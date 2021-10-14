Send in your photos, please!
Today we have a lovely series of falcon pictures taken by reader Steve Adams, whose notes are indented. Click on the pictures to enlarge them.
Here is a young Peregrine Falcon (Falco peregrinus) that we came across during a visit to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge in New York State. The refuge lies between the cities of Rochester and Syracuse and is one our favorite places to visit. At first, the falcon was perched on what seemed a perfectly serviceable horizontal branch. Suddenly, it turned and eyed up the vertical branch next to it and leapt. The ensuing few seconds were both comical and nerve-racking as the poor bird strived fruitlessly to gain a hold. Eventually, it abandoned its attempt and flew off.
This was the first time I’ve been able to capture a falcon perched, so I was very happy. The show was an added bonus!
5 thoughts on “Readers’ wildlife photos”
Taking the opportunity to say thanks for every RWP even though I rarely comment, and – here’s the webcam page for Tower Girl :
https://biodiversity.utexas.edu/resources/falcon-cam
… currently down. But delightful to check now and then!
Wonderful falcon pictures!
Beautiful photos, beautiful bird. But I do wonder how a park in New York State got named Montezuma.
That was one determined falcon. I’m glad all ended well if not as desired.
The pictures are a treat.
Very good. It sure seems comically reluctant to just launch itself in the air and fly!