Eric Clapton breaks my heart for the fourth time, bankrolling an anti-vaxer band

Well, call me stupid, but I thought that Eric Clapton’s musical genius would extend into other areas, too. Thus I was gobsmacked when he became an ardent antivaxer, letting me down three times by opposing antivaccination restrictions, opposing the shot itself (though he got two AstraZeneca jabs), and releasing two anti-vax songs, “This Has Gotta Stop” and “Stand and Deliver,” the latter with Van Morrison.
Now, as Rolling Stone reports (click on screenshot below), Clapton is funding a band, Jam for Freedom. whose sole purpose appears to be to oppose vaccination:
Eric Clapton not only donated more than $1,300 to a GoFundMe posted by a vaccine skeptical music group, but he also lent the “pro-medical choice” band his family’s personal Transporter van to use for touring around the country, Rolling Stone reports. A musician for the group Jam for Freedom, known for songs with lyrics like, “You can stick your poison vaccine up your arse,” told the magazine that when he saw the donation he thought he was being tricked, until he received a text from the 76-year-old singer-songwriter himself. “It was something complimentary, along the lines of, ‘Hey, it’s Eric—great work you’re doing,’” McLaughlin said. Though he declined to say how much, McLaughlin also told the magazine that Clapton gave them more money to buy a new van and said he might play with the group in the future.
Clapton apparently is becoming (or always was, but kept it quiet) a conservative, and maybe even a racist. There were those comments at a concert in 1976, which I didn’t know about until they surfaced recently. The magazine reports those, too:
In the summer of 1976, Dave Wakeling thought he knew Clapton, too. Wakeling, who’d go on to found the English Beat, one of the U.K.’s pioneering ska bands, was 20 that year, and such a big Clapton fan that he’d once hitchhiked from his Birmingham home to London to see Clapton’s band Blind Faith in Hyde Park.
But when he saw Clapton at the Odeon theater in Birmingham in August 1976, Wakeling was gob-smacked. A clearly inebriated Clapton, who unlike most of his rock brethren hadn’t weighed in on topics like the Vietnam War, began grousing about immigration. The concert was neither filmed nor recorded, but based on published accounts at the time (and Wakeling’s recollection), Clapton began making vile, racist comments from the stage. In remarks he has never denied, he talked about how the influx of immigrants in the U.K. would result in the country “being a colony within 10 years.” He also went on an extended jag about how “foreigners” should leave Great Britain: “Get the wogs out . . . get the coons out.” (Wog, shorthand for golliwog, was a slur against dark-skinned nonwhites.)
“As it went on, it was like, ‘Is this a joke?’ ” Wakeling recalls. “And then it became obvious that it wasn’t. . . . It started to form a sort of murmur throughout the crowd. He kept talking, and the murmurings started to get louder: ‘What did he fucking say again?’ . . . We all got into the foyer after the concert, and it was as loud as the concert: ‘What is he fucking doing? What a cunt!’ ”
When Clapton voiced support onstage for the conservative British flamethrower and fascist Enoch Powell, a prominent anti-immigration politician who had given his polarizing “rivers of blood” speech on the topic in Birmingham in 1968, Wakeling was particularly offended. Thanks to white and black workers toiling together in its factories, Wakeling had sensed that Birmingham had become more integrated in recent years.
Make this breaking my heart for the fifth time.
Clapton later tried to explain away those comments, saying they weren’t really racist, but his excuse isn’t very convincing (read the piece).
Finally, Clapton vowed that he would never play in a venue that required vaccination, and is scheduling his tours according to that dictum:
Clapton recently embarked on a U.S. tour booked in red states despite surging transmission numbers and death rates — and at venues that largely don’t require proof of vaccination. In the process, this Sixties icon, who embraced the sex, drugs, and rock & roll lifestyle as much as anyone in his generation, has drawn praise from conservative pundits. In Austin, he posed for backstage photos with Texas’ anti-vax-mandate Gov. Greg Abbott, known for his attacks on abortion and voting rights. The sight of Clapton in backstage photos with the notorious governor amounted to a deal killer for some: “I just deleted all my Clapton songs,” went one comment on Abbott’s Twitter feed, along with, “A Kid Rock type with better guitar skills. Done with him.”
Clapton recently embarked on a U.S. tour booked in red states despite surging transmission numbers and death rates — and at venues that largely don’t require proof of vaccination. In the process, this Sixties icon, who embraced the sex, drugs, and rock & roll lifestyle as much as anyone in his generation, has drawn praise from conservative pundits. In Austin, he posed for backstage photos with Texas’ anti-vax-mandate Gov. Greg Abbott, known for his attacks on abortion and voting rights. The sight of Clapton in backstage photos with the notorious governor amounted to a deal killer for some: “I just deleted all my Clapton songs,” went one comment on Abbott’s Twitter feed, along with, “A Kid Rock type with better guitar skills. Done with him.”
However, as Rolling Stone reports in a separate article, Clapton broke that vow, too, playing a venue on Sept. 18 that mandated testing or jabs:
He broke that absurd promise by playing Smoothie King, which, according to its website, is following New Orleans regulations that require all ticketholders 12 and above, as well as staff and participants, to either prove they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine or provide a negative test taken within 72 hours. Moreover, they must wear a mask while not eating or drinking.
Well, fine, though it does show that he isn’t holding to his convictions.
What happened to Clapton? The Rolling Stone piece above is long and detailed, and advances some ideas that you’ll want to read if you’re a Clapton fan.
20 thoughts on “Eric Clapton breaks my heart for the fourth time, bankrolling an anti-vaxer band”
Yes, I believe Elton John & Kiki Dee would have something to say about this 🙂
I can’t think of too many rock stars who aren’t despicable or damaged in some respect. Let’s see: Bruce Springsteen, I guess? John Lennon?
Sadly, “Bruce Springsteen DWI: Singer charged with drink-driving”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-56019580
John Denver? Of course, he wasn’t a rock star, in the literal sense. A few DUIs in his case too, not to mention flying an airplane with an expired pilot’s license. In regard to Eric Clapton:
interesting that a musician with a musical language heavily based on the blues was so concerned about non-whites in Britain. But then again, he says he was UI at the time.
There is a lot of bad stuff about John Denver. I don’t know how much is true.
With regard to Clapton, that’s a false dichotomy. It is equivalent to saying that either one must be a neonazi racist or in favour of completely open borders with no controls. That is independent of what is right and wrong. It is simply a logical error to think that since someone likes the blues, which has been historically associated with Black musicians and originated with them, then he must favour unrestricted immigration. Again, I’m not saying that Clapton’s drunken rant was expressing a truth, merely pointing out an error in the logic.
Indeed: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Denver#Personal_life
There has always been many obnoxious people in the music business, why not one more. If he truly has a liking for that disgusting governor of Texas, he is really in bad company. Oh, was that a joke?
Re: Abbott and Clapton, it’s the old saying at work: “Shit attracts flies”
Here in the UK, it led to the formation of Rock Against Racism: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rock_Against_Racism#History
D’oh, that was meant to be in reference to the statement in our host’s statement “There were those comments at a concert in 1976, which I didn’t know about until they surfaced recently”.
“What happened to Clapton?”
Nothing happened. It just proves, once again, that you can be good at what you do and still be a jerk.
L
Frank Zappa had some advice that Clapton should have heeded! https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shut_Up_%27n_Play_Yer_Guitar
I’m not a huge Clapton fan, but he did good work with Mayall and Cream. With regard to his racist remarks, they need to be seen in context. Clapton has done more than most to support the recognition of Black musicians, is personal friends with many, was even “adopted” by one, and so on. That would never happen to a typical racist. Yes, he was drunk, but that probable means only that he wasn’t as careful. I don’t see his rant so much as racist but as against (a certain form of) immigration. While almost all racists oppose almost all forms of immigration, the reverse is not true. Not everyone against open borders is a racist. I’m not saying that what he said is right, just saying that it needs to be taken within the context of the rest of his interactions with people of other races. (IIRC he also has a child by a Black woman.) In other words, citing only the rant as proof that he is a racist is on par with saying that he respects B. B. King and hence can’t be a racist.
Of course, there is the general question of separating the art from the artist. As Mark Twain quipped, Wagner’s music is better than it sounds.
Similarly, just because Trump and his crowd oppose CRT doesn’t mean that anyone who opposes Trump must think that CRT is correct. I see such behaviour as a big danger. Out of the (rather unrealistic) fear of being mistaken for a Trump supporter, some anti-Trump people don’t call out other anti-Trump people when the latter spout garbage.
Cant say I’m impressed with the Rolling Stone piece. OK, Clapton has apparently gone off the deep end on vaccines, but I fail to see what this has to do with some allegedly racist remarks he made 45 years ago—as if his anti-vax position can’t be discredited on its own lack of merit. You can be pretty sure those remarks would not have surfaced at all unless someone was out to dig up dirt on Clapton–and irrelevant dirt at that. Hence, what should have been a reasoned response to a misguided mission ends up looking like a smear campaign.
I think they’re there (this is not the first time they’ve come up) to show that Clapton isn’t the liberal icon people think he is, so in that way they go with the anti-vax stance.
I used to think Eric Clapton was aging into a bitter old contrarian crank. But now I see his record of racists statements and support for crackpot ideas extends way back in his career. He strikes me now as a bitter old man who is angry because he’s not as world famous as he used to be. Fact of the matter is he was badly outclassed when he play on the same stage as Jimmy Hendrix and it happened again when Prince played circles around him (see it on youtube – Why My Guitar Gently Weeps). He ripped off black bluesmen while he complained England wasn’t white enough. He’s past it and he knows. Sad.
Clapton was first lead guitarist for The Yardbirds after they had a recording contract in the early 1960s. That’s him on lead guitar on “For Your Love.” That makes up for a lot of later sins, but his band mates at the time all hated him. He was replaced by Jeff Beck, then Jimmy Page. Three great lead guitarists from one semi-obscure band.
My friend has a parent, a scientist, that believes all sorts of anti-vaxx, conspiracy theory stuff now. This is something new and my friend thinks it may have to do with declining executive function which can happen to some as we age. Perhaps Clapton is reflecting a cognitive decline.
Musical ability–and I would NOT classify Clapton as a genius, but an excellent musician who wrote a few very good songs and one bordering on genius that happened to be about his lust for another man’s* wife–doesn’t necessarily have any bearing on any other aspect of a person’s character. As Barney said regarding Hannibal Lecter (the account is fictional but the point is true), “One quality in a person doesn’t rule out any other quality. They can exist side by side, good and terrible.”
*A man much closer to musical genius in more than one sense.