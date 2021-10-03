It being Sunday, today’s feature is a themed series of bird photos by biologist John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:

Birds of a Feather, Part 2: Flocks on Water This week we continue our mini-series on avian flocks by showing several bird species on or above the water. American Coots, Fulica americana:

Canada Geese, Branta canadensis:

More Double-crested Cormorants:

Eared Grebes, Podiceps nigricollis:

American Avocets, Recurvirostra americana:

More Long-billed Dowitchers:

Lesser Scaup, Aythya affinis:

Northern Shovelers, Anas clypeata;

Surf Scoters, Melanitta perspicillata:

Buffleheads, Bucephala albeola:

American Wigeons, Anas americana:

More American Wigeons:

Mallards, Anas platyrhynchos: