twice. To bring yourself up to speed on the Othello kerfuffle, I recommend this column by Cathy Young:

TITANIA’S PREDICTIONS

(part 14) On 30 January 2019, I accused Laurence Olivier of a hate crime for his performance as Othello. On 9 October 2021, the University of Michigan concurred. pic.twitter.com/AvJHwjwtJX — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) October 13, 2021

From Luana, who wants to know if Biden really said these things. Did he?

From Ken, who notes, “Texas governor Greg Abbott answering a question about banning the morning-after pill and birth control to curb women’s ‘incentives to be promiscuous'”: I knew these chowderheads hate the idea of women having sexual desires.

EXCLUSIVE: Last night I told Governor Greg Abbott I was concerned about birth control and the morning after pill incentivizing women to be promiscuous. Abbott appeared to support outlawing both contraceptives, and said that “basically, we’ve outlawed abortion in Texas.” pic.twitter.com/cWWnnIP9wz — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 12, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. Have a gander at these mating big-headed flies:

Assassin bug about to go after a carpenter bee:

門番は危険と隣り合わせ クマバチ

ヨコヅナサシガメ pic.twitter.com/XsUOOeI2EF — 小堀 文彦 Fumihiko Kobori 🦋 (@Fumihiko_Kobori) October 11, 2021

Mochi the feral kitten learns to accept love:

The moment this tiny, hissing kitten lets her foster mom pet her for the very first time @adoptasiamese pic.twitter.com/eFr9nTJWFc — The Dodo (@dodo) October 12, 2021

I’m inbred!

TIL all Ashkenazi Jews todays are descended from around 300 people who made it through a bottleneck of death in northern Europe around 1250AD. That is according to the genetics findings summarized by @razibkhan in his (subscription) Substack. https://t.co/stmISk1GvZ pic.twitter.com/TSSrHhD514 — Nathaniel Popper (@nathanielpopper) October 12, 2021

Answer to the joke: They both have the same middle name.