Winners of yesterday’s Fat Bear pairings. Don’t forget to vote today!

As I announced Monday, today at noon eastern time you can vote again during Fat Bear Week! Every day (from noon to 9 pm Eastern U.S. time, you can vote for one or two pairings (depending on the day) up to October 5, when the Champion Fat Bear is announced. (You can see all the pairings and the schedule here.) Today there are two matchups, shown below.

But first, yesterday’s winners: Grazer and Walker advanced in the competition. I love “more orb than bear”. These people are funny!

The fierce and gutsy 128 Grazer grabbed the glory to gain victory in round 1 of #FatBearWeek. While 151 Walker, more orb than bear, blinded the competition with the breadth of his booty. Make sure to vote in tomorrow’s 2 matches at https://t.co/thJwxp9wuP (8 – 5 AKT, 12 – 9 ET). pic.twitter.com/76xOC78wmc — Katmai National Park (@KatmaiNPS) September 30, 2021

Today you’ll be able, as of this posting, vote for the fatter bear in the two pairings below. To vote, go to this site, see the pairings at the bottom and then choose your bear for each.

Fat Bear Week is from September 29th to October 5th, your vote decides who is the fattest of the fat. Matchups will be open for voting between 12 – 9 p.m. Eastern (9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Pacific). Click the bear you would like to vote for. That bear will then be outlined in blue. Then enter your email in the space and hit enter. You know that you have successfully voted if you see the total votes for each bear.

Here are the two matchups for today. 402’s biography is here (she’s unnamed) as is 480s, who’s named Otis.

Look how Otis fattened up last year!

These bears have numbers but not names, and are described at the site above. 131 is a subadult female with very blond fur (does she have any polar bear genes?); 812 is a male.

131 is a young bear (she’s three) and has had a harder time of it, as her bio recounts. I’m voting for her. Here she is last year: