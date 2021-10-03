It being Sunday, today’s feature is a themed series of bird photos by biologist John Avise. John’s notes and IDs are indented, and you can enlarge the photos by clicking on them:
Birds of a Feather, Part 2: Flocks on Water
This week we continue our mini-series on avian flocks by showing several bird species on or above the water.
American Coots, Fulica americana:
Canada Geese, Branta canadensis:
Double-crested Cormorants, Phalacrocorax auritus:
More Double-crested Cormorants:
Eared Grebes, Podiceps nigricollis:
American Avocets, Recurvirostra americana:
Black-necked Stilts, Himantopus mexicanus:
Long-billed Dowitchers, Limnodromus scolopaceus:
More Long-billed Dowitchers:
Lesser Scaup, Aythya affinis:
Northern Shovelers, Anas clypeata;
Surf Scoters, Melanitta perspicillata:
Buffleheads, Bucephala albeola:
American Wigeons, Anas americana:
More American Wigeons:
Mallards, Anas platyrhynchos:
This should have ended with a picture of people on Coney Island beach on a hot summer Sunday in 1955.
Lovely photos as always, thanks!
Here’s one for Bob: https://afar-production.imgix.net/uploads/images/post_images/images/VbK1noCJjM/original_4f6be9d00e2545a9a3e046bee626b17c.jpg
Oops, wrong link! Sorry, Bob. http://stuffnobodycaresabout.com/2018/07/04/coney-island-crowds/
Terrific pictures, as always!
Great photos. They reminded me of this quote by Muhammad Ali about how birds don’t flock together so neither should humans (after converting to Islam, he became a segregationist. I’ve been watching the Burns’ documentary and recommend.)
But I thought, silly Ali, blacks and whites aren’t different species.