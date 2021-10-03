Sunday: Hili dialogue

Today is the Sabbath for goyische kats (גוייישע קאַץ): it’s Sunday, October 3, 2021: National Soft Taco Day (and it’s not even Tuesday).

It’s also National Caramel Custard Day, Global Smoothie Day, National Virus Appreciation Day, National Boyfriend Day, and Country Bed and Breakfast Day.

Today’s Google Doodle (click on screenshot) honors the 105th birthday of María de los Ángeles Alvariño González (October 3, 1916 – May 29, 2005), identified by Wikipedia as:

. . . a Spanish fishery research biologist and oceanographer globally recognized as an authority in plankton biology. She was the first woman ever appointed as scientist aboard any British or Spanish exploration ships. She discovered 22 new species of marine animals and published over a hundred scientific books, chapters and articles.

News of the Day:

*One of the biggest impediments to migrants heading to the U.S. from South America is crossing the Darien Gap, a roadless stretch of jungle and watershed about 106 km long, spanning parts of Colombia and Panama. The NYT reports on the harrowing journey that would-be immigrants, mostly Haitians, must take to cross that gap. The story is unbelievably depressing, and even if they make it, the migrants have to get through Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, and the length of Mexico before they get to the U.S. border.

The photos of the trek, taken by Federica Rios, are amazing. Here’s one:

*Have you heard of Drew Weissman? If you haven’t, read this Washington Post profile of the man who, in concert with his colleague Katalin Karikó, harnessed the power of messenger RNA to make vaccines, including the one used to combat Covid-19. It took years of laboring in obscurity and in the face of repeated failure, but they tweaked the molecule in a way that made it resistant to the body’s immune defenses, and voilà—a fantastic accomplishment. They both won the Lasker Award, which often precedes a Nobel Prize, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he and Karikó were invited to Stockholm. And there’s more in store:

Weissman wants to use messenger RNA vaccines to defeat influenza, stop the next coronavirus pandemic, prevent herpes, end HIV. He sees even broader opportunities on the horizon: a cure for sickle cell anemia that could be scaled up and deployed in Africa, unlike current treatments, and pave the way for other therapies.

Speaking of the pandemic raises the perennial question, “Do masks work?” A new study of Arizona K-12 schools released Friday by the CDC says “definitely—at least for children in secondary schools.” The upshot:

One study looked at data from schools in Arizona’s Maricopa and Pima Counties after they resumed in-person learning in late July for the 2021-22 academic year. The two counties account for roughly 75% of the state’s population. The CDC found that the K-12 schools that did not have mask requirements at the beginning of the school year were 3.5 times more likely to have COVID outbreaks than schools that required all people, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors from the first day of school. Of the 999 schools analyzed in the study, 21% had an early mask requirement, 30.9% enacted a mask requirement between nine and 17 days after the school year began, and 48% had no mask requirement. Of the 191 COVID outbreaks that occurred in those schools from July 15 to August 31, 113 were in schools that did not enforce masks at all. Schools with early mask requirements had the lowest number of outbreaks.

The CDC also looked at 520 counties throughout the US, with 198 having school mask mandates and 322 which didn’t. The per capita rate of infection during the first week was twice as high in the schools without mandates than in those having them.

*The Supreme Court’s new term starts tomorrow, and it’s gonna be a big one. The Associated Press highlights the most important cases on the docket, including issues of abortion (a Mississippi anti-abortion law that could ultimately overturn Roe v. Wade), gun rights (NY State’s restrictive gun laws), and the legality of taxpayers’ funding of religious schools (a case in Maine involving tuition programs for religious schools in towns without public schools). I hold out no hope for a liberal ruling in any of these cases.

*Finally, today’s reported Covid-19 death toll in the U.S. is 701,047, an increase of 1,882 deaths over yesterday’s figure. The reported world death toll is now 4,812,836, an increase of about 5,700 over yesterday’s total.

Matthew sent a tweet that gives some perspective on what 700,000 deaths mean:

Ten US cities with populations of ~400,000 Oakland, CA

Tulsa, OK

Tampa, FL

Arlington, TX

New Orleans, LA

Wichita, KS

Cleveland, OH

Aurora, CO

Minneapolis, MN

Virginia Beach, VA Pick one & imagine it empty: buildings still there, cars left in the streets, but the people all gone — Peter Manseau (@plmanseau) January 19, 2021

And from Simon:

In the United States, 400,000 covid deaths (of 700K) occurred after the 1st vaccines were given. Almost all of the last 200,00 deaths would have been prevented if these people had been vaccinatedhttps://t.co/hCkFGJgNaH @LaurenLeatherby pic.twitter.com/Y4C1ksOB5b — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) October 2, 2021

Stuff that happened on October 3 includes:

42 BC – Triumvirs Mark Antony and Octavian fight a decisive battle with Caesar’s assassins Brutus and Cassius.

1789 – George Washington proclaims a Thanksgiving Day for that year.

1863 – The last Thursday in November is declared as Thanksgiving Day by U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.

1919 – Cincinnati Reds pitcher Adolfo Luque becomes the first Latin player to appear in a World Series.

He was the first Latino pitcher to win a Series game, and the first to lead the league in shutouts. Here’s “Dolf” (his nickname):

1940 – The Vichy Regime of France adopts its first antisemitic policies. Here’s the document signed by Petain (h/t Mattthew):

3 octobre 1940 Le régime de Vichy adopte le statut des juifs premier acte de sa politique antisémite. Le document annoté de la main de Pétain est aujourd’hui dans le fond d’archives de la Shoah. #MemorialdelaeShoah #Shoah #Transmission #Mémoire #Antisémite #culturezvous #Paris pic.twitter.com/Nu0MIaW2vE — Mémorial de la Shoah (@Shoah_Memorial) October 3, 2020

1942 – A German V-2 rocket reaches a record 85 km (46 nm) in altitude.

1952 – The United Kingdom successfully tests a nuclear weapon to become the world’s third nuclear power.

Here’s a newsreel of the UK’s first test, on an island off Australia:

1957 – The California State Superior Court rules that the book Howl and Other Poems is not obscene.

The book, of course, was by Allen Ginsburg. A first edition, first printing can run between $3,500 and $45,000 depending on who signed it:

1962 – Project Mercury: Wally Schirra in Sigma 7 launched from Cape Canaveral for a six-orbit flight.

1981 – The hunger strike at the Maze Prison in Northern Ireland ends after seven months and ten deaths.

Here’s a mural in Belfast of the ten dead hunger strikers. Bobby Sands (lower left), the first to die, is the most famous.

1990 – The German Democratic Republic is abolished and becomes part of the Federal Republic of Germany.

1995 – The O. J. Simpson murder case ends with a verdict of not guilty.

Here’s the verdict. If you were alive and sentient then, you saw this live:

Notables born on this day include:

1858 – Eleonora Duse, Italian-American actress (d. 1924)

1867 – Pierre Bonnard, French painter (d. 1947)

1900 – Thomas Wolfe, American novelist (d. 1938)

Wolfe is one of my literary heroes even though all my English-lit friends find his writing overdone and sophomoric (I have to agree with a bit of that). But he wrote about the nature of America better than any of his peers. Here’s Wolfe with his mother Julia (who figures largely in his books) on the porch of his childhood home (also a boardinghouse) in Asheville, North Carolina:

1916 – James Herriot, English veterinarian and author (d. 1995)

1925 – Gore Vidal, American novelist, screenwriter, and critic (d. 2012)

1941 – Chubby Checker, American singer-songwriter

1949 – Lindsey Buckingham, American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

Below is a great performance: Buckingham soloing on “Big Love” from the video of Fleetwood Mac’s superb “The Dance” live album. I don’t know how someone can sing so well at the same time he plays such intricate guitar:

1954 – Al Sharpton, American minister, talk show host, and political activist

1969 – Gwen Stefani, American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer

Those who flatlined on October 3 include:

1226 – Francis of Assisi, Italian friar and saint (b. 1181 or 1182)

1656 – Myles Standish, English captain (b. 1584)

1867 – Elias Howe, American engineer, invented the sewing machine (b. 1819)

1967 – Woody Guthrie, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1912)

Guthrie with his guitar and its famous sticker, later modified by Pete Seeger for his own banjo:

2004 – Janet Leigh, American actress (b. 1927)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn: Hili refuses to be used as a dustmop:

Hili: Your keyboard is dirty. A: May I use your tail? Hili: Don’t even think about it.

In Polish:

Hili: Twoja klawiatura jest brudna. Ja: A mogę użyć twojego ogona? Hili: Nawet o tym nie myśl.

From Bruce, who says this seems directed at Diana MacPherson:

From Irena:

From Not Another Science Cat Page:

From Titania. For more on Laurel Hubbard, see here.

Misogynists always claim that men are better than women at sports. But if that’s the case, how come Laurel Hubbard only started winning gold medals *after* she transitioned?#Checkmate pic.twitter.com/DBCRqN8XzC — Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) October 2, 2021

From Simon, a tweet that is an insult to all molecular geneticists (even I did that kind of genetics for a while):

Geneticist doing biochemistry pic.twitter.com/an9QuXSox5 — Oded Rechavi 🦉 (@OdedRechavi) October 1, 2021

From the Auschwitz Memorial:

3 October 1933 | A Hungarian Jewish boy, Robert Bleier, was born in Gyömrő. In July 1944 he was deported to #Auschwitz and murdered in a gas chamber. pic.twitter.com/yyOxv1X4hD — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) October 3, 2021

Tweets from Matthew. The left picture may be real but the right is definitely a fake, as I’ve seen it with various animals. But it’s funny anyway.

ACTIONS HAVE CONSEQUENCES pic.twitter.com/M4sf9BhGjA — CAPYBARA MAN (@CAPYBARA_MAN) March 6, 2021

Speaking of giant birds, have a gander at this one. (And don’t forget the coot in the corner!)

Man and bird. Spotted in St James’s Park today. pic.twitter.com/UH0crpU4eI — Eleanor Olcott (@EllieOlcott) October 1, 2021

A sweet video from The Dodo of a rescued starving piglet who befriends a cat:

Scared little piglet realizes he lives with a cat — and decides they're going to cuddle at all times 💗 pic.twitter.com/Grc2PLU7nL — The Dodo (@dodo) October 2, 2021

This is even worse than hunting for your glasses while you’re wearing them (which I’ve done). Excerpt from the Independent‘s story:

Officials said Mr Mutlu, 50, wandered into a forest and could not be found by his friends, Turkish media outlet Daily Sabah reported. A search party was dispatched to the area and Mr Mutlu ended up meeting them in the woods, according to the report. Officials reportedly had no idea that Mr Mutlu was the man they had been looking for and he joined the search party for several hours before “finding himself”. Reports say Mr Mutlu became aware that he was the one the search party was looking for after they began shouting his name.

"Mutlu joined the volunteers as they hunted high and low for him." Drunk man joins own search party.https://t.co/xSOKiEEvxN pic.twitter.com/AB5oETBOI9 — Tom Whipple (@whippletom) October 1, 2021

My first duck-feeding painting! And it’s by Mary Cassatt!