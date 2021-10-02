Kink the Cat has gone missing

Reader Doc Bill is extraordinarily fond of his cat Kink, so named because of a bend in his tail (see last photo below). I visited Doc Bill in Houston five years ago and met this estimable cat, who sat next to me on the table at dinner (Doc Bill and his wife are great cooks!)

Now Kink has unaccountably disappeared from the front yard where he customarily sits, and it’s unexplainable. He was either kidnapped or a predator got him. He may not come back, and that’s what Doc Bill is assuming. [He was chipped, so I am still holding out hope.]

So I am presenting Doc’s memorial for Kink below as a supplement to today’s Caturday Felid post, which will be up later. Doc’s words are indented:

Kink the Cat, so named because of the distinctive kink in his tail, was my constant companion for 15 years. Kink was a very vocal cat with about a dozen different sounds from “hello, I’m here” to “food!” to “where are you” and more. A very photogenic cat, Kink earned several awards from photography contests, including his most prized possession, an autographed and illustrated copy of WEiT. Throughout his life Kink was devoted to the study of gravity. Whether it was a bowl of food or a bottle of wine, Kink felt that not enough experimentation had been done. The sound of things crashing to the floor was common in our house. Kink disappeared from home last week suddenly and without a trace. He was a homebody, not a wanderer. He never missed breakfast. Kink came into our lives by chance and left us with a mystery. He will be missed greatly.

Photos: Portrait from 2011; sitting on a sweater 2021; tail picture [showing the kink] 7-months old.